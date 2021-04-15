Moneybagg Yo is someone who always keeps the pedal to the metal with his full-length releases. In 2020, he began the year with his third album, Time Served, and nearly four months later he dropped a deluxe reissue, with seven additional songs. In September of that year, the Memphis rapper also teamed up with Blac Youngsta for their joint album, Code Red. Now Moneybagg has returned with an announcement for his next album, A Gangsta’s Pain, one that arrived with a rowdy new song, “Go!”, featuring Big 30.

My Album “A Gangsta’s Pain” Drops 4/23, Pre Save Now !! #linkNbio Until Then Stream My New Shit “GO” ft. @BigThirty375 OUT NOW !! pic.twitter.com/Tdfw9lG63e — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) April 14, 2021

The track finds the Memphis native flexing some muscles and throwing plenty of attacks to his opponents, while Big 30 uses his verse to remind his peers of the potential enemies that lay around them. A Gangsta’s Pain is currently led by two singles, “Time Today” and “Hard For The Next,” the latter with Future. The former arrived with a video that saw him take aim at the media while the latter took a moment to praise their romantic partners. As for the album itself, Moneybagg will present 22 songs, though the titles and additional guest features for the album remain to be seen. The rapper confirmed it would arrive next week on April 23.

You can listen to “Go!” in the video above.

A Gangsta’s Pain is out 4/23 via N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.