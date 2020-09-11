The XXL Freshman Cypher is often the most exciting part of the process for fans, and not just because of the opportunity to see the next generation of hip-hop superstars trade bars in a long-respected format. Often, the Cypher becomes the proving ground showcasing evidence that counters old head arguments that “nobody can rap anymore” or the jumping off point for a new wave of memes based on each artists’ performances — or their reactions to each others’ raps.

Don’t play w that girl she is not one of them!!! @XXL pic.twitter.com/ivHzd4Pb37 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) September 10, 2020

That’s what’s happening now with the 2020 Class, as Mulatto‘s Cypher verse has her name trending thanks to both a barrage of deft rhymes that impressed skeptics and one line in particular that’s set digital tongues wagging at the water cooler that is Twitter. Incorporating her co-star Fivio Foreign into her verse, she spits, “I ain’t even f*cked a rap n**** yet but if Fivio want to I ain’t going pass on it.” Of course, the line by itself is eyebrow-raising, but what’s really got fans amused is the camera angle, which catches Fivio’s reaction in the background as he hears the line. Let’s just say that he seems amiable to the proposition in question.

Naturally, Twitter launched into another session of humorous observations and sight gags playing off of Fivio’s delighted expression. Meanwhile, many fans took the opportunity to shoot down early attempts to pit Mulatto against last year’s standout, Megan Thee Stallion, rejecting the comparisons of one user who missed the memo that there’s now room for more than one female rapper in the limelight.

Check out the best reactions below.

Fivio after Mulatto dropped that XXL cypher verse. pic.twitter.com/NUEuW3XJZm — Christian Hellish (@CLONEKID_) September 10, 2020

WHY TF ARE YALL RANDOMLY PUTTING MEG THEE STALLION DOWN TO UPLIFT MULATTO ??? UNPROVOKED????? — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) September 11, 2020

Mulatto & Chika having the best XXL Cyphers is incredible. 2019 & 2020 were ruled by women in terms of the Cypher performances. Female rappers are only gonna keep coming stronger and it’s getting scarier how fast they can dominate the game. I’m extremely happy for them. pic.twitter.com/HnE4jvUNX9 — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) September 10, 2020

Y’all do realize it’s possible to like both Meg the Stallion and Mulatto at the same time? And like Cardi and Nicki? This cycle is getting old… — michelangelo (@CalebColossus) September 11, 2020

Fivio Foreign & Mulatto during the XXL cypher pic.twitter.com/BjTNG3BadY — LiL Speakerr 🎙 (@LiLSpeakerr_) September 10, 2020

Mulatto: “I ain’t even f*ck a rap n*gga yet but if Fivio wants to I’m not going to pass on it”

Fivio: pic.twitter.com/HxGyj13ax6 — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@MemezSupplier) September 10, 2020

Boy if I was fivio the cypher would’ve been over right there pic.twitter.com/m6G4MAwQVB — 🍦 (@JoeDaActivist) September 10, 2020

I want someone to look at me the way Fivio looking at Mulatto pic.twitter.com/FN4vUcvoxj — 𝑭𝑨𝑻𝑬 🐺✞ (@_FATE11) September 10, 2020