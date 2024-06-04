Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Here are some new releases from the past week that you’ll enjoy:

Kehlani — “Next 2 U” With just a couple of weeks left to go until her Crash album arrives, Kehlani returns with the album’s second single “Next 2 U.” It captures the infatuation present in a love so good that Kehlani is willing to die for it. The song also arrived with a music video that Kehlani used to voice her support for Palestine as well as showcase some impressive dance skills thanks to choreography from Amari “Monster” Marshall. Normani — “Candy Paint” Next week, after a wait that’s lasted years, Normani will finally drop her debut album Dopamine. Following “1:59” with Gunna, she’s back with “Candy Paint.” The highly-anticipated single, which was made into a TikTok challenge weeks before its release, is another great preview of what’s to come on Dopamine.

Lucky Daye — “Soft” At long last, there is finally a release date for Lucky Daye’s third album Algorithm. On June 28, the album will be available for all to listen to, but for now, we have his new single “Soft” to rock out to. “‘Soft’ is about how love can come over a person and make them feel vulnerable, and whilst it’s unexpected, it’s also okay to embrace it,” Lucky said about the song in a press release. “To be comfortable doing the things society labels “soft” like cuddling, PDA, hugging and kissing – shamelessly. It’s about a lover putting a spell on you but that spell is in fact love itself.” Jessie Reyez — “Shut Up” Feat. Big Sean Here’s a name we haven’t read in some time: Jessie Reyez! It’s been nearly a year since the singer teamed up with 6lack for “Homicide,” but now she’s back with Big Sean for their new track “Shut Up.” The record marks the beginning of Reyez’s boss era where she is unapologetically fierce. Her bold approach to the song is perfect the song’s explosive beat which also pairs well with Big Sean’s laid-back verse.

Muni Long — “Make Me Forget” If there’s someone in R&B who will champion pure love, it’s Muni Long. Her new single “Make Me Forget” begs for a new lover to sweep her off her feet as they begin a new journey into a new relationship. “It’s a love letter,” Long said about the song in a press release. “It says, ‘You’re not perfect. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but can we focus on the amazing feeling we have when we’re together?’” Tink & Summer Walker — “Songs About U” The next offering from Tink’s upcoming album Winter’s Diary 5 is the slow-burning “Songs About U” with Summer Walker. Both singers dive into a world of toxic love and reflect on the challenges of a deeply passionate and intimate relationships. As for Winter’s Diary 5, that’s set to arrive on July 12.

Josh Levi – “Something More” A new era is on the horizon for Josh Levi. The Houston singer, who is our most recent Uproxx Music 20 artist, delivers “Something More,” a passionate single that promotes love as the best feeling life can offer. All Levi wants is the girl in question to join him and experience the feeling too. Maeta & Kaytranada — “DJ Got Me” Maeta and Kaytranada have been teasing a collaborative EP for months now and we’ve finally received the first taste of it with their new single “DJ Got Me.” The new single is everything you’d expect from the two artists. Maeta’s pristine vocals fit like a glove on Kaytranada’s production that’s a funky and riveting explosion on wax, especially at its climax. The duo’s EP Endless Night is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks on June 21.

Amber Mark — “Space & Time” More than two years removed from her incredible Three Dimensions Deep, New York singer Amber Mark seems to be readying the release of her sophomore album. Her second single of the year, “Space & Time,” begins as a soft and tender tune before erupting into a funky tune that showcases the duality that makes Mark’s music stand out. Throughout the song, she sings about another “space and time” where a perfect connection in love runs wild and free. Dee Gatti — “Get Away” This year has been a very productive year for Fort Worth singer Dee Gatti. With four singles to her name already this year, Gatti makes it five with “Get Away.” The somber record sees Gatti face the fact that she’s hurting her current partner by stepping out on their relationship. Gatti knows her partner can tell that she’s being unfaithful, which pushes Gatti to want to exit the relationship and “get away.”