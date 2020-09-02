Mozzy already has one album under his belt, Beyond Bulletproof, which he released back in May. But he’s not been resting on his laurels. He’s announced a new album called Occupational Hazard, which will arrive on September 22, making it his second full-length release in 2020. He also released a sinister new single, “Death Is Callin,” which now has a video. It finds Mozzy and crew getting together to plan a home invasion, but the group are soon forced to flee the scene once shots starting ringing out behind them.

While Mozzy is withholding the album’s tracklist for now, the pre-order for the album reveals that it will contain 14 songs. That’s one more song than Beyond Bulletproof, which sported guest appearances from G Herbo, Polo G, Eric Bellinger, Blxst, and more. That album stood as one of the best releases of May, thanks to singles like “Body Count,” which produced a new spin on the quarantine-recorded video. That album also gave Mozzy his highest-charting album, peaking at No. 43 on the Billboard charts.

To learn more about Mozzy, check out his interview with Uproxx here.

You can watch the video for “Death Is Callin” above.

Occupational Hazard is out 09/11 via EMPIRE. Pre-order it here.