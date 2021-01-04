iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2021

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, January 1

  • Another Sky — Music For Winter Vol. 1 (Fiction)
  • Antonio Lopez — Roots & Wings (Head Above Music)
  • The Dirty Nil — Fuck Art (Dine Alone Records)
  • Grimes — Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition (4AD)
  • Reuther — Letting Go EP (Get Party Records)
  • The Soviet Machines — The Soviet Machines (self-released)

Friday, January 8

  • Aaron Frazer — Introducing… (Colemine Records)
  • Dante Elephante — Mid-Century Modern Romance (Born Losers Records)
  • Griselda Records — Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Griselda Records)
  • Henrik Appel — Humanity (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Hilang Child — Every Mover (Bella Union)
  • Jarle Skavhellen — Beech Street (Nettwerk)
  • Jeff Plate — Mother’s Day (Rat Pak Records)
  • Kaz Mirblouk — Careless By Contrast (Mock Records)
  • Modern Hut — I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album (Republic Records)
  • Oska — Honeymoon Phase EP (Nettwerk)
  • Passenger — Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted (Nettwerk)
  • Viagra Boys — Welfare Jazz (YEAR0001)
  • Wax Tailor — The Shadow Of Their Suns (Lab’Oratoire)

Friday, January 15

  • Allred & Broderick — What The Fog (Dauw)
  • Apifera — Overstand (Stones Throw Records)
  • Axel Flóvent — You Stay By The Sea (Nettwerk)
  • Beach Bunny — Blame Game EP (Mom + Pop Music)
  • Beautify Junkyards — Cosmorama (Ghost Box)
  • Bob Davoli — Wistfully Yours (Gutbrain Records)
  • Buck Meek — Two Saviors (Keeled Scales)
  • Comfy — Volume For (Dadstache Records)
  • Dale Crover — Rat-A-Tat-Tat (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Danielle Durack — No Place (Undertow)
  • Devin Dawson — The Pink Slip EP (Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville)
  • Emma McGrath — Settled In Motion (Silent Minds Pt. 3) (Ferryhouse Productions)
  • Fickle Friends — Weird Years (Season 1) EP (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Frank Iero And The Future Violents — Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place EP (UNFD)
  • J.R. Clark — When Muzik Was Good (Vintage Sound Entertainment)
  • Julien Manaud — Adaptation Vol. 2 EP (Lisbon Lux Records)
  • Kabbalah — The Omen (Ripple Music)
  • Kate Davis — Strange Boy (Solitaire Recordings)
  • Matthew Sweet — Catspaw (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Michael Peter Olsen — Yearning Flow (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Midnight Sister — Painting The Roses (Jagjaguwar)
  • Mylow — Voyager EP (Boomkat)
  • Nyck Caution — Anywhere But Here (Pro Era Records/ADA Worldwide)
  • Patricia Brennan — Maquishti (Light In The Attic Records)
  • Pearl Charles — Magic Mirror (Kanine Records)
  • Samia — The Baby Reimagined (Grand Jury)
  • Shame — Drunk Tank Pink (Dead Oceans)
  • Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz — Memory Lane (Warner Records)
  • Shunia — Shunia (Stillpoint Records)
  • Sleaford Mods — Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)
  • Starified — Fat Hits (Ripple Music)
  • TDW — The Day The Clocks Stopped (Layered Reality Productions)
  • Thou And Emma Ruth Rundle — The Helm Of Sorrow EP (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Wedge — Like No Tomorrow (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Weird Tales — Y’all Motherfuckers Forgot ‘Bout Good Ol’ Son Of A Bitchin’ Blues EP (Interstellar Smoke Records)
  • Why Don’t We — The Good Times And The Bad Ones (Atlantic Records)
  • Wild — Goin’ Back (Nettwerk)

Friday, January 22

  • Andy James — Tu Amor (Le Coq Records)
  • Bicep — Isles (Ninja Tune)
  • Caroline Shaw — Narrow Sea (Nonesuch Records)
  • Chris Garneau — The Kind (Debay Records)
  • The Dead Daisies — Holy Ground (The Dead Daisies Pty Limited)
  • Erick The Architect — Future Proof EP (self-released)
  • James Yorkston And The Second Hand Orchestra — The Wide, Wide River (Domino Records)
  • Jeremiah Fraites — Piano Piano (Dualtone Records)
  • Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra Music)
  • John Mueller — Family Secret (Rhythmplex)
  • Juana Everett — Move On (Dolly Records)
  • Kaz Mirblouk — Careless by Contrast (Mock Records)
  • Kinlaw — The Tipping Scale (Piccadilly Records)
  • Labyrinth — Welcome To The Absurd Circus (Frontiers Music)
  • Lee Rocker — Gather Round (Upright Records)
  • Lokoy — Badminton (Propeller Recordings)
  • Lonely The Brave — The Hope List (Easy Life Records)
  • Maggie Lindemann — Paranoia EP (Caroline Records)
  • Moon Taxi — Silver Dream (BMG)
  • Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay — Longway Sinatra 2 (Omerta)
  • Phantom Elite — Titanium (Frontiers Records)
  • Real Numbers — Brighter Then EP (Slumberland Records)
  • Rhye — Home (eOne Last Gang)
  • Speed Stick — Volume One (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Steven Wilson — The Future Bites (Caroline Distribution)
  • Tenant From Zero — Flight (La Bella Figura Records)
  • W.E.T — Retransmission (Frontiers Music)
  • Wig Wam — Never Say Die (Frontiers Music)
  • WIllie Jones — Right Now (The Penthouse/EMPIRE)
  • Yung — Ongoing Dispute (PNKSLM Recordings)

Friday, January 29

  • Alabama Slim — The Parlor (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Albertine Sarges — The Sticky Fingers (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Ani DiFranco — Revolutionary Love (Righteous Babe Records)
  • Anna B Savage — A Common Turn (City Slang)
  • Ariel Pink — Sit n’ Spin (Mexican Summer)
  • Arlo Parks — Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)
  • The Besnard Lakes — The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings (Full Time Hobby)
  • Black Pistol Fire — Look Alive (Black Hill Records)
  • The Body — I’ve Seen All I Need To See (Thrill Jockey)
  • Buzzy Lee — Spoiled Love (Future Classic)
  • Cellar Twins — Duality (847112 Records DK)
  • Cheap Meat — People Are The Worst (Jerk Store Records)
  • Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — New Fragility (CYHSY/Secretly Distribution)
  • Cobalt Chapel — Orange Synthetic (Klove Recordings)
  • Cole Anyway — Sitting With Stillness EP (self-released)
  • Colin Macleod — Hold Fast (SO Recordings)
  • Crazy Arm — Dark Hands, Thunderbolts (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — I Told You So (Colemine)
  • Dust & The Dukes — Dust & The Dukes (Stock-a)
  • Evie Sands — Get Out Of Your Own Way (R-Spot Records)
  • Farhot — Kabul Fire Vol. 2 ( Jakarta Records)
  • Goat Girl — On All Fours (Rough Trade Records)
  • The Hawkins — Live In The Woods (The Sign Records)
  • La Chica — La Loba (Zamora Label/Tweny One)
  • Langhorne Slim — Strawberry Mansion (Dualtone Records)
  • Lawrence Rothman — Good Morning, America + Not A Son (KRO)
  • Lava La Rue — Butter-Fly EP (Marathon Artists)
  • Lia Ices — Family Album (Natural Music)
  • Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul — Macca To Mecca (Wicked Cool Records/UMe)
  • Lucero — When You Found Me (Liberty and Lament/Thirty Tigers)
  • Magon — Hour After Hour (December Square)
  • Marcos Resende & Index — Marcos Resende & Index (Philips Records)
  • Martin Gore — The Third Chimpanzee EP (Mute Records)
  • Nopes — Djörk (Magnetic Eye Records)
  • The Notwist — Vertigo Days (Morr Music)
  • Pounder — Breaking The World (Shadow Kingdom)
  • Puma Blue — In Praise Of Shadows (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Robbie & Mona — EW (Spinny Nights)
  • Shai Maestro — Human ( ECM Records)
  • The Sonder Bombs — Clothbound (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Steven Wilson — The Future Bites (Caroline Distribution)
  • Tamar Aphek — All Bets Are Off (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Terry Gross — Soft Opening (Thrill Jockey Records.)
  • Toledo — Jockeys Of Love EP (4AD)
  • Tony Trischka — Shall We Hope (Shefa)
  • Zeahorse — Let’s Not (And Say We Did) (Copper Feast Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×