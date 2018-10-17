Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Delta, the upcoming album from Mumford & Sons, is a big one for the band, as they’ve described it as a sort of return to their roots following the more rock-oriented 2015 album Wilder Mind. They previously performed the album’s first single, “Guiding Light,” on Fallon, and now they’ve shared a proper video for the song.

In the black and white, Joe Connor-directed clip, the band performs the booming anthem to a small crowd, and it sounds like it was a special day for the fans who were fortunate enough to be there. After filming, the band performed an impromptu set, and the band wrote of making the video in a pair of tweets:

“On the 21st September 2018 on a street in London, we invited a group of fans for a sing-along and taught them our new single ‘Guiding Light.’ […] We filmed our music video for ‘Guiding Light’ in London with friends, family and some of our incredible fans. It was an absolute joy singing together, celebrating the start of this new journey and everything that is to come!”

Marcus Mumford recently said of the song, “It was a bit of a beast to try and get on record. It was hard work. We kind of tried it in loads of different ways. […] This one took a while. We wrote it like a year ago, but it’s taken a while to just get it to that point and now we’re happy with it.”

Watch the “Guiding Light” video above.

Delta is out 11/16 via Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.