All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2019

01.02.19 3 hours ago

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Tuesday, January 1

  • Chrome Sparks — Be On Fire EP (Counter Records)

Thursday, January 3

  • T-Rextasy — Prehysteria (Boogie Agency Records)

Friday, January 4

  • Gandalf’s Owl — Who’s The Dreamer? (Club Inferno)
  • Legion Of The Damned — Slaves Of The Shadow Realm (Napalm Records)
  • Mark Deutrom (formerly Of Melvins) — The Blue Bird (Season Of Mist)
  • Old Sea Brigade — Ode To A Friend (Nettwerk Records)
  • YATRA — Death Ritual (Grimoire Records)

