Moneybagg Yo teamed up with Future to show fans that they don’t need to be shy about spoiling their partners. The two shared their joint track “Hard For The Next” alongside a luxurious video, which sees Moneybagg Yo showering his girlfriend Ari Fletcher with all the gifts she could ever need.

Alongside the track’s release, Moneybagg Yo chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his upcoming LP, which he said features a collaboration with Jhené Aiko:

“I approached it like I was just going in here to rap. I’m not going in her to make no choruses, I’m not going in here starting out with hooks first, I’m not finna get opinions, I’m just going in and rapping what’s on my mind. That’s what I did. When you hear this album, it’s going to touch you in different ways.”

Based on the luxurious gifts (and Jeep-turned-speed boat) seen in Moneybagg Yo’s video, he’s clearly doing well for himself. But flaunting his wealth actually recently got the rapper in some hot water. Moneybagg Yo has seen a fair amount of success over the past year, which has led him to have a pretty skewed view of the pandemic. Back in February, the rapper tweeted that he didn’t want the pandemic to end because he had made millions. “I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people,” he said. Of course, he later apologized for his statements, saying “my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone.”

Watch Future and Moneybagg Yo’s “Hard For The Next” video above.