Mulatto Makes Men Her Accessories In The Outrageous ‘On God’ Video

Mulatto is the Queen Of Da Souf on her debut album, but in her Cole Bennett-directed video for “On God” from the freshly released project, she is master of a colorful universe. The video casts men as her accessories, playing everything from coat racks to (ahem) bathroom fixtures. Bennett’s usual surrealism is fully present as Mulatto hits the shops with her girls (fellow rapper Coi Leray makes a cameo in some wild-printed pants), uses a men’s restroom as the guys look on, and twerks in a lemon-colored bedroom bedecked in matching retro furniture.

The former teen reality star has made good on her early promise after turning down the deal offered by Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Records upon winning the first season of The Rap Game. First, she was hand-picked by Cardi B to make a cameo in the exceedingly viral “WAP” video, then she secured a feature from her hero Gucci Mane on her lead single “Muwop.” The same week she released her hotly-anticipated debut full-length, she was announced as a 2020 XXL Freshman, and she has yet to push the brakes, dropping the video for her single “Youngest N Richest,” and featuring on G-Eazy’s rap comeback single “Down” and Chloe X Halle’s girl power-fueled remix to their hit song, “Do It” with City Girls and Doja Cat. It’s Mulatto’s world now; we’re all just living in it (hopefully she remembers to flush).

Watch Mulatto’s “On God” video above.