Drakeo The Ruler 2021 Rolling Loud LA
Getty Image
Music

The Music World Reacts To Drakeo The Ruler’s Death From A Fatal Stabbing

by:

The music world is mourning the death of West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler after he was fatally stabbed on Saturday night. The incident occurred after a group of people attacked the rapper backstage at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time Festival. According to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Unfortunately, hours later Rolling Stone and journalist Jeff Weiss, who has followed Drakeo closely over the past few years, both reported that the rapper passed away from his injuries.

“RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation,” Weiss wrote in a tweet. “A legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever.” He later added, “My love to his friends, family, and anyone who [understands] the struggle that he endured and loved his music. He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend. There are no words to convey the grief.”

Several of Drakeo’s hip-hop peers shared their condolences about the rapper’s death. This includes Drake, who remembered him in a post to his Instagram Story as someone “who always picked my spirit up with your energy.”

You can read more posts about Drakeo The Ruler’s death below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

