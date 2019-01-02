iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Tuesday, January 1

Chrome Sparks — Be On Fire EP (Counter Records)

Thursday, January 3

T-Rextasy — Prehysteria (Boogie Agency Records)

Friday, January 4