Calling Atlanta home, rapper Mulatto has been making a steady climb in the music world, one propelled by a win on season one of reality TV series, The Rap Game. After three years of grinding, Mulatto’s big break came in 2019 with the success of her “B*tch From Da Souf” single. The song landed on her Big Latto EP and was later remixed with features from Saweetie and Trina on her follow-up project, Hit The Latto. Today, Mulatto returned with a video for the remix along with some great news.

Live from both Los Angeles’ Frisco’s Carhop Diner and a strip club in Atlanta, Saweetie and Trina joined Mulatto for the “B*tch From Da Souf (Remix)” video. Throughout the video, the three rappers showcase their lyricism and pertinent delivery all in an attempt to show viewers that regardless of their location, their presence will be felt in any and every room.

In addition to the new video, Mulatto also revealed that she is now signed to RCA Records. Her signing comes as she recently wrapped up her tour alongside Lil Tjay.

“Signing was especially a big deal for me being that I came from a TV show where I publicly turned down a record deal,” Mulatto said in a statement. “For 5 years I worked independently waiting for the right opportunity to present itself. I knew in my heart that it was time and felt 100% confident in choosing RCA.”

To watch the B*tch From Da Souf (Remix)” video, press play on the video above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.