All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2018

08.01.18 1 hour ago
Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 3

  • Amanda Shires — To The Sunset (Silver Knife Records)
  • Bad Bad Hats — Lightning Round (Afternoon Records)
  • Campdogzz — In Rounds (15 Passenger)
  • Chicago Farmer — Quarter Past Tonight (self-released)
  • Crossfaith — EX_MACHINA (UNFD)
  • DJ Muggs — Assassination Day (Rappcats)
  • Diana Gordon — Pure EP (self-released)
  • Dorian Concept — The Nature Of Imitation (Brainfeeder)
  • Free Cake For Every Creature — The Bluest Star (Double Double Whammy)
  • Gabe Gurnsey — Physical (Phantasy)
  • Givers — Movin On (Glassnote Records)
  • Helena Hauff — Qualm (Ninja Tune)
  • Houndmouth — Golden Age (Reprise Records)
  • Iggy Azaela — Survive The Summer EP (Universal-Island Records Ltd)
  • Integrity & Kreig — Integrity & Kreig (Relapse Records)
  • Izzy True — SadBad (Don Giovanni Records)
  • James — Living In Extraordinary Times (Infectious Music)
  • Jim Lauderdale — Jim Lauderdale And Roland White (Yep Roc Records)
  • Jim Lauderdale — Time Flies (Yep Roc Records)
  • The Love Language — Baby Grand (Merge Records)
  • Lovelytheband — Finding It Hard To Smile (Century Media)
  • Lucero — Among The Ghosts (Liberator Music)
  • Mac Miller — Swimming (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Michael Nau — Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread (Full Time Hobby)
  • Miss Eaves — ME AF (776193 Records DK2)
  • Rezz — Certain Kind Of Magic (mau5trap Venture Limited)
  • Robert Poss (of Band Of Susans) — Frozen Flowers Curse The Day (Trace Elements Records)
  • Sarah White — High Flyer (self-released)
  • Shemekia Copeland — America’s Child (Alligator Records)
  • Shy Boys — Bell House (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Spider Bags — Someday Everything Will Be Fine (Merge Records)
  • Spirit Animal — Born Yesterday (Atlantic Records)
  • Steve Hauschildt — Dissolvi (Ghostly International)
  • The Temperance Movement — A Deeper Cut (Earache Records)
  • Trophy Eyes — The American Dream (Hopeless Records)
  • YG — Stay Dangerous (Def Jam Recordings)

