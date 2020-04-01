Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 3
- Alec Benjamin — These Two Windows (P2020)
- All Time Low — Wake Up, Sunshine (Fueled by Ramen)
- Allan Rayman — Christian (Universal Music Canada)
- Anna Burch — If You’re Dreaming (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Ashley McBryde — Never Will (Warner Music Nashville)
- August Burns Red — Guardians (Fearless Records)
- Benjamin Gordon — Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)
- Big Loser — Love You, Barely Living (Black Numbers)
- Blimes And Gab — Talk About It (The Orchard)
- Born Ruffians — Juice (Yep Roc Records)
- Caleb Caudle — Better Hurry Up (Soundly Music/Baldwin County Public Records)
- Chris McCarthy — Still Time To Quit (Ropeadope)
- The Claudettes — High Times In The Dark (Forty Below Records)
- Dave Barnes — Dreaming In Electric Blue (50 Year Plan Records)
- Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Facet Records/Warner Records)
- Ellis — Born Again (Fat Possum Records)
- Empress Of — I’m Your Empress Of (Terrible Records)
- Everything Is Recorded — Friday Forever (XL Recordings)
- James Alexander Bright — Headroom (!K7)
- James Elkington — Ever-Roving Eye (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Jeffrey Silverstein — You Became The Mountain (Arrowhawk)
- King Shoji — Green House (Muzai Records)
- Kurt Elling — Secrets Are The Best Stories (Edition Records)
- The Lovely Eggs — I Am Moron (self-released)
- M. Ward — Migration Stories (ANTI‐)
- Maddie Medley — Coming Of Age Pt. 1 EP (Elektra Records)
- Mara Connor — No Fun EP (Side Hustle Records)
- Mentrix — My Enemy, My Love (House Of Strength Records)
- New Age Affair — Too Messed Up (Manic Kat Records)
- Parsonsfield — Happy Hour On The Floor (Signature Sounds Recordings)
- Peach Pit — You And Your Friends (Columbia Records)
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Viscerals (Rocket Recordings)
- Pike & Sutton — Heart Is A Compass (ZainWayne Records)
- Purity Ring — Womb (4AD)
- Ren Harvieu — Revel In The Drama (Bella Union)
- Rod Wave — Pray 4 Love (Alamo Records)
- Ruthie Collins — Cold Comfort (Sidewalk Records)
- Sam Hunt — Southside (MCA Nashville)
- Scott Hardware — Engel (Telephone Explosion)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Born Deadly EP (Snotty Nose Rez Kids Music/Fontana North)
- Sports Team — Deep Down Happy (Island Records)
- Steve Baskin — Mind Your Step (self-released)
- Thievery Corporation — Symphonik (ESL Music)
- Thundercat — It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)
- Tops — I Feel Alive (Fat Possum Records)
- Violent Soho — Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)
- Western Centuries — Call The Captain (Free Dirt Records)
- Wilma Archer — A Western Circular (Weird World)
- Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn — Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Yves Tumor — Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)
Friday, April 10
- 2KBaby — Pregame Rituals EP (Masked Records/Warner Records)
- Active Child — In Another Life (Sony Music)
- AKA George — Bad For You EP (Anti Fragile Music)
- Ambar Lucid — Garden Of Lucid (self-released)
- Beachtape — Bigger Picture EP (CRC Records)
- Daniel McCagh — Altered States EP (n5MD)
- Do Nothing — Zero Dollar Bill EP (Exact Truth)
- The Dream Syndicate — The Universe Inside (ANTI‐)
- Eerie Gaits — Holopaw (Sound As Language)
- Flat Worms — Antarctica (Piccadilly Records)
- Hamilton Leithauser — The Loves Of Your Life (Glassnote Music)
- Joe Satriani — Shapeshifting (Legacy)
- Local H — Lifers (AntiFragile Music)
- Maddie & Tae — The Way It Feels (Universal Music Group Nashville)
- Methyl Ethel — Hurts To Laugh EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control)
- Pokey LaFarge — Rock Bottom Rhapsody (New West Records)
- Pottery — Welcome To Bobby’s Motel (Partisan Records)
- Rosie Carney — I Dreamed I Was The Night EP (Color Study)
- The Sleep Eazys — Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell (J&R Adventures)
- The Strokes — The New Abnormal (RCA Records)
- Trace Mountains — Lost In The Country (Lame-O Records)
- Ultimate Fakebook — The Preserving Machine (Sonic Ritual)
- Warm Digits — Flight Of Ideas (Memphis Industries)
- Watkins Family Hour — Brother Sister (Family Hour Records)
- Why Bonnie — Voice Box EP (Fat Possum)
Friday, April 17
- Alec Lytle & Them Rounders — The Remains Of Sunday (CEN)
- Answering Machine — Bad Luck (Wiretap Records)
- Beat Noir Deluxe — Crash (Echozone)
- The Black Dahlia Murder — Verminous (Metal Blade Records)
- Blue Canopy — Mild Anxiety (Grind Select)
- Brett Newski — Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down (Nomad Union)
- Charles Fauna — Yonder (Sleep Well Records)
- Danzig — Danzig Sings Elvis (Cleopatra Records)
- Datura4 — West Coast Highway Cosmic (Alive Naturalsound Records)
- Dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings (OVO Sound/Warner Records)
- Enter Shikari — Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (SO Recordings)
- EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien) — Earth (Capitol)
- Eric Hutchinson — Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)
- Fernando Lagreca — Infamous (Beautiful Accident)
- Girl Skin — Shade Is On The Other Side (Jullian Records)
- Good Looking Friends — The Light Of The Well (We’re Trying/Old Press Records)
- Gregory Porter — All Rise (Decca Records France)
- Jeff Beam — Jeff Beam (self-released)
- Jeremy Zucker — Love Is Not Dying (Republic Records)
- Jesse Madigan — Nothing Better Than A Journey To You (Universal Music Australia)
- John “Papa” Gros — Central City (Funky Krewe Records)
- Juan Tigre — The Dream Catcher (Bubble Bath Records)
- King Charles — Out Of My Mind (Buffalo Gang Records)
- Leslie Mendelson — If You Can’t Say Anything Nice… (Royal Potato Family)
- Lido Pimienta — Miss Colombia (ANTI‐)
- Malena Zavala — La Yarará (Yucatan Records)
- Matt Evans — New Topographics (Whatever’s Clever)
- Maya Mountains — Era (Go Down Records)
- Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)
- Outsider — Karma Of Youth (Ok! Good)
- Paul Burch — Light Sensitive (Plowboy Records)
- R.A. The Rugged Man — All My Heroes Are Dead (Nature Sounds)
- The Reverend Shawn Amos — Blue Sky (Put Together)
- RJD2 — The Fun Ones (RJ’s Electrical Connections)
- Ron Sexsmith — Hermitage (Warner Music Canada)
- Sarah Siskind — Modern Appalachia (self-released)
- Shabazz Palaces — The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)
- Sharky — Love And Ownership EP (ETLW Records)
- Shepparton Airplane — Sharks (Wing Sing Records)
- Sonikku — Joyful Noise (Bella Union)
- Soul Asylum — Hurry Up And Wait (Blue Elan Records)
- The White Buffalo — On The Widow’s Walk (Spinefarm Records UK)
- Wyldlife — Year Of The Snake (Wicked Cool Records)
Friday, April 24
- Alice Bag — Sister Dynamite (In The Red)
- Andy Frasco — Keep On Keepin On (SideOneDummy Records)
- Awolnation — Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders (Better Noise Music)
- Axel Rudi — Sign Of The Times (Steamhammer)
- Bad History Month — Old Blues (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Barishi — Old Smoke (Season Of Mist)
- Between Kings — Young Love EP (The Regime)
- Brendan Benson — Dear Life (Third Man Records)
- City Mouth — Coping Machine (Take This To Heart)
- Dance Gavin Dance — Afterburner (Rise)
- Diners — Leisure World (Lauren Records)
- Elephant Tree — Habits (Holy Roar Records)
- Elrichman — Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)
- Eric Bellinger — Optimal Music (300 Entertainment)
- Gaygirl — Pleasurehead EP (Permanent Creeps)
- Hazel English — Wake Up! (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Ian Chang — 属 Belonging (City Slang)
- Indigo Girls — Look Long (Rounder)
- Ivan Ave — Double Goodbyes (Playground Music/Mutual Intentions)
- Jack Curley — Tomorrow EP (Parlophone)
- Jennifer Touch — Behind The Wall (Fat Cat Records)
- Junk Drawer — Ready For The House (Art For Blind)
- Lennon Stella — Three. Two. One. (Columbia)
- The Lowest Pair — The Perfect Plan (Delicata Records)
- Lucinda Williams — Good Souls Better Angels (Highway 20 Records)
- Lullanas — Before Everything Got Real (Nettwerk)
- Max Bloom — Perfume (Anniversary)
- Nova One — Lovable (Community Records)
- Other Lives — For Their Love (ATO Records)
- Pam Tillis — Looking For A Feeling (Stellar Cat Records)
- Quelle Chris And Chris Keys — Innocent Country 2 (Mello Music Group)
- Rhys Lewis — Things I Chose To Remember (Decca)
- Robby Krieger — The Ritual Begins At Sundown (The Players Club)
- Robot Koch — The Next Billion Years (Modern Recordings)
- Roger Street Friedman — Rise (Rock Ridge Music)
- Rone — Room With A View (InFiné)
- Rufus Wainwright — Unfollow The Rules (BMG)
- Stefan T. — Night Shift (In Depth Records)
- Thin Lear — Wooden Cave (EggHunt Records)
- Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes — What Kinda Music (Blue Note)
- Trivium — What The Dead Men Say (Roadrunner Records)
- Unified Highway — Headlines (Easy Star Records)
- The Used — Heartwork (Big Noise)
- Victoria K — Essentia (Rockshots Records)
- Victoria Reed — Aquamadre (AWAL)
- Whim — Abuzz In The Abyss (Fluff And Gravy)
- Whitney Rose — We Still Go To Rodeos (MCG Recordings)
