Nav aims to continue his prolific artistry into the new year. Following 2019’s record Bad Habits, the Toronto rapper is ready to usher in a new era. Nav unveiled his upcoming record Good Intentions, and it features verses by his frequent collaborators Gunna and Travis Scott, as well as a posthumous feature from the late Pop Smoke.

Nav announced his upcoming release via an album trailer. Compiled from home-recorded clips, Nav’s Good Intentions trailer gets fans excited for his fourth studio release, which is out everywhere May 8. “I had goals written down of going No. 1,” Nav said in the trailer. “I had a vision board in my room with all the things I want. This year, I pretty much got all of them. I believe in [the] law of attraction a lot.”

Ahead of announcing his forthcoming album, Nav joined forces with Gunna and Travis Scott for the widely energetic track “Turks.” The song was a quick hit and expeditiously appeared near the top of the Billboard charts upon its debut. But “Turks” isn’t Nav’s last collaboration with the two rappers, as Good Intentions will see guest verses from both Gunna and Scott.

Watch Nav’s Good Intentions album trailer above.

Good Intentions is out 5/8 via XO. Pre-order it here.

