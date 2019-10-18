VFX Artist Ivy Liao Is Building The World Of Moxie Knox’s ‘Love Me Right’ Video

With the help of fans, Sprite® and Uproxx connected rising star Moxie Knox and a crowdsourced group of emerging creatives to bring to life a music video for her self-love-anthem “Love Me Right.” Follow us as we introduce you to Moxie’s creative collaborators as they each put their mark on this project.

While what the camera captures will be of paramount importance to Moxie Knox’s “Love Me Right” video, what happens on set is also just the start of the creative process for this video. A key figure on the post-production side of things is VFX artist Ivy Liao, one of a handful of rising young talents who were chosen to help make the “Love Me Right” video a reality.

To Liao, the opportunity to work on a video like this is a chance to let her creativity shine. As she puts it, “I love that there’s no restraints. It’s just me building my own world.” That said, she’s not on an island, drawing inspiration from the bold work of her collaborators on this project and using them as a springboard to flex her visual muscles while calling on a host of influences: “I get inspiration from paintings, artwork, concept art… I really rely on those to get my ideas.”

Liao is a piece of the puzzle when it comes to bringing Knox’s video to life. Learn about the other members of the team by checking out the rest of the series prior to the premiere of “Love Me Right.”