It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since Muni Long released her breakout hit song “Hrs And Hrs,” but the veteran singer has basked in the success she used to dream of in the years since the song’s release. Long released two albums, Public Displays of Affection: The Album (2022) and this year’s Revenge, and added some hardware to her collection, including a Grammy for Best R&B Performance thanks to “Hrs And Hrs.” In just a few months, Long has the chance to land some more Grammy wins as she was nominated for Best R&B Performance (“Made For Me“), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Make Me Forget“), Best R&B Song (“Ruined Me“), and Best R&B Album (Revenge).

These accolades, regardless of if they result in official wins, cap off a great year for Muni Long. With the holidays just around the corner, Long is definitely entering her own season of gratitude as she soaks in the wild ride that 2024 has been for her. She begins this season by teaming up with Amazon Music for their latest Amazon Music Original song “Give Love On Christmas Day,” Muni Long’s spin on the original Jackson 5 classic song.

Following the release of the song, Uproxx caught up with Muni Long to talk about teaming up with Amazon Music, being nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award show, how she plans to spend the holidays, and what she plans to do next in her career.

You recently released a cover of Jackson 5’s “Give Love On Christmas Day” with Amazon Music. What about this song resonates with you so well during the holidays? And what memory jumps out the most when you think about this song?

First of all, Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love all Christmas songs equally. I used to play Christmas music, soon as we felt in the spirit, we would bring it on and just leave it on around the house. So not a specific memory, but it’s definitely in there somewhere in my childhood. I feel like there’s so many times throughout my life, but specifically right now, it’s hitting different because of just what’s going on in the world. People are getting so rude and nasty and I would think, man, can we just be nice? It’s just very simple. We need to hear more stuff like that in our music and in general.

What are some of your other favorite holiday classics? Whether it be to just listen to or songs you love to sing.

I love The Temptations’ “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Chris Brown’s version of “This Christmas,” [and] “Silent Night” by The Temptations. I love “O Holy Night,” I also love “White Christmas,” Bing Crosby was killing that. One song that used to be my favorite, but that is very sketchy, and I feel like we shouldn’t be listening to it is “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” If you really listen to the lyrics, it’s like um… I don’t know. Go back and [listen] and it’s like um, sir… this lady is trying to leave [laughs].

The holiday season always calls for a chance to reflect and look back at everything we experienced over the year, what’s something you’re grateful to have experienced this year?

I’m grateful to experience my little baby. My son is two, he’s becoming very self-aware. The other day, my mom asked him if she could have a grape and he just looked at her and shook his head, like, “No.” He’s just so funny right now, and being able to experience life through his perspective is going to be fun, especially this Christmas. We actually know what he likes. He loves Spider-Man, he loves cars, [and] he likes Paw Patrol — just being able to see him play with toys and really be interested in it. I remember buying him a Spider-Man pajama set the other day. I put it on and he was like, “Wow, amazing!” I just think that’s so cool. He’s so little, but he has so much personality. I’m super grateful for him and being able to just watch him have fun. That’s really the only thing. I don’t want anything, just for him to be happy.