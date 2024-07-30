Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Ravyn Lenae took a step closer to her Bird’s Eye album with her “One Wish” single featuring Childish Gambino, while Anderson .Paak and Gwen Stefani teamed up for their “Hello World (Song Of The Olympics)” track. Khalid unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album Sincere, and Kehlani announced the Crash World Tour with Anycia and FLO. Elsewhere, Leo Waters returned with his new single “Cuerpo” and Halle Bailey breezed through a cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please.” Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Jorja Smith — “High” Jorja Smith is in an upbeat mood and her new single “High” is proof. The new single is a slick, house-inspired record that’s perfect for the carefree moment the summer months can present. “’High’ is a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself, even through the lows, you have to find the highs,” Jorja said about the song in a press release. Muni Long — “Ruined Me” Muni Long wears her heart on her sleeve on her latest single, “Ruined Me.” The singer pours her feelings on wax as she reflects on a now-concluded relationship and how heartbreak will affect her in the future. “Ruined Me” is the third single from her upcoming sophomore album Revenge, out August 30.

Mahalia & TakeADayTrip — “Life Size” For the upcoming third season of Sprite Limelight, British singer Mahalia and producer TakeADayTrip team up for a fun and positive new collaboration. “Life Size” is birthed from a “hook” that TakeADayTrip created and left for Mahalia to reinterpret in line with her own “unique artistic vision.” What came out is a body positive anthem. Ravyn Lenae — “One Wish” Feat. Childish Gambino With Bird’s Eye out in a couple of weeks, Ravyn Lenae is back with another song from the project. Childish Gambino joins her for “One Wish,” a vulnerable record that Lenae uses to examine her relationship with her father, who was absent from her childhood. “‘One Wish’ is one of the most important songs on the album b/c it highlights the complex relationship I’ve had with my Dad,” Lenae said about the song. “Something valuable I’ve learned is being able to really humanize my loved ones and understand the context around people more deeply.”

Kyle Dion — “BRB” Kyle Dion kicked off 2024 with his If My Jeans Could Talk EP, and now he’s back with new music for his fans. He returns with “BRB” which captures the fun of summer flings and the excitement of a fleeting romance. It pairs perfectly with Dion’s playful and carefree spirit. Jaz Karis — “SUNSET BLVD” At long last, London singer Jaz Karis is finally ready to release her debut album SAFE FLIGHT. The project is due September 20 and the latest offering from it is “SUNSET BLVD.” The track centers on feelings of euphoria, blissfulness, and contentment using the idea of “driving down Sunset Boulevard with the love of your life,” as revealed in a press release.

Dylan Sinclair — “I Love My Ex” After sharing “Lemon Trees” last month, Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair is back with another single. “I Love My Ex” finds Sinclair fresh off a breakup with a million questions swarming in his mind. “The early days after a breakup are not easy,” he said about the track. “It’s hard fighting the urge to call or text, and you can’t help but think of how they’re dealing with the new world without you.” Breez Kennedy — “Wishing It Was Easy” Riding the momentum of his previous single, “Who’s Been On Your Mind,” Florida and New Jersey-bred singer Breez Kennedy checks back in with “Wishing It Was Easy.” The upbeat single balances raw emotion and introspective lyrics over a pulsating single as Kennedy slowly accepts a relationship’s end — a feeling too many of us can relate to.