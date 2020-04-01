iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 3

  • Alec Benjamin — These Two Windows (P2020)
  • All Time Low — Wake Up, Sunshine (Fueled by Ramen)
  • Allan Rayman — Christian (Universal Music Canada)
  • Anna Burch — If You’re Dreaming (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Ashley McBryde — Never Will (Warner Music Nashville)
  • August Burns Red — Guardians (Fearless Records)
  • Benjamin Gordon — Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)
  • Big Loser — Love You, Barely Living (Black Numbers)
  • Blimes And Gab — Talk About It (The Orchard)
  • Born Ruffians — Juice (Yep Roc Records)
  • Caleb Caudle — Better Hurry Up (Soundly Music/Baldwin County Public Records)
  • Chris McCarthy — Still Time To Quit (Ropeadope)
  • The Claudettes — High Times In The Dark (Forty Below Records)
  • Dave Barnes — Dreaming In Electric Blue (50 Year Plan Records)
  • Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Facet Records/Warner Records)
  • Ellis — Born Again (Fat Possum Records)
  • Empress Of — I’m Your Empress Of (Terrible Records)
  • Everything Is Recorded — Friday Forever (XL Recordings)
  • James Alexander Bright — Headroom (!K7)
  • James Elkington — Ever-Roving Eye (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Jeffrey Silverstein — You Became The Mountain (Arrowhawk)
  • King Shoji — Green House (Muzai Records)
  • Kurt Elling — Secrets Are The Best Stories (Edition Records)
  • The Lovely Eggs — I Am Moron (self-released)
  • M. Ward — Migration Stories (ANTI‐)
  • Maddie Medley — Coming Of Age Pt. 1 EP (Elektra Records)
  • Mara Connor — No Fun EP (Side Hustle Records)
  • Mentrix — My Enemy, My Love (House Of Strength Records)
  • New Age Affair — Too Messed Up (Manic Kat Records)
  • Parsonsfield — Happy Hour On The Floor (Signature Sounds Recordings)
  • Peach Pit — You And Your Friends (Columbia Records)
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Viscerals (Rocket Recordings)
  • Pike & Sutton — Heart Is A Compass (ZainWayne Records)
  • Purity Ring — Womb (4AD)
  • Ren Harvieu — Revel In The Drama (Bella Union)
  • Rod Wave — Pray 4 Love (Alamo Records)
  • Ruthie Collins — Cold Comfort (Sidewalk Records)
  • Sam Hunt — Southside (MCA Nashville)
  • Scott Hardware — Engel (Telephone Explosion)
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Born Deadly EP (Snotty Nose Rez Kids Music/Fontana North)
  • Sports Team — Deep Down Happy (Island Records)
  • Steve Baskin — Mind Your Step (self-released)
  • Thievery Corporation — Symphonik (ESL Music)
  • Thundercat — It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)
  • Tops — I Feel Alive (Fat Possum Records)
  • Violent Soho — Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)
  • Western Centuries — Call The Captain (Free Dirt Records)
  • Wilma Archer — A Western Circular (Weird World)
  • Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn — Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn (Smithsonian Folkways)
  • Yves Tumor — Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)

Friday, April 10

  • 2KBaby — Pregame Rituals EP (Masked Records/Warner Records)
  • Active Child — In Another Life (Sony Music)
  • AKA George — Bad For You EP (Anti Fragile Music)
  • Ambar Lucid — Garden Of Lucid (self-released)
  • Beachtape — Bigger Picture EP (CRC Records)
  • Daniel McCagh — Altered States EP (n5MD)
  • Do Nothing — Zero Dollar Bill EP (Exact Truth)
  • The Dream Syndicate — The Universe Inside (ANTI‐)
  • Eerie Gaits — Holopaw (Sound As Language)
  • Flat Worms — Antarctica (Piccadilly Records)
  • Hamilton Leithauser — The Loves Of Your Life (Glassnote Music)
  • Joe Satriani — Shapeshifting (Legacy)
  • Local H — Lifers (AntiFragile Music)
  • Maddie & Tae — The Way It Feels (Universal Music Group Nashville)
  • Methyl Ethel — Hurts To Laugh EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control)
  • Pokey LaFarge — Rock Bottom Rhapsody (New West Records)
  • Pottery — Welcome To Bobby’s Motel (Partisan Records)
  • Rosie Carney — I Dreamed I Was The Night EP (Color Study)
  • The Sleep Eazys — Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell (J&R Adventures)
  • The Strokes — The New Abnormal (RCA Records)
  • Trace Mountains — Lost In The Country (Lame-O Records)
  • Ultimate Fakebook — The Preserving Machine (Sonic Ritual)
  • Warm Digits — Flight Of Ideas (Memphis Industries)
  • Watkins Family Hour — Brother Sister (Family Hour Records)
  • Why Bonnie — Voice Box EP (Fat Possum)

Friday, April 17

  • Alec Lytle & Them Rounders — The Remains Of Sunday (CEN)
  • Answering Machine — Bad Luck (Wiretap Records)
  • Beat Noir Deluxe — Crash (Echozone)
  • The Black Dahlia Murder — Verminous (Metal Blade Records)
  • Blue Canopy — Mild Anxiety (Grind Select)
  • Brett Newski — Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down (Nomad Union)
  • Charles Fauna — Yonder (Sleep Well Records)
  • Danzig — Danzig Sings Elvis (Cleopatra Records)
  • Datura4 — West Coast Highway Cosmic (Alive Naturalsound Records)
  • Dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings (OVO Sound/Warner Records)
  • Enter Shikari — Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (SO Recordings)
  • EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien) — Earth (Capitol)
  • Eric Hutchinson — Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)
  • Fernando Lagreca — Infamous (Beautiful Accident)
  • Girl Skin — Shade Is On The Other Side (Jullian Records)
  • Good Looking Friends — The Light Of The Well (We’re Trying/Old Press Records)
  • Gregory Porter — All Rise (Decca Records France)
  • Jeff Beam — Jeff Beam (self-released)
  • Jeremy Zucker — Love Is Not Dying (Republic Records)
  • Jesse Madigan — Nothing Better Than A Journey To You (Universal Music Australia)
  • John “Papa” Gros — Central City (Funky Krewe Records)
  • Juan Tigre — The Dream Catcher (Bubble Bath Records)
  • King Charles — Out Of My Mind (Buffalo Gang Records)
  • Leslie Mendelson — If You Can’t Say Anything Nice… (Royal Potato Family)
  • Lido Pimienta — Miss Colombia (ANTI‐)
  • Malena Zavala — La Yarará (Yucatan Records)
  • Matt Evans — New Topographics (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Maya Mountains — Era (Go Down Records)
  • Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)
  • Outsider — Karma Of Youth (Ok! Good)
  • Paul Burch — Light Sensitive (Plowboy Records)
  • R.A. The Rugged Man — All My Heroes Are Dead (Nature Sounds)
  • The Reverend Shawn Amos — Blue Sky (Put Together)
  • RJD2 — The Fun Ones (RJ’s Electrical Connections)
  • Ron Sexsmith — Hermitage (Warner Music Canada)
  • Sarah Siskind — Modern Appalachia (self-released)
  • Shabazz Palaces — The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)
  • Sharky — Love And Ownership EP (ETLW Records)
  • Shepparton Airplane — Sharks (Wing Sing Records)
  • Sonikku — Joyful Noise (Bella Union)
  • Soul Asylum — Hurry Up And Wait (Blue Elan Records)
  • The White Buffalo — On The Widow’s Walk (Spinefarm Records UK)
  • Wyldlife — Year Of The Snake (Wicked Cool Records)

Friday, April 24

  • Alice Bag — Sister Dynamite (In The Red)
  • Andy Frasco — Keep On Keepin On (SideOneDummy Records)
  • Awolnation — Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders (Better Noise Music)
  • Axel Rudi — Sign Of The Times (Steamhammer)
  • Bad History Month — Old Blues (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Barishi — Old Smoke (Season Of Mist)
  • Between Kings — Young Love EP (The Regime)
  • Brendan Benson — Dear Life (Third Man Records)
  • City Mouth — Coping Machine (Take This To Heart)
  • Dance Gavin Dance — Afterburner (Rise)
  • Diners — Leisure World (Lauren Records)
  • Elephant Tree — Habits (Holy Roar Records)
  • Elrichman — Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)
  • Eric Bellinger — Optimal Music (300 Entertainment)
  • Gaygirl — Pleasurehead EP (Permanent Creeps)
  • Hazel English — Wake Up! (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Ian Chang — 属 Belonging (City Slang)
  • Indigo Girls — Look Long (Rounder)
  • Ivan Ave — Double Goodbyes (Playground Music/Mutual Intentions)
  • Jack Curley — Tomorrow EP (Parlophone)
  • Jennifer Touch — Behind The Wall (Fat Cat Records)
  • Junk Drawer — Ready For The House (Art For Blind)
  • Lennon Stella — Three. Two. One. (Columbia)
  • The Lowest Pair — The Perfect Plan (Delicata Records)
  • Lucinda Williams — Good Souls Better Angels (Highway 20 Records)
  • Lullanas — Before Everything Got Real (Nettwerk)
  • Max Bloom — Perfume (Anniversary)
  • Nova One — Lovable (Community Records)
  • Other Lives — For Their Love (ATO Records)
  • Pam Tillis — Looking For A Feeling (Stellar Cat Records)
  • Quelle Chris And Chris Keys — Innocent Country 2 (Mello Music Group)
  • Rhys Lewis — Things I Chose To Remember (Decca)
  • Robby Krieger — The Ritual Begins At Sundown (The Players Club)
  • Robot Koch — The Next Billion Years (Modern Recordings)
  • Roger Street Friedman — Rise (Rock Ridge Music)
  • Rone — Room With A View (InFiné​)
  • Rufus Wainwright — Unfollow The Rules (BMG)
  • Stefan T. — Night Shift (In Depth Records)
  • Thin Lear — Wooden Cave (EggHunt Records)
  • Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes — What Kinda Music (Blue Note)
  • Trivium — What The Dead Men Say (Roadrunner Records)
  • Unified Highway — Headlines (Easy Star Records)
  • The Used — Heartwork (Big Noise)
  • Victoria K — Essentia (Rockshots Records)
  • Victoria Reed — Aquamadre (AWAL)
  • Whim — Abuzz In The Abyss (Fluff And Gravy)
  • Whitney Rose — We Still Go To Rodeos (MCG Recordings)

