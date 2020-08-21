Nas dropped his highly-anticipated Hit-Boy-produced record King’s Disease Friday. The album marks the rapper’s 13th studio record and as a veteran in the industry, Nas is looking back on his illustrious career. In a recent radio interview, the rapper recalled his final conversation with the legendary Tupac before his untimely death.

Nas detailed the last time the spoke with Tupac in an interview on Ebro In The Morning. According to the rapper, Tupac actually confronted Nas about a verse in a track he thought was directed at him:

“He explained that he thought I was dissing him on the song ‘The Message,’ and I heard he was dissing me at clubs,” Nas said, referring to the line “Fake thugs, no love / You get the slug, CB4 Gusto.” “The last person I was even thinking about when I wrote that record. I was writing, I was just going. It was just going at everybody. So he thought that. […] He was like ‘Yo Nas, we brothers, man. We not supposed to go through this.’ And I’m like, that’s what I’m saying. We had a plan to squash it in Vegas. So I was out there when he was in the hospital, praying for him to come through. Rest in peace.”

While “The Message” may not have been aimed at Tupac, Nas did actually release a diss track ahead of his Ebro In The Morning interview — though this time it was directed at Doja Cat. Nas shaded the singer in his lead single “Ultra Black” with the line: “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.”

Doja, however, remained unbothered about the song and instead chose to put her energy elsewhere.

Watch a clip of Nas’ Ebro In The Morning interview above. King’s Disease is out now via Mass Appeal. Get it here.