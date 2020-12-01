iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, December 4

  • Alex Maas — Luca (Innovative Leisure)
  • Amy Winehouse — The Collection (Island Records)
  • Arctic Monkeys — Live At The Royal Albert Hall (Domino)
  • Beck — Hyperspace (Capitol Records)
  • Brady Cohan — Studies, Vol. 1 EP (Phantom Limb)
  • Calexico — Seasonal Shift (ANTI‐)
  • Can’t Swim — Someone Who Isn’t Me EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Canyon City — Circling The Sun EP (Nettwerk)
  • Carly Johnson — Carly Johnson (Lhpromotion)
  • Clifton Anderson — Been Down This Road Before (Ropeadope)
  • Cryptodira — The Angel Of History (Good Fight Music)
  • Daniel Docherty — Only Time Can Help Us EP ([PIAS])
  • Dark Mark — Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020 (Rough Trade Records)
  • Dave Vettraino — Exercise (Fire Talk)
  • Deafheaven — 10 Years Gone (Sargent House)
  • The Decemberists — Live Home Library Vol. I At Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI August 11, 2009 (YABB Records)
  • Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger — Force Majeure (International Anthem)
  • DJ Scheme — Family (Scheme Records)
  • Duncan Sheik — Live At The Cafe Carlyle (Sneaky Records)
  • Gama Bomb — Sea Savage (Prosthetic Records)
  • Garrett Kato — Hemispheres (Nettwerk)
  • Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (Roll Call Records)
  • Goldfinger — Never Look Back (Big Noise)
  • Grey Skies — YEAR (FWF Records)
  • Harrison Storm — Be Slow EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • Harry Jay-Steele — Boundaries (Naim Records)
  • Hiiro Issiki — 1000 Plateaux (Bedouin Records)
  • Joan Of Arc — Tim Melina Theo Bobby (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Jordana — …To You EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • Jordana — Something To Say To You (Grand Jury Music)
  • Kass Richards — The Language Shadow (Good Cry Records)
  • Khruangbin — Late Night Tales (LateNightTales)
  • Kutiman — Wachaga In Dub (Siyal)
  • Landon Cube — Sapphire (Republic Records)
  • The Late Ones — Lately EP (Easy Star Records)
  • Laura Carbone — Laura Carbone — Live At Rockpalast (Aporia/Future Shock)
  • Laura Groves — A Private Road EP (Bella Union)
  • Lavender Diamond — Now Is The Time (Petaluma)
  • Lee Paradise — The Fink (Telephone Explosion)
  • Lespecial — Ancient Homies (Ropeadope)
  • Lost Horizons — In Quiet Moments Part 1 (Bella Union)
  • Luke Dick — Music From The Documentary Red Dog (Ingrooves)
  • Magic Dance — Remnants (Frontiers)
  • The Mary Veils — Slacker Paint (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Meilir — In Tune (Gwdihŵ Records)
  • Monty Alexander — Love You Madly: Live At Bubba’s (Resonance Records)
  • The Moore Family Band — Yelling Out Of Tune (Asian Man Records)
  • Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Way Down In The Rust Bucket (Neil Young Archives)
  • Nicholas Lens & Nick Cave — L.I.T.A.N.I.E.S (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Opal Onyx — Vessel (Tin Angel Records)
  • Oscar Lang — Antidote To Being Bored EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Red City Radio — Paradise (Pure Noise Records)
  • Rico Nasty — Nightmare Vacation (Sugar Trap)
  • Russell Dickerson — Southern Symphony (Triple Tigers)
  • Sigur Rós — Odin’s Raven Magic (Krunk/Warner Classics)
  • Son Lux — Tomorrow II (City Slang)
  • Steve Kilbey — Eleven Women (Foghorn)
  • Steve Perry — Traces (Alternate Versions And Sketches) (Fantasy Records)
  • Stupid Young — From Here On Out (Empire)
  • SUSS — Promise (Northern Spy Records)
  • Symba — Don’t Run From R.A.P. (Atlantic Records)
  • Tankus The Henge — Luna Park! (Music For Nations)
  • These New Puritans — Hidden [MMXX] (Domino)
  • This Daze — This Daze EP (Sub Pop)
  • Tommy Emmanuel — Live! Christmas Time (CGP Sounds)
  • Tom Sanders — Only Magic (Moshi Moshi)
  • Tori Amos — Christmastide EP (Decca)
  • Valerie Orth — Rabbit Hole (Lost Sox Productions)
  • Various Artists — LA Originals (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Universal Music)
  • Various Artists — Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ( Capitol)
  • The White Stripes — The White Stripes Greatest Hits (Third Man Records)
  • Winston C.W. — Good Guess (Whatever’s Clever Records)
  • Yella Beezy — Blank Checc (HITCO)
  • YFN Lucci — Wish Me Well 3 (Think It’s A Game Records/Warner Records)
  • Your Old Droog– Dump Yod: Krutoy Edition (Mongoloid Banks)
  • Yumi And The Weather — Some Days EP (Small Pond Records)

Friday, December 11

  • Alaska Reid — Big Bunny EP (Terrible Records)
  • Alia Lene — Christmas Miracle EP (Contra)
  • Andy Cooper — L.I.S.T.E.N. (Unique Records)
  • The Apocalypse Blues Revival — The Apocalypse Blues Revival (Provogue Records)
  • The Avalanches — We Will Always Love You (Universal Music Australia)
  • Bayside — Acoustic Volume 3 EP (Hopeless Records)
  • Belle And Sebastian — What To Look For In Summer (Matador Records)
  • Black Paisley — Rambler (Frontiers)
  • BOYO — Alone Together In Los Angeles (Park the Van)
  • Call Me Spinster — Call Me Spinster EP (Strolling Bones Records)
  • Chris Lake And Armand Van Helden — The Answer EP (Astralwerks)
  • Contradash — All-Star (Interscope)
  • Delaney Jane — Somewhere Else EP (Dirty Pretty Things)
  • Double Tiger — The Journey (Easy Star Records)
  • Doug Carn, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Doug Carn JID005 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • The Fallen Prophets — No End In Sight EP (MMD Records)
  • Fana Hues — Hues (Westminster Recordings)
  • Foster The People — In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing EP (Startime International)
  • Foxy Shazam — Burn (Sire)
  • French Cassettes — Rolodex (Tender Loving Empire)
  • Guided By Voices — Styles We Paid For (Rockathon Records)
  • Hodge — Remixes In Blue (Houndstooth)
  • Holiday87 — Holiday87 (Black Clay)
  • James Blake — Covers EP (Republic)
  • Jason Lancaster — Say I’m What You Want EP (We Are Triumphant/The Orchard)
  • John J Presley — The Albany Sessions (Music For Heroes)
  • Kacy & Clayton And Marlon Williams — Plastic Bouquet (New West Records)
  • KAS:ST — A Magic World (Afterlife)
  • Kid Dakota — Age Of Roaches (Graveface)
  • The Kills — Little Bastards (Domino)
  • Late Night Final — A Wonderful Hope (PIAS)
  • Less Than Jake — Silver Linings (Pure Noise Records)
  • Locean — Top Ten Zen Meditations (Artificial Head Records)
  • Lodet — Many Days EP (Allen Road Music)
  • The Magik Way — II Rinato (My Kingdom Music()
  • M. Ward — Think Of Spring (ANTI‐)
  • New Age Doom — Himalayan Dream Techno (We Are Busy Bodies)
  • Nilüfer Yanya — Feeling Lucky? EP (ATO Records)
  • OSees — Panther Rotate (Castle Face Records)
  • Other Lives — Siciliy Sessions (PIAS)
  • Paul McCartney — McCartney III (Capitol)
  • Peter Bjorn And John — Endless Play EP (Ingrid)
  • Pete Rock — PeteStrumentals 3 (Tru Soul Records)
  • Reuben — Racecar Is Very Fast (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Rosie Carney — The Bends (Ultra Music)
  • Shanghai Restoration Project — Brave New World Symphony (Undercover Culture Music)
  • Six Foot Six — End Of All (Scarlet Records)
  • Spacette — Spacette EP (Big Takeover)
  • Various Artists — Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 1 (Lakeshore)
  • Yashira — Fail To Be (Deathwish Inc)
  • Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott — Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Sony Classical)

Friday, December 18

  • APRE — Always In My Mind (Polydor Records)
  • Boulevards — Brother! EP (Normaltown Records)
  • Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help — 2 (Rhyme & Reason)
  • Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades EP (Atlantic Records)
  • I Am Oak — Odd Seeds (Snowstar Records)
  • Kult Of The Wizard — Gold (self-released)
  • Mac Miller — Swimming In Circles (Warner Records)
  • Maggie Rogers — Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016 (Debay Sounds via Caroline)
  • Matt Dorrein — My Christmas Plea EP (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Royal Hunt — Dystopia (NorthPoint Productions)
  • Stuck Out — Lie Through Your Teeth EP (SharpTone Records)
  • Tycho — Weather Remixes (Mom + Pop)
  • Various Artists — Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 2 (Lakeshore)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

