Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, August 3
- Amanda Shires — To The Sunset (Silver Knife Records)
- Bad Bad Hats — Lightning Round (Afternoon Records)
- Campdogzz — In Rounds (15 Passenger)
- Chicago Farmer — Quarter Past Tonight (self-released)
- Crossfaith — EX_MACHINA (UNFD)
- DJ Muggs — Assassination Day (Rappcats)
- Diana Gordon — Pure EP (self-released)
- Dorian Concept — The Nature Of Imitation (Brainfeeder)
- Free Cake For Every Creature — The Bluest Star (Double Double Whammy)
- Gabe Gurnsey — Physical (Phantasy)
- Givers — Movin On (Glassnote Records)
- Helena Hauff — Qualm (Ninja Tune)
- Houndmouth — Golden Age (Reprise Records)
- Iggy Azaela — Survive The Summer EP (Universal-Island Records Ltd)
- Integrity & Kreig — Integrity & Kreig (Relapse Records)
- Izzy True — SadBad (Don Giovanni Records)
- James — Living In Extraordinary Times (Infectious Music)
- Jim Lauderdale — Jim Lauderdale And Roland White (Yep Roc Records)
- Jim Lauderdale — Time Flies (Yep Roc Records)
- The Love Language — Baby Grand (Merge Records)
- Lovelytheband — Finding It Hard To Smile (Century Media)
- Lucero — Among The Ghosts (Liberator Music)
- Mac Miller — Swimming (Warner Bros. Records)
- Michael Nau — Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread (Full Time Hobby)
- Miss Eaves — ME AF (776193 Records DK2)
- Rezz — Certain Kind Of Magic (mau5trap Venture Limited)
- Robert Poss (of Band Of Susans) — Frozen Flowers Curse The Day (Trace Elements Records)
- Sarah White — High Flyer (self-released)
- Shemekia Copeland — America’s Child (Alligator Records)
- Shy Boys — Bell House (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Spider Bags — Someday Everything Will Be Fine (Merge Records)
- Spirit Animal — Born Yesterday (Atlantic Records)
- Steve Hauschildt — Dissolvi (Ghostly International)
- The Temperance Movement — A Deeper Cut (Earache Records)
- Trophy Eyes — The American Dream (Hopeless Records)
- YG — Stay Dangerous (Def Jam Recordings)
