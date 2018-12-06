MorMor Doesn’t Let Genre Define Him On His New Single ‘Pass The Hours’

Pat O

After much anticipation, MorMor released his debut EP, Heaven’s Only Wishful, this summer. This came after the Toronto musician burst onto the scene and really turned some heads when he dropped the title track in early 2018. Today, he has shared his first new music since Heaven’s Only Wishful, a single called “Pass The Hours.”

Yet again, MorMor has proven how chameleonic he is with the variety of influences he works into a single track. This time, he leans into something of a ’90s alternative rock feel with some more contemporary dream pop leanings as well, all while his soulful and emotive vocals allow the song to transcend those eras and genres.

Listen to “Pass The Hours” above. MorMor also just announced some headlining tour dates for this upcoming spring, so find those below.

03/25/2019 — Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

03/26/2019 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

03/27/2019 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Son

03/29/2019 — Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

03/30/2019 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club

04/02/2019 — London, UK @ Corsica Studios

04/03/2019 — Manchester, UK @ YES

04/04/2019 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

04/06/2019 — Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

04/16/2019 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04/17/2019 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/19/2019 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/20/2019 — Montreal, QC @ Le Minestre

04/24/2019 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

04/25/2019 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/26/2019 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/30/2019 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/01/2019 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

05/02/2019 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/04/2019 — San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

05/07/2019 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge