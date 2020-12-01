Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, December 4
- Alex Maas — Luca (Innovative Leisure)
- Amy Winehouse — The Collection (Island Records)
- Arctic Monkeys — Live At The Royal Albert Hall (Domino)
- Beck — Hyperspace (Capitol Records)
- Brady Cohan — Studies, Vol. 1 EP (Phantom Limb)
- Calexico — Seasonal Shift (ANTI‐)
- Can’t Swim — Someone Who Isn’t Me EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Canyon City — Circling The Sun EP (Nettwerk)
- Carly Johnson — Carly Johnson (Lhpromotion)
- Clifton Anderson — Been Down This Road Before (Ropeadope)
- Cryptodira — The Angel Of History (Good Fight Music)
- Daniel Docherty — Only Time Can Help Us EP ([PIAS])
- Dark Mark — Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020 (Rough Trade Records)
- Dave Vettraino — Exercise (Fire Talk)
- Deafheaven — 10 Years Gone (Sargent House)
- The Decemberists — Live Home Library Vol. I At Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI August 11, 2009 (YABB Records)
- Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger — Force Majeure (International Anthem)
- DJ Scheme — Family (Scheme Records)
- Duncan Sheik — Live At The Cafe Carlyle (Sneaky Records)
- Gama Bomb — Sea Savage (Prosthetic Records)
- Garrett Kato — Hemispheres (Nettwerk)
- Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (Roll Call Records)
- Goldfinger — Never Look Back (Big Noise)
- Grey Skies — YEAR (FWF Records)
- Harrison Storm — Be Slow EP (Nettwerk Records)
- Harry Jay-Steele — Boundaries (Naim Records)
- Hiiro Issiki — 1000 Plateaux (Bedouin Records)
- Joan Of Arc — Tim Melina Theo Bobby (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Jordana — …To You EP (Grand Jury Music)
- Jordana — Something To Say To You (Grand Jury Music)
- Kass Richards — The Language Shadow (Good Cry Records)
- Khruangbin — Late Night Tales (LateNightTales)
- Kutiman — Wachaga In Dub (Siyal)
- Landon Cube — Sapphire (Republic Records)
- The Late Ones — Lately EP (Easy Star Records)
- Laura Carbone — Laura Carbone — Live At Rockpalast (Aporia/Future Shock)
- Laura Groves — A Private Road EP (Bella Union)
- Lavender Diamond — Now Is The Time (Petaluma)
- Lee Paradise — The Fink (Telephone Explosion)
- Lespecial — Ancient Homies (Ropeadope)
- Lost Horizons — In Quiet Moments Part 1 (Bella Union)
- Luke Dick — Music From The Documentary Red Dog (Ingrooves)
- Magic Dance — Remnants (Frontiers)
- The Mary Veils — Slacker Paint (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Meilir — In Tune (Gwdihŵ Records)
- Monty Alexander — Love You Madly: Live At Bubba’s (Resonance Records)
- The Moore Family Band — Yelling Out Of Tune (Asian Man Records)
- Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Way Down In The Rust Bucket (Neil Young Archives)
- Nicholas Lens & Nick Cave — L.I.T.A.N.I.E.S (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Opal Onyx — Vessel (Tin Angel Records)
- Oscar Lang — Antidote To Being Bored EP (Dirty Hit)
- Red City Radio — Paradise (Pure Noise Records)
- Rico Nasty — Nightmare Vacation (Sugar Trap)
- Russell Dickerson — Southern Symphony (Triple Tigers)
- Sigur Rós — Odin’s Raven Magic (Krunk/Warner Classics)
- Son Lux — Tomorrow II (City Slang)
- Steve Kilbey — Eleven Women (Foghorn)
- Steve Perry — Traces (Alternate Versions And Sketches) (Fantasy Records)
- Stupid Young — From Here On Out (Empire)
- SUSS — Promise (Northern Spy Records)
- Symba — Don’t Run From R.A.P. (Atlantic Records)
- Tankus The Henge — Luna Park! (Music For Nations)
- These New Puritans — Hidden [MMXX] (Domino)
- This Daze — This Daze EP (Sub Pop)
- Tommy Emmanuel — Live! Christmas Time (CGP Sounds)
- Tom Sanders — Only Magic (Moshi Moshi)
- Tori Amos — Christmastide EP (Decca)
- Valerie Orth — Rabbit Hole (Lost Sox Productions)
- Various Artists — LA Originals (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Universal Music)
- Various Artists — Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ( Capitol)
- The White Stripes — The White Stripes Greatest Hits (Third Man Records)
- Winston C.W. — Good Guess (Whatever’s Clever Records)
- Yella Beezy — Blank Checc (HITCO)
- YFN Lucci — Wish Me Well 3 (Think It’s A Game Records/Warner Records)
- Your Old Droog– Dump Yod: Krutoy Edition (Mongoloid Banks)
- Yumi And The Weather — Some Days EP (Small Pond Records)
Friday, December 11
- Alaska Reid — Big Bunny EP (Terrible Records)
- Alia Lene — Christmas Miracle EP (Contra)
- Andy Cooper — L.I.S.T.E.N. (Unique Records)
- The Apocalypse Blues Revival — The Apocalypse Blues Revival (Provogue Records)
- The Avalanches — We Will Always Love You (Universal Music Australia)
- Bayside — Acoustic Volume 3 EP (Hopeless Records)
- Belle And Sebastian — What To Look For In Summer (Matador Records)
- Black Paisley — Rambler (Frontiers)
- BOYO — Alone Together In Los Angeles (Park the Van)
- Call Me Spinster — Call Me Spinster EP (Strolling Bones Records)
- Chris Lake And Armand Van Helden — The Answer EP (Astralwerks)
- Contradash — All-Star (Interscope)
- Delaney Jane — Somewhere Else EP (Dirty Pretty Things)
- Double Tiger — The Journey (Easy Star Records)
- Doug Carn, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Doug Carn JID005 (Jazz Is Dead)
- The Fallen Prophets — No End In Sight EP (MMD Records)
- Fana Hues — Hues (Westminster Recordings)
- Foster The People — In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing EP (Startime International)
- Foxy Shazam — Burn (Sire)
- French Cassettes — Rolodex (Tender Loving Empire)
- Guided By Voices — Styles We Paid For (Rockathon Records)
- Hodge — Remixes In Blue (Houndstooth)
- Holiday87 — Holiday87 (Black Clay)
- James Blake — Covers EP (Republic)
- Jason Lancaster — Say I’m What You Want EP (We Are Triumphant/The Orchard)
- John J Presley — The Albany Sessions (Music For Heroes)
- Kacy & Clayton And Marlon Williams — Plastic Bouquet (New West Records)
- KAS:ST — A Magic World (Afterlife)
- Kid Dakota — Age Of Roaches (Graveface)
- The Kills — Little Bastards (Domino)
- Late Night Final — A Wonderful Hope (PIAS)
- Less Than Jake — Silver Linings (Pure Noise Records)
- Locean — Top Ten Zen Meditations (Artificial Head Records)
- Lodet — Many Days EP (Allen Road Music)
- The Magik Way — II Rinato (My Kingdom Music()
- M. Ward — Think Of Spring (ANTI‐)
- New Age Doom — Himalayan Dream Techno (We Are Busy Bodies)
- Nilüfer Yanya — Feeling Lucky? EP (ATO Records)
- OSees — Panther Rotate (Castle Face Records)
- Other Lives — Siciliy Sessions (PIAS)
- Paul McCartney — McCartney III (Capitol)
- Peter Bjorn And John — Endless Play EP (Ingrid)
- Pete Rock — PeteStrumentals 3 (Tru Soul Records)
- Reuben — Racecar Is Very Fast (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Rosie Carney — The Bends (Ultra Music)
- Shanghai Restoration Project — Brave New World Symphony (Undercover Culture Music)
- Six Foot Six — End Of All (Scarlet Records)
- Spacette — Spacette EP (Big Takeover)
- Various Artists — Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 1 (Lakeshore)
- Yashira — Fail To Be (Deathwish Inc)
- Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott — Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Sony Classical)
Friday, December 18
- APRE — Always In My Mind (Polydor Records)
- Boulevards — Brother! EP (Normaltown Records)
- Glenn Morrow’s Cry For Help — 2 (Rhyme & Reason)
- Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades EP (Atlantic Records)
- I Am Oak — Odd Seeds (Snowstar Records)
- Kult Of The Wizard — Gold (self-released)
- Mac Miller — Swimming In Circles (Warner Records)
- Maggie Rogers — Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016 (Debay Sounds via Caroline)
- Matt Dorrein — My Christmas Plea EP (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Royal Hunt — Dystopia (NorthPoint Productions)
- Stuck Out — Lie Through Your Teeth EP (SharpTone Records)
- Tycho — Weather Remixes (Mom + Pop)
- Various Artists — Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 2 (Lakeshore)
