The Music World Reacts To Donald Trump Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Earlier today, news broke out that that former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus just days after flying with President Donald Trump to his recent debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. Presumably, after getting a test done, the President returned to Twitter to confirmed that he and his wife Melania also tested positive for coronavirus. Considering the fact that Trump has repeatedly downplayed the virus and wearing masks, even going as far as to mock Biden for frequently wearing a mask, some didn’t have a lot of sympathy for the president, especially on the music side of things.

After reading Trump’s tweet, Guapdad 4000 re-posted it and said, “Yes !! God is good !! call this man home satan.” Cardi B replied and used the opportunity to promote her new single with Blackpink saying, “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now.” Charlamagne The God also weighed in, tweeting, “If you thought Trump saying “Covid is 99% harmless” was bad wait until you hear what he says after “surviving” Covid at 74 years old and 244 pounds…..”

Check out some more tweets from music figures in response to Trump’s positive test below.

