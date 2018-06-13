Getty Image

If things continue as they have been, it’s likely that the new Nas album is going to be a revival for the esteemed Queens rapper. Because Kanye West, who is executive producing it, has been on a creative streak of late that has been unparalleled in recent years. Even if you didn’t vibe with his latest solo album Ye, (full disclosure I did not), he followed that up immediately with a Kid Cudi collab project, Kids See Ghosts that had at least enough charm in the duo’s connection to right the ship.

Let’s not forget this all kicked off with Pusha T’s searing Daytona and the first real shot at Drake that’s stuck yet.

And even for those of us arguing Ye maybe indicated a dip in Kanye’s impressive run of classics, enough fans stayed loyal to give Kanye his eighth No. 1 album, putting him in rarified air that includes Eminem, Jay-Z and the Beatles.

All this to say, that when Yeezy took to Twitter last night to share the tracklist for Nas’ project, it stoked even more enthusiasm for another entry in a string of projects out of Wyoming that have come out in 2018. Check out the tracklist below and look for the record, which is as yet untitled, out this Friday.

Nas’ tracklist:

1. “Everything”

2. “Bonjour”

3. “Not For Radio”

4. “Adam & Eve”

5. “Simple Things”

6. “Cops”

7. “I Can Explain”

Recently, Nas’ ex-wife Kelis detailed the abuse she endured while the couple was still married, partially moved to speak as the #MeToo movement gains momentum in Hollywood. He has yet to publicly respond to her allegations, and perhaps will on this project.