Mulatto became the latest rapper to drop a freestyle to SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” this past week. The Atlanta native dropped off the track with an accompanying video that sees her ready for a photoshoot. While many were impressed with the freestyle, they also took note of some indirect shots that Mulatto sent. Toward the end of the song, she raps, “I’m the biggest. Ain’t nothing big about y’all ho*s! So if the b*tch name ain’t Latto, don’t put ‘Big’ in front of it.” While it wasn’t entirely clear who she was speaking to, if anyone at all, some fans believed the line was directed at rapper Renni Rucci.

Rucci caught wind of Mulatto’s verse and returned fire with a “Beat Box” freestyle of her own. “You talk sh*t on the sleep but b*itch we all know who the biggest is,” she said. “I been countin’ Benjamins, look like I hit the lotto, b*tch, you know just what the business is, I really hit the Latto.” She shared the track on Instagram with a caption that read, “The BIGGEST… If it ain’t directed it ain’t respected… but it’s still gone be addressed.”

Shortly after Rucci dropped her freestyle, Mulatto threw another shot at her opponent. She posted a carefully selected clip from Nicki’s verse on YG’s “My N**** (Remix)” where she says, “…freestyle and get a rise out of b*tches,” to her Instagram Story.

You can listen to the freestyles from both rappers above.