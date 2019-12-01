iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2019

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Monday, December 3

  • Iggy Azalea — Wicked Lips (Bad Dreams Records/Empire)

Friday, December 6

  • Anna Nalick — The Blackest Crow (Chesky Records)
  • BBF — Outside The Noise (Argonauta Records)
  • Bear’s Den — Only Son Of The Falling Snow EP (Rounder Records)
  • Blueface — Find The Beat (Cash Money West)
  • Brian Shankar Adler — Fourth Dimension (Chant Records)
  • Bryce Dessner — The Two Popes (Music From The Netflix Film) (Milan Records)
  • Camila Cabello — Romance (Epic Records/Syco Music)
  • The Chainsmokers — World War Joy (Disruptor/Columbia Records)
  • Dai Burger — Bite The Burger (First One Up)
  • Emily Yacina — Remember The Silver (self-released)
  • Gentle Giant — Unburied Treasure (Madfish Records)
  • Gino And The Goons — Off The Rails (Big Neck Records)
  • Hurt Valley — Glacial Place (Woodsist)
  • The Keep — Primer EP (Houndstooth)
  • Lafawndah — Ancestor Boy II (Concordia)
  • Lee “Scratch” Perry — Heavy Rain (Stones Throw Records)
  • Liam Payne — LP1 (Capitol)
  • Mary J. Blige — HERstory Vol. 1 (Universal Music Enterprises)
  • Owens — Thankful For Country Music (RCA Records)
  • Pop.1280 — Way Station (Weyrd Son Records)
  • Running Wild — Crossing The Blades EP (Steamhammer)
  • Saw Black & The Toys — Christmas In The Background (WarHen Records)
  • The Whiffs — Another Whiff (DIG! Records)
  • The Who — Who (Polydor Records))
  • Will Samson — Paralanguage (Wichita Recordings)
  • Wyatt Blair — For The First Time EP (Lolipop Records)
  • The Viscaynes & Friends — The Viscaynes & Friends (ORG Music)
  • Yann Tiersen — Portrait (Mute)
  • Yoshi Flower — I Will Not Let My Love Go To Waste (Interscope)
  • XXXTentacion — Bad Vibes Forever (Empire)

Friday, December 13

  • American Football — Year One Demos (Polyvinyl)
  • Ashland — Over The Moon (Rise Records)
  • Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country (Warner Bros. Nashville)
  • Daniel Knox — I Had A Wonderful Time (H.P Johnson Presents)
  • Fever Ray — Plunge Remix (Mute Records)
  • The Free Nationals — The Free Nationals (OBE, LLC/Empire))
  • Harry Styles — Fine Line (Columbia/Erskine)
  • Inayah — S.O.L.A.R. (Storytelling Over Lyrics And Rhymes) (Empire)
  • Kevo Muney — Baby G.O.A.T. (Atlantic Records)
  • Mark Ronson — Spies In Disguise (Original Soundtrack) (Twentieth Century Fox)
  • Mo3 — Osama (Empire)
  • Robert Plant — Digging Deep (EsParanza)
  • St. Vincent — Nina Kraviz Presents Masseduction Rewired (Loma Vista)
  • Stormzy — Heavy Is The Head (#Merky Records/Atlantic Records UK)

Monday, December 16

  • Cam’ron — Purple Haze 2 (Killa Entertainment)
  • Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross — Watchmen OST Vol. 3 (The Null Corporation)

Wednesday, December 25

  • Kanye West — Jesus Is Born (Getting Out Our Dreams II/Def Jam)

