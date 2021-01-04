Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, January 1

Another Sky — Music For Winter Vol. 1 (Fiction)

Antonio Lopez — Roots & Wings (Head Above Music)

The Dirty Nil — Fuck Art (Dine Alone Records)

Grimes — Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition (4AD)

Reuther — Letting Go EP (Get Party Records)

The Soviet Machines — The Soviet Machines (self-released)

Friday, January 8

Aaron Frazer — Introducing… (Colemine Records)

Dante Elephante — Mid-Century Modern Romance (Born Losers Records)

Griselda Records — Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Griselda Records)

Henrik Appel — Humanity (PNKSLM Recordings)

Hilang Child — Every Mover (Bella Union)

Jarle Skavhellen — Beech Street (Nettwerk)

Jeff Plate — Mother’s Day (Rat Pak Records)

Kaz Mirblouk — Careless By Contrast (Mock Records)

Modern Hut — I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World (Don Giovanni Records)

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album (Republic Records)

Oska — Honeymoon Phase EP (Nettwerk)

Passenger — Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted (Nettwerk)

Viagra Boys — Welfare Jazz (YEAR0001)

Wax Tailor — The Shadow Of Their Suns (Lab’Oratoire)

Friday, January 15

Allred & Broderick — What The Fog (Dauw)

Apifera — Overstand (Stones Throw Records)

Axel Flóvent — You Stay By The Sea (Nettwerk)

Beach Bunny — Blame Game EP (Mom + Pop Music)

Beautify Junkyards — Cosmorama (Ghost Box)

Bob Davoli — Wistfully Yours (Gutbrain Records)

Buck Meek — Two Saviors (Keeled Scales)

Comfy — Volume For (Dadstache Records)

Dale Crover — Rat-A-Tat-Tat (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Danielle Durack — No Place (Undertow)

Devin Dawson — The Pink Slip EP (Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville)

Emma McGrath — Settled In Motion (Silent Minds Pt. 3) (Ferryhouse Productions)

Fickle Friends — Weird Years (Season 1) EP (Cooking Vinyl)

Frank Iero And The Future Violents — Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place EP (UNFD)

J.R. Clark — When Muzik Was Good (Vintage Sound Entertainment)

Julien Manaud — Adaptation Vol. 2 EP (Lisbon Lux Records)

Kabbalah — The Omen (Ripple Music)

Kate Davis — Strange Boy (Solitaire Recordings)

Matthew Sweet — Catspaw (Omnivore Recordings)

Michael Peter Olsen — Yearning Flow (Hand Drawn Dracula)

Midnight Sister — Painting The Roses (Jagjaguwar)

Mylow — Voyager EP (Boomkat)

Nyck Caution — Anywhere But Here (Pro Era Records/ADA Worldwide)

Patricia Brennan — Maquishti (Light In The Attic Records)

Pearl Charles — Magic Mirror (Kanine Records)

Samia — The Baby Reimagined (Grand Jury)

Shame — Drunk Tank Pink (Dead Oceans)

Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz — Memory Lane (Warner Records)

Shunia — Shunia (Stillpoint Records)

Sleaford Mods — Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)

Starified — Fat Hits (Ripple Music)

TDW — The Day The Clocks Stopped (Layered Reality Productions)

Thou And Emma Ruth Rundle — The Helm Of Sorrow EP (Sacred Bones Records)

Wedge — Like No Tomorrow (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Weird Tales — Y’all Motherfuckers Forgot ‘Bout Good Ol’ Son Of A Bitchin’ Blues EP (Interstellar Smoke Records)

Why Don’t We — The Good Times And The Bad Ones (Atlantic Records)

Wild — Goin’ Back (Nettwerk)

Friday, January 22

Andy James — Tu Amor (Le Coq Records)

Bicep — Isles (Ninja Tune)

Caroline Shaw — Narrow Sea (Nonesuch Records)

Chris Garneau — The Kind (Debay Records)

The Dead Daisies — Holy Ground (The Dead Daisies Pty Limited)

Erick The Architect — Future Proof EP (self-released)

James Yorkston And The Second Hand Orchestra — The Wide, Wide River (Domino Records)

Jeremiah Fraites — Piano Piano (Dualtone Records)

Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra Music)

John Mueller — Family Secret (Rhythmplex)

Juana Everett — Move On (Dolly Records)

Kaz Mirblouk — Careless by Contrast (Mock Records)

Kinlaw — The Tipping Scale (Piccadilly Records)

Labyrinth — Welcome To The Absurd Circus (Frontiers Music)

Lee Rocker — Gather Round (Upright Records)

Lokoy — Badminton (Propeller Recordings)

Lonely The Brave — The Hope List (Easy Life Records)

Maggie Lindemann — Paranoia EP (Caroline Records)

Moon Taxi — Silver Dream (BMG)

Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay — Longway Sinatra 2 (Omerta)

Phantom Elite — Titanium (Frontiers Records)

Real Numbers — Brighter Then EP (Slumberland Records)

Rhye — Home (eOne Last Gang)

Speed Stick — Volume One (Don Giovanni Records)

Steven Wilson — The Future Bites (Caroline Distribution)

Tenant From Zero — Flight (La Bella Figura Records)

W.E.T — Retransmission (Frontiers Music)

Wig Wam — Never Say Die (Frontiers Music)

WIllie Jones — Right Now (The Penthouse/EMPIRE)

Yung — Ongoing Dispute (PNKSLM Recordings)

Friday, January 29

Alabama Slim — The Parlor (Cornelius Chapel Records)

Albertine Sarges — The Sticky Fingers (Moshi Moshi Records)

Ani DiFranco — Revolutionary Love (Righteous Babe Records)

Anna B Savage — A Common Turn (City Slang)

Ariel Pink — Sit n’ Spin (Mexican Summer)

Arlo Parks — Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

The Besnard Lakes — The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings (Full Time Hobby)

Black Pistol Fire — Look Alive (Black Hill Records)

The Body — I’ve Seen All I Need To See (Thrill Jockey)

Buzzy Lee — Spoiled Love (Future Classic)

Cellar Twins — Duality (847112 Records DK)

Cheap Meat — People Are The Worst (Jerk Store Records)

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — New Fragility (CYHSY/Secretly Distribution)

Cobalt Chapel — Orange Synthetic (Klove Recordings)

Cole Anyway — Sitting With Stillness EP (self-released)

Colin Macleod — Hold Fast (SO Recordings)

Crazy Arm — Dark Hands, Thunderbolts (Xtra Mile Recordings)

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — I Told You So (Colemine)

Dust & The Dukes — Dust & The Dukes (Stock-a)

Evie Sands — Get Out Of Your Own Way (R-Spot Records)

Farhot — Kabul Fire Vol. 2 ( Jakarta Records)

Goat Girl — On All Fours (Rough Trade Records)

The Hawkins — Live In The Woods (The Sign Records)

La Chica — La Loba (Zamora Label/Tweny One)

Langhorne Slim — Strawberry Mansion (Dualtone Records)

Lawrence Rothman — Good Morning, America + Not A Son (KRO)

Lava La Rue — Butter-Fly EP (Marathon Artists)

Lia Ices — Family Album (Natural Music)

Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul — Macca To Mecca (Wicked Cool Records/UMe)

Lucero — When You Found Me (Liberty and Lament/Thirty Tigers)

Magon — Hour After Hour (December Square)

Marcos Resende & Index — Marcos Resende & Index (Philips Records)

Martin Gore — The Third Chimpanzee EP (Mute Records)

Nopes — Djörk (Magnetic Eye Records)

The Notwist — Vertigo Days (Morr Music)

Pounder — Breaking The World (Shadow Kingdom)

Puma Blue — In Praise Of Shadows (Blue Flowers Music)

Robbie & Mona — EW (Spinny Nights)

Shai Maestro — Human ( ECM Records)

The Sonder Bombs — Clothbound (Take This To Heart Records)

Steven Wilson — The Future Bites (Caroline Distribution)

Tamar Aphek — All Bets Are Off (Kill Rock Stars)

Terry Gross — Soft Opening (Thrill Jockey Records.)

Toledo — Jockeys Of Love EP (4AD)

Tony Trischka — Shall We Hope (Shefa)

Zeahorse — Let’s Not (And Say We Did) (Copper Feast Records)

