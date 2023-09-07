Flyana Boss Take Another Lap With Kaliii And Missy Elliott For Their ‘You Wish’ Remix

For months, Flyana Boss‘ breakout hit “You Wish” has dominated social media feeds while showing off all the brand deals that they’ve been swimming in. But just when it seemed like the hit had run its course — literally — the self-proclaimed “weird Black girl” duo finds their second wind, taking a victory lap with a remix featuring both a peer in fellow Atlanta hitmaker Kaliii and the original weird Black girl, Missy Elliott.

All four women hit their stride early on the new track, with Kaliii sneering at accusations of one-hit-wonderism, Folayan wondering “what we runnin’ from?” and Bobbi comparing herself to Erykah Badu because she keeps a bag (a reference to Badu’s single “Bag Lady”) and it’s “on and on” (a reference to… well… “On & On”). But then Missy takes the baton to run anchor and reminds the world why she’s in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Flyana Boss’ breakout moment clearly still has legs — and those legs have all the potential to carry the Dallas-and-Detroit duo to the top. You can catch them live on Janelle Monáe’s The Age Of Pleasure Tour> and check out the remix of “You Wish” above.

