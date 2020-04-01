Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 3

Alec Benjamin — These Two Windows (P2020)

All Time Low — Wake Up, Sunshine (Fueled by Ramen)

Allan Rayman — Christian (Universal Music Canada)

Anna Burch — If You’re Dreaming (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Ashley McBryde — Never Will (Warner Music Nashville)

August Burns Red — Guardians (Fearless Records)

Benjamin Gordon — Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)

Big Loser — Love You, Barely Living (Black Numbers)

Blimes And Gab — Talk About It (The Orchard)

Born Ruffians — Juice (Yep Roc Records)

Caleb Caudle — Better Hurry Up (Soundly Music/Baldwin County Public Records)

Chris McCarthy — Still Time To Quit (Ropeadope)

The Claudettes — High Times In The Dark (Forty Below Records)

Dave Barnes — Dreaming In Electric Blue (50 Year Plan Records)

Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Facet Records/Warner Records)

Ellis — Born Again (Fat Possum Records)

Empress Of — I’m Your Empress Of (Terrible Records)

Everything Is Recorded — Friday Forever (XL Recordings)

James Alexander Bright — Headroom (!K7)

James Elkington — Ever-Roving Eye (Paradise of Bachelors)

Jeffrey Silverstein — You Became The Mountain (Arrowhawk)

King Shoji — Green House (Muzai Records)

Kurt Elling — Secrets Are The Best Stories (Edition Records)

The Lovely Eggs — I Am Moron (self-released)

M. Ward — Migration Stories (ANTI‐)

Maddie Medley — Coming Of Age Pt. 1 EP (Elektra Records)

Mara Connor — No Fun EP (Side Hustle Records)

Mentrix — My Enemy, My Love (House Of Strength Records)

New Age Affair — Too Messed Up (Manic Kat Records)

Parsonsfield — Happy Hour On The Floor (Signature Sounds Recordings)

Peach Pit — You And Your Friends (Columbia Records)

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Viscerals (Rocket Recordings)

Pike & Sutton — Heart Is A Compass (ZainWayne Records)

Purity Ring — Womb (4AD)

Ren Harvieu — Revel In The Drama (Bella Union)

Rod Wave — Pray 4 Love (Alamo Records)

Ruthie Collins — Cold Comfort (Sidewalk Records)

Sam Hunt — Southside (MCA Nashville)

Scott Hardware — Engel (Telephone Explosion)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Born Deadly EP (Snotty Nose Rez Kids Music/Fontana North)

Sports Team — Deep Down Happy (Island Records)

Steve Baskin — Mind Your Step (self-released)

Thievery Corporation — Symphonik (ESL Music)

Thundercat — It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)

Tops — I Feel Alive (Fat Possum Records)

Violent Soho — Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)

Western Centuries — Call The Captain (Free Dirt Records)

Wilma Archer — A Western Circular (Weird World)

Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn — Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn (Smithsonian Folkways)

Yves Tumor — Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)

Friday, April 10

2KBaby — Pregame Rituals EP (Masked Records/Warner Records)

Active Child — In Another Life (Sony Music)

AKA George — Bad For You EP (Anti Fragile Music)

Ambar Lucid — Garden Of Lucid (self-released)

Beachtape — Bigger Picture EP (CRC Records)

Daniel McCagh — Altered States EP (n5MD)

Do Nothing — Zero Dollar Bill EP (Exact Truth)

The Dream Syndicate — The Universe Inside (ANTI‐)

Eerie Gaits — Holopaw (Sound As Language)

Flat Worms — Antarctica (Piccadilly Records)

Hamilton Leithauser — The Loves Of Your Life (Glassnote Music)

Joe Satriani — Shapeshifting (Legacy)

Local H — Lifers (AntiFragile Music)

Maddie & Tae — The Way It Feels (Universal Music Group Nashville)

Methyl Ethel — Hurts To Laugh EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control)

Pokey LaFarge — Rock Bottom Rhapsody (New West Records)

Pottery — Welcome To Bobby’s Motel (Partisan Records)

Rosie Carney — I Dreamed I Was The Night EP (Color Study)

The Sleep Eazys — Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell (J&R Adventures)

The Strokes — The New Abnormal (RCA Records)

Trace Mountains — Lost In The Country (Lame-O Records)

Ultimate Fakebook — The Preserving Machine (Sonic Ritual)

Warm Digits — Flight Of Ideas (Memphis Industries)

Watkins Family Hour — Brother Sister (Family Hour Records)

Why Bonnie — Voice Box EP (Fat Possum)

Friday, April 17

Alec Lytle & Them Rounders — The Remains Of Sunday (CEN)

Answering Machine — Bad Luck (Wiretap Records)

Beat Noir Deluxe — Crash (Echozone)

The Black Dahlia Murder — Verminous (Metal Blade Records)

Blue Canopy — Mild Anxiety (Grind Select)

Brett Newski — Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down (Nomad Union)

Charles Fauna — Yonder (Sleep Well Records)

Danzig — Danzig Sings Elvis (Cleopatra Records)

Datura4 — West Coast Highway Cosmic (Alive Naturalsound Records)

Dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings (OVO Sound/Warner Records)

Enter Shikari — Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (SO Recordings)

EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien) — Earth (Capitol)

Eric Hutchinson — Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)

Fernando Lagreca — Infamous (Beautiful Accident)

Girl Skin — Shade Is On The Other Side (Jullian Records)

Good Looking Friends — The Light Of The Well (We’re Trying/Old Press Records)

Gregory Porter — All Rise (Decca Records France)

Jeff Beam — Jeff Beam (self-released)

Jeremy Zucker — Love Is Not Dying (Republic Records)

Jesse Madigan — Nothing Better Than A Journey To You (Universal Music Australia)

John “Papa” Gros — Central City (Funky Krewe Records)

Juan Tigre — The Dream Catcher (Bubble Bath Records)

King Charles — Out Of My Mind (Buffalo Gang Records)

Leslie Mendelson — If You Can’t Say Anything Nice… (Royal Potato Family)

Lido Pimienta — Miss Colombia (ANTI‐)

Malena Zavala — La Yarará (Yucatan Records)

Matt Evans — New Topographics (Whatever’s Clever)

Maya Mountains — Era (Go Down Records)

Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)

Outsider — Karma Of Youth (Ok! Good)

Paul Burch — Light Sensitive (Plowboy Records)

R.A. The Rugged Man — All My Heroes Are Dead (Nature Sounds)

The Reverend Shawn Amos — Blue Sky (Put Together)

RJD2 — The Fun Ones (RJ’s Electrical Connections)

Ron Sexsmith — Hermitage (Warner Music Canada)

Sarah Siskind — Modern Appalachia (self-released)

Shabazz Palaces — The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)

Sharky — Love And Ownership EP (ETLW Records)

Shepparton Airplane — Sharks (Wing Sing Records)

Sonikku — Joyful Noise (Bella Union)

Soul Asylum — Hurry Up And Wait (Blue Elan Records)

The White Buffalo — On The Widow’s Walk (Spinefarm Records UK)

Wyldlife — Year Of The Snake (Wicked Cool Records)

Friday, April 24

Alice Bag — Sister Dynamite (In The Red)

Andy Frasco — Keep On Keepin On (SideOneDummy Records)

Awolnation — Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders (Better Noise Music)

Axel Rudi — Sign Of The Times (Steamhammer)

Bad History Month — Old Blues (Exploding In Sound Records)

Barishi — Old Smoke (Season Of Mist)

Between Kings — Young Love EP (The Regime)

Brendan Benson — Dear Life (Third Man Records)

City Mouth — Coping Machine (Take This To Heart)

Dance Gavin Dance — Afterburner (Rise)

Diners — Leisure World (Lauren Records)

Elephant Tree — Habits (Holy Roar Records)

Elrichman — Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)

Eric Bellinger — Optimal Music (300 Entertainment)

Gaygirl — Pleasurehead EP (Permanent Creeps)

Hazel English — Wake Up! (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Ian Chang — 属 Belonging (City Slang)

Indigo Girls — Look Long (Rounder)

Ivan Ave — Double Goodbyes (Playground Music/Mutual Intentions)

Jack Curley — Tomorrow EP (Parlophone)

Jennifer Touch — Behind The Wall (Fat Cat Records)

Junk Drawer — Ready For The House (Art For Blind)

Lennon Stella — Three. Two. One. (Columbia)

The Lowest Pair — The Perfect Plan (Delicata Records)

Lucinda Williams — Good Souls Better Angels (Highway 20 Records)

Lullanas — Before Everything Got Real (Nettwerk)

Max Bloom — Perfume (Anniversary)

Nova One — Lovable (Community Records)

Other Lives — For Their Love (ATO Records)

Pam Tillis — Looking For A Feeling (Stellar Cat Records)

Quelle Chris And Chris Keys — Innocent Country 2 (Mello Music Group)

Rhys Lewis — Things I Chose To Remember (Decca)

Robby Krieger — The Ritual Begins At Sundown (The Players Club)

Robot Koch — The Next Billion Years (Modern Recordings)

Roger Street Friedman — Rise (Rock Ridge Music)

Rone — Room With A View (InFiné​)

Rufus Wainwright — Unfollow The Rules (BMG)

Stefan T. — Night Shift (In Depth Records)

Thin Lear — Wooden Cave (EggHunt Records)

Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes — What Kinda Music (Blue Note)

Trivium — What The Dead Men Say (Roadrunner Records)

Unified Highway — Headlines (Easy Star Records)

The Used — Heartwork (Big Noise)

Victoria K — Essentia (Rockshots Records)

Victoria Reed — Aquamadre (AWAL)

Whim — Abuzz In The Abyss (Fluff And Gravy)

Whitney Rose — We Still Go To Rodeos (MCG Recordings)

