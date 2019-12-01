Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Monday, December 3
- Iggy Azalea — Wicked Lips (Bad Dreams Records/Empire)
Friday, December 6
- Anna Nalick — The Blackest Crow (Chesky Records)
- BBF — Outside The Noise (Argonauta Records)
- Bear’s Den — Only Son Of The Falling Snow EP (Rounder Records)
- Blueface — Find The Beat (Cash Money West)
- Brian Shankar Adler — Fourth Dimension (Chant Records)
- Bryce Dessner — The Two Popes (Music From The Netflix Film) (Milan Records)
- Camila Cabello — Romance (Epic Records/Syco Music)
- The Chainsmokers — World War Joy (Disruptor/Columbia Records)
- Dai Burger — Bite The Burger (First One Up)
- Emily Yacina — Remember The Silver (self-released)
- Gentle Giant — Unburied Treasure (Madfish Records)
- Gino And The Goons — Off The Rails (Big Neck Records)
- Hurt Valley — Glacial Place (Woodsist)
- The Keep — Primer EP (Houndstooth)
- Lafawndah — Ancestor Boy II (Concordia)
- Lee “Scratch” Perry — Heavy Rain (Stones Throw Records)
- Liam Payne — LP1 (Capitol)
- Mary J. Blige — HERstory Vol. 1 (Universal Music Enterprises)
- Owens — Thankful For Country Music (RCA Records)
- Pop.1280 — Way Station (Weyrd Son Records)
- Running Wild — Crossing The Blades EP (Steamhammer)
- Saw Black & The Toys — Christmas In The Background (WarHen Records)
- The Whiffs — Another Whiff (DIG! Records)
- The Who — Who (Polydor Records))
- Will Samson — Paralanguage (Wichita Recordings)
- Wyatt Blair — For The First Time EP (Lolipop Records)
- The Viscaynes & Friends — The Viscaynes & Friends (ORG Music)
- Yann Tiersen — Portrait (Mute)
- Yoshi Flower — I Will Not Let My Love Go To Waste (Interscope)
- XXXTentacion — Bad Vibes Forever (Empire)
Friday, December 13
- American Football — Year One Demos (Polyvinyl)
- Ashland — Over The Moon (Rise Records)
- Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country (Warner Bros. Nashville)
- Daniel Knox — I Had A Wonderful Time (H.P Johnson Presents)
- Fever Ray — Plunge Remix (Mute Records)
- The Free Nationals — The Free Nationals (OBE, LLC/Empire))
- Harry Styles — Fine Line (Columbia/Erskine)
- Inayah — S.O.L.A.R. (Storytelling Over Lyrics And Rhymes) (Empire)
- Kevo Muney — Baby G.O.A.T. (Atlantic Records)
- Mark Ronson — Spies In Disguise (Original Soundtrack) (Twentieth Century Fox)
- Mo3 — Osama (Empire)
- Robert Plant — Digging Deep (EsParanza)
- St. Vincent — Nina Kraviz Presents Masseduction Rewired (Loma Vista)
- Stormzy — Heavy Is The Head (#Merky Records/Atlantic Records UK)
Monday, December 16
- Cam’ron — Purple Haze 2 (Killa Entertainment)
- Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross — Watchmen OST Vol. 3 (The Null Corporation)
Wednesday, December 25
- Kanye West — Jesus Is Born (Getting Out Our Dreams II/Def Jam)
Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.