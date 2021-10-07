Nas is going from rapper to teacher thanks to MasterClass, where he’ll be directing a lesson on hip-hop storytelling available for streaming on October 14. In addition, he shares a new song, “Big Nas,” produced by Hit-Boy, with a video directed by Ben Dean. In it, a dancer defies gravity as they tip-toe and levitate through the locations near and dear to Nas’ heart, including the Queensbridge Housing Projects where he grew up and started his rap career over 30 years ago.

In an interview with Complex, Nas explains why he partnered with MasterClass to present “Nas Teaches Hip-Hop Storytelling,” which will spin off into other lessons including “Writing an Original Rap Song” and “Recording an Original Rap Song.”

“MasterClass is a great thing for people to get the inside scoop on what’s going on with artists, producers, actors, and people,” he says. “I think the whole thing is a great concept.” Although he calls his process “too much to say in one MasterClass,” he notes that it’s still important to watch experts in their respective fields because you can always learn something new. “You might see things that you do that are similar or that you didn’t see before in yourself,” he muses. “You might find that I gave you something that could add to what you’re doing, and I think that’s important. I think that’s where we’re at in the business: it’s to share.”

Watch Nas and Hit-Boy’s ‘Big Nas’ video above.