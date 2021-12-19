The music world is mourning the death of West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler after he was fatally stabbed on Saturday night. The incident occurred after a group of people attacked the rapper backstage at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time Festival. According to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Unfortunately, hours later Rolling Stone and journalist Jeff Weiss, who has followed Drakeo closely over the past few years, both reported that the rapper passed away from his injuries.

RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever. 💔 pic.twitter.com/WKKjMV9PML — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 19, 2021

I'm devastated. Going to log off for a while and try to process this. My love to his friends, family, and anyone who understand the struggle that he endured and loved his music. He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend. There are no words to convey the grief. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 19, 2021

“RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation,” Weiss wrote in a tweet. “A legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever.” He later added, “My love to his friends, family, and anyone who [understands] the struggle that he endured and loved his music. He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend. There are no words to convey the grief.”

Drake says RIP to Drakeo the Ruler 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/rF5uGffzXM — Way 2 Sexy (@Splashystackss) December 19, 2021

Several of Drakeo’s hip-hop peers shared their condolences about the rapper’s death. This includes Drake, who remembered him in a post to his Instagram Story as someone “who always picked my spirit up with your energy.”

You can read more posts about Drakeo The Ruler’s death below.

R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family 🙏🏿 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 19, 2021

RIP DRAKEO — kennybeats (@kennybeats) December 19, 2021

RIP Drakeo man :( — GUAPDAD4000.eth (@guapdad4000) December 19, 2021

the drakeo shit is hella sad man. — solange stan account (@RexxLifeRaj) December 19, 2021

Drakeo was killed while working. Was there for a performance. All these get out the streets tweets/leave your city tweets. Shut the fuck up. No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott shit. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue — JOEY FATTS (@JoeyFatts) December 19, 2021

I’m standing on 100s in the booth while I ride the beat -Da Ruler — Cousin Stizz (@CousinStizz) December 19, 2021

Praying for Drakeo's family. Omg… — Sángo (@SangoBeats) December 19, 2021

Damn man … 💔 Drakeo … my head hurt — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) December 19, 2021

They just ran up on Drakeo… fuck — TRON A (@DJA_Tron) December 19, 2021

damn rip drakeo man — weef (@wifisfuneral) December 19, 2021

Stop the violence… please

RIP Drakeo — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) December 19, 2021

