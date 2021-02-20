Back in November, Nav dropped his second album of 2020 with Emergency Tsunami. The joint project with producer Wheezy followed Good Intentions, the second chart-topping project of his career. Now, Nav attempts to breathe new life into Emergency Tsunami with help from Gunna as they both stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their “Young Wheezy” collaboration. The two rappers delivered the performance aboard a small boat with a backdrop and sound effects that were made to emulate a strong seastorm.

Last year was a very productive period for both Nav and Gunna. In addition to his Good Intentions album, Nav dropped videos for songs that included “Don’t Need Friends” with Lil Baby and “No Debate” with Young Thug. Both were acts that appeared beside Nav on Emergency Tsunami along with Lil Keed and SahBabii. Gunna, on the other hand, was celebrated for his sophomore album, Wunna, which was heralded as one of the best hip-hop releases of 2020. Together, Nav and Gunna found success on Internet Money’s “Lemonade” with Don Toliver, a song that cracked the top-ten of the Billboard singles chart.

On a more recent note, Nav joined Rowdy Rebel for his “Jesse Owens” video while Gunna teamed with Tyla Yaweh and Wiz Khalifa for “All The Smoke.”

You can watch the performance in the video above.