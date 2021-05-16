Prior to Sunday, only three albums had spent more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The first was Taylor Swift’s Evermore as it claimed the top spot twice in January. Next was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Album, which spent its first ten weeks dominating the charts after its debut in late January — the most in Billboard history. Nearly three months later, Justin Bieber’s Justice would land two nonconsecutive weeks atop the album charts. Now, Moneybagg Yo can add himself to this list, as his latest album, A Gangsta’s Pain, is back on top.

Just two weeks ago, the Memphis rapper’s project debuted at No. 1 thanks to a total of 110,000 album units in its first week. Two weeks later, it’s back on top thanks to 61,000 album units, a number comprised of 60,000 streaming equivalent album units. The album’s sales last week are the second-lowest number by a No. 1 album this year behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which posted 56,000 when it topped the chart in January. On top of that, this week’s Billboard 200 makes the first time in two months that no albums debuted in the top ten positions of the chart.

After A Gangsta’s Pain debuted at No. 1, Moneybagg shared a video for “Free Promo,” with Lil Durk and Polo G, which made for the fifth song from the album to receive the video treatment.