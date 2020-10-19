Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, And City Girls Flex On Haters In Their Eye-Popping ‘Said Sum’ Remix Video

Moneybagg Yo’s summertime single “Said Sum” has turned out to be something of a viral hit — not surprising, considering its use of a popular meme to flex on haters. The lead single from Moneybagg’s collaborative mixtape with Blac Youngsta, Code Red, the song has taken on a life of its own, finding the Memphis, Tennesee stalwart rapping alongside City Girls and DaBaby for a chest-thumping remix that received an eye-popping video today.

The video puts all three rappers in front of a giant LED screen flashing various graphics as they posture and pose during the choruses, then break off into separate settings for the verses. While JT and Yung Miami spit their verses on the same set, Moneybagg and DaBaby get some more high-concept locations. DaBaby’s Austin Powers-inspired performance piece pays homage to the film franchise villain Goldmember, surrounding the North Carolina rapper with gold-glad vixens in a gold room bedecked in gold furnishings, right down to DaBaby’s smoking jacket/lounge shorts ensemble. Meanwhile, the principal artist is green-screened into a vault stacked to the ceiling with cash.

While this is the official “Said Sum” remix, Chicago rapper Dreezy also tried her had at flexing over the beat to keep her fans sated until her next release. Meanwhile, Moneybagg himself is still riding high off the release of his January mixtape Time Served, raising his profile by the day.

Watch the video for Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls above.