This past Saturday (May 15) was the 20th anniversary of the release of Missy Elliott‘s groundbreaking third album, Miss E… So Addictive. Back in 2001, the album’s singles, “Get Ur Freak On” and “One Minute Man,” turned the rap game upside down with their innovative videos and inescapable beats produced by Timbaland. To celebrate the milestone, Missy has shared her performance of both songs from the 2001 MTV VMAs along with guest rappers Ludacris and Trina, as well as pop star Nelly Furtado.

While the original event was one of the “you had to be there” moments of the early 2000s, the remarkably well-preserved video gives fans a glimpse into the high-energy performances that made Missy Elliott an icon worthy of receiving a Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019. A massive chandelier, a giant Missy head idol statue, and a fleet of backup dancers all contribute to a surreal experience, which admirably reproduces the likewise Dali-esque feel of Missy’s generation-inspiring music videos.

Although there are no currently announced plans for an anniversary edition of Miss E… So Addictive, I’d stay tuned. With an artist as unpredictable as Missy, you never know what you might get.

Watch Missy Elliott’s 2001 MTV VMAs performance of “Get Ur Freak On” above and check out our latest episode of React Like You Know featuring Missy’s “Supa Dupa Fly” below.

