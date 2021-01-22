Nas Tees Up With DJ Khaled In His Celebratory ’27 Summers’ Video

Nas continues to support his 2020 comeback album King’s Disease with a new video for “27 Summers.” The Queens living legend heads down to Miami in the video, hooking up with local hometown hero DJ Khaled to hit the links and celebrate his nearly unprecedented longevity in the rap game. As the two tee up, Khaled marvels at Nas’s “27 Summers” of relevance, defining Nas’s penchant for “doing your thing at a high level… timeless.”

Incidentally, it was DJ Khaled who helped Nas announce that “Nas Album Done” on Major Key in 2016, on which the Queens vet confirmed that a project was on the way. However, that project seemingly never materialized after the song drove up excitement for the Illmatic rapper’s potential return to form. Instead, Nas linked up with Kanye West to release the seven-song EP Nasir in the summer of 2018 to a less than stellar reception — the result, Nas later admitted, of a rushed production process that neither rapper planned out much in advance.

However, in 2020, Nas turned to a new producer, California’s Hit-Boy, on the advice of Detroit rapper Big Sean, who appears on the King’s Disease track “Replace Me.” The new album was much better received, putting Nas in the position to truly celebrate his longevity in the game.

Watch Nas’s “27 Summers” video above.