It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since Muni Long released her breakout hit song “Hrs And Hrs,” but the veteran singer has basked in the success she used to dream of in the years since the song’s release. Long released two albums, Public Displays of Affection: The Album (2022) and this year’s Revenge, and added some hardware to her collection, including a Grammy for Best R&B Performance thanks to “Hrs And Hrs.” In just a few months, Long has the chance to land some more Grammy wins as she was nominated for Best R&B Performance (“Made For Me“), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Make Me Forget“), Best R&B Song (“Ruined Me“), and Best R&B Album (Revenge).
These accolades, regardless of if they result in official wins, cap off a great year for Muni Long. With the holidays just around the corner, Long is definitely entering her own season of gratitude as she soaks in the wild ride that 2024 has been for her. She begins this season by teaming up with Amazon Music for their latest Amazon Music Original song “Give Love On Christmas Day,” Muni Long’s spin on the original Jackson 5 classic song.
Following the release of the song, Uproxx caught up with Muni Long to talk about teaming up with Amazon Music, being nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award show, how she plans to spend the holidays, and what she plans to do next in her career.
You recently released a cover of Jackson 5’s “Give Love On Christmas Day” with Amazon Music. What about this song resonates with you so well during the holidays? And what memory jumps out the most when you think about this song?
First of all, Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love all Christmas songs equally. I used to play Christmas music, soon as we felt in the spirit, we would bring it on and just leave it on around the house. So not a specific memory, but it’s definitely in there somewhere in my childhood. I feel like there’s so many times throughout my life, but specifically right now, it’s hitting different because of just what’s going on in the world. People are getting so rude and nasty and I would think, man, can we just be nice? It’s just very simple. We need to hear more stuff like that in our music and in general.
What are some of your other favorite holiday classics? Whether it be to just listen to or songs you love to sing.
I love The Temptations’ “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Chris Brown’s version of “This Christmas,” [and] “Silent Night” by The Temptations. I love “O Holy Night,” I also love “White Christmas,” Bing Crosby was killing that. One song that used to be my favorite, but that is very sketchy, and I feel like we shouldn’t be listening to it is “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” If you really listen to the lyrics, it’s like um… I don’t know. Go back and [listen] and it’s like um, sir… this lady is trying to leave [laughs].
The holiday season always calls for a chance to reflect and look back at everything we experienced over the year, what’s something you’re grateful to have experienced this year?
I’m grateful to experience my little baby. My son is two, he’s becoming very self-aware. The other day, my mom asked him if she could have a grape and he just looked at her and shook his head, like, “No.” He’s just so funny right now, and being able to experience life through his perspective is going to be fun, especially this Christmas. We actually know what he likes. He loves Spider-Man, he loves cars, [and] he likes Paw Patrol — just being able to see him play with toys and really be interested in it. I remember buying him a Spider-Man pajama set the other day. I put it on and he was like, “Wow, amazing!” I just think that’s so cool. He’s so little, but he has so much personality. I’m super grateful for him and being able to just watch him have fun. That’s really the only thing. I don’t want anything, just for him to be happy.
You had plenty of big moments this year, most recently with the Grammy nominations you received for Revenge and a couple of songs on it — “Made For Me,” “Make Me Forget,” and “Ruined Me.” It’s not your first go-around with the Grammys, but did these nominations feel different because of the intent you had behind them?
I mean, it’s definitely great. It’s a great reminder for me to follow your gut [and] do what you like. This is like a recalibration, a reset, because sometimes listening to what people are saying — or the lack of opinion, sometimes, can be a little bit like, Well… okay? Hello? Is this thing on? I think people forget the Grammys are your peers. It’s the working members in the industry who are contributing to music [that] are voting. So you’re giving your opinion based on your level of expertise — which I’m assuming the people who take it seriously and they vote are highly successful — that head nod of like, “Hey, I see what you doing over there. It’s good, I like it,” it’s dope. Especially to like when in this generation of “TikTok music” and being a “TikTok artist,” sometimes people can be a little condescending when you have success. This acknowledgment sort of erases that gray area of you’re only hot because of TikTok. It’s like, Nah, there’s actually some taste, there’s a taste level. It’s actually really, really affirming. I don’t care what people say. They be like, “Oh, you don’t do it for the awards.” Yes, I do. Yeah, gimme my trophy. Move out the way. If you don’t want yours, give it to me. Since I was a kid, I wanted to do this. I wanted to be on MTV, VH1, BET. I wanted to go to the Grammys and I’m here! I’m not about to act like I’m not appreciative and I don’t love it, like c’mon now.
With Revenge, you said that you hope the music “can be a little bit of medicine” for listeners. Now that we’re a few months removed from the album’s release, has the album been that for you and what did it help you relieve?
No, you know, I don’t even listen to it, to be honest. Once I got it out my system — I mean I hear it in snippets obviously, when I’m using it for the soundtrack to whatever I’m doing, but no. My therapy was writing it and putting it together. Other than that, I’m off it. I’m onto the next one and making new music.
You’ve had a few moments and collaborations with Amazon Music, especially recently. They made a name for themselves by delivering on live performances and showcases, so if you had the chance to put together your own showcase with them, what would it look like? What would the theme be, what artists are you inviting, and what’s the overall goal with it?
Yeah, it would definitely give The Cher Show, you know? The Muni Show, variety show vibes. I’m bringing people, we’re cooking, we’re dancing, there’s some fashion, there’s gonna be hair, [and] I’m just gonna have so much fun in my own little weird, quirky world. I don’t know if people know I have so many weird talents, people have no clue, so I would just use it as a chance to showcase all of that.
What’s one thing you wish to have or experience during this holiday season?
It’s always going to give big back. I’ve got to have all that unhealthy, high cholesterol, extra cheesy macaroni and cheese, [and] fried turkey. I gotta have it and I look forward to it, I really do. Just peace and quiet, man. I’m definitely the cousin that when I get done eating, I go in my room, while everyone else is outside, I’m in my room, I’m sleep. I’m playing my video game, [and] I’ll probably take a nap. I can’t wait to just eat and hang out with my little stink butt, that’s about it. Holiday season now is a little different because everybody’s wanting to ask me stuff and it’s been like that for the last two years maybe? Where Christmas is not really Christmas-ing how it used to. Our house is a little more full with people who I haven’t seen in forever. It’s cute for the first hour and then after that, it’s like all right, I’m not taking no more pictures. I’m at home. I’m ugly right now, let me be ugly in peace.
Not to pull you out of the Revenge era just yet, but what’s the plan to continue elevating your artistry and status in the future? What’s next on the checklist for you if there’s one?
Nothing too scientific about it. I have things that I want to say and sounds that I want to explore. Definitely gonna stay R&B with beautiful and colorful chords and rhythms and things like that, but it’s just exploring, you know? Genre-bending. [I] just want to have fun, that’s it.
You can listen to Muni Long’s Amazon Music Original song “Give Love On Christmas Day” here.