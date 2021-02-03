Moneybagg Yo Snaps On Nosy Media In His Cathartic ‘Time Today’ Video

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is all the way fed up in the video for his latest single, “Time Today.” From being followed through the grocery store by an intrepid photographer to weathering vicious rumors made up by gossip-mongering media, Moneybagg refuses to back down in the video, holding a press conference to address his haters and getting away from it all via a (green screen) tropical vacation. Back at home, Yo watches himself on a flatscreen, switching between his press conference and a spoof episode of Girlfriends featuring himself in the role of William.

Moneybagg is flying high to start the year after the success of his 2020 single “Said Sum,” which became a TikTok favorite and earned a remix with City Girls and DaBaby. Thanks to support from celebrities like Sasha Obama, the song was streamed to platinum status and reached No. 1 at hip-hop radio.

Yo also released a pair of full-length projects in 2020: His third studio album, Time Served, which came out in January and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and the Code Red mixtape with fellow Memphian Blac Youngsta, released in September. Code Red went to No. 6 on the “200” chart, sealing Moneybagg Yo’s dominance over 2020 and setting him up for a potentially explosive 2021.

Watch Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” video above.