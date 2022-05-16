Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black maintain a consistent presence in music, and their latest reminder of such comes in the new “Rocky Road” song and video. The visual, directed by Young Chang, shows the two rappers standing atop beaten up homes spitting about all they’ve seen in their lives. There are cutscenes of fights, gambling, and a child’s hair being done to fully capture what often occurs in the neighborhoods they frequent. Despite their success, they cannot forget their come up and what they still experience to this day.

“Rocky Road” comes on the heels of Kodak Black’s February release of Back For Everything. Moneybagg Yo is still riding the wave of his 2021 album A Gangsta’s Pain, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with successful singles “Wockesha” and “Hard For The Next” featuring Future.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black, as they both appeared on Yung Bleu’s “Angels Never Cry” as well as “Lower Level” from Moneybagg’s 2018 album Reset. Kodak recently appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers with both a feature and some sparse interludes, a major look for the young artist whose career has been nothing short of controversial.

Check out the “Rocky Road” video above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.