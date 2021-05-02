The year started with Morgan Wallen dominating the album charts, and it took weeks for other acts to take the top spot. Albums from Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift soon took over. Now it’s time for Moneybagg Yo to join august company: The rapper’s fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain, went No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, making it the first chart-topper of his career.

The album, which boasts a total of 22 songs, tallied a total of 110,000 album units for its first week on the albums chart dated May 8 — a number comprised of 106,000 streaming equivalent album units and 4,000 pure album sales. A Gangsta’s Pain makes for Moneybagg’s fifth album overall and his fourth to enter the top-10 of the Billboard 200. The Memphis native can credit tracks like “Time Today” and “Hard For The Next,” featuring Future, for helping boost the album’s chart position.

Further down the latest Billboard 200, last week’s chart-topping release, Young Thug and YSL Records’ Slime Language 2, clocks in at No. 2. A trio of additional former No. 1s from this year also held on to Top 10 positions, namely Bieber’s Justice, Rod Wave’s Soulfly, and Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which can be found at No. 5, 6, and 9 respectively.

