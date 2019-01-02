Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Tuesday, January 1
- Chrome Sparks — Be On Fire EP (Counter Records)
Thursday, January 3
- T-Rextasy — Prehysteria (Boogie Agency Records)
Friday, January 4
- Gandalf’s Owl — Who’s The Dreamer? (Club Inferno)
- Legion Of The Damned — Slaves Of The Shadow Realm (Napalm Records)
- Mark Deutrom (formerly Of Melvins) — The Blue Bird (Season Of Mist)
- Old Sea Brigade — Ode To A Friend (Nettwerk Records)
- YATRA — Death Ritual (Grimoire Records)
Join The Discussion: Log In With