Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, January 1
- Another Sky — Music For Winter Vol. 1 (Fiction)
- Antonio Lopez — Roots & Wings (Head Above Music)
- The Dirty Nil — Fuck Art (Dine Alone Records)
- Grimes — Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition (4AD)
- Reuther — Letting Go EP (Get Party Records)
- The Soviet Machines — The Soviet Machines (self-released)
Friday, January 8
- Aaron Frazer — Introducing… (Colemine Records)
- Dante Elephante — Mid-Century Modern Romance (Born Losers Records)
- Griselda Records — Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Griselda Records)
- Henrik Appel — Humanity (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Hilang Child — Every Mover (Bella Union)
- Jarle Skavhellen — Beech Street (Nettwerk)
- Jeff Plate — Mother’s Day (Rat Pak Records)
- Kaz Mirblouk — Careless By Contrast (Mock Records)
- Modern Hut — I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World (Don Giovanni Records)
- Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album (Republic Records)
- Oska — Honeymoon Phase EP (Nettwerk)
- Passenger — Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted (Nettwerk)
- Viagra Boys — Welfare Jazz (YEAR0001)
- Wax Tailor — The Shadow Of Their Suns (Lab’Oratoire)
Friday, January 15
- Allred & Broderick — What The Fog (Dauw)
- Apifera — Overstand (Stones Throw Records)
- Axel Flóvent — You Stay By The Sea (Nettwerk)
- Beach Bunny — Blame Game EP (Mom + Pop Music)
- Beautify Junkyards — Cosmorama (Ghost Box)
- Bob Davoli — Wistfully Yours (Gutbrain Records)
- Buck Meek — Two Saviors (Keeled Scales)
- Comfy — Volume For (Dadstache Records)
- Dale Crover — Rat-A-Tat-Tat (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Danielle Durack — No Place (Undertow)
- Devin Dawson — The Pink Slip EP (Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville)
- Emma McGrath — Settled In Motion (Silent Minds Pt. 3) (Ferryhouse Productions)
- Fickle Friends — Weird Years (Season 1) EP (Cooking Vinyl)
- Frank Iero And The Future Violents — Heaven Is A Place, This Is A Place EP (UNFD)
- J.R. Clark — When Muzik Was Good (Vintage Sound Entertainment)
- Julien Manaud — Adaptation Vol. 2 EP (Lisbon Lux Records)
- Kabbalah — The Omen (Ripple Music)
- Kate Davis — Strange Boy (Solitaire Recordings)
- Matthew Sweet — Catspaw (Omnivore Recordings)
- Michael Peter Olsen — Yearning Flow (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Midnight Sister — Painting The Roses (Jagjaguwar)
- Mylow — Voyager EP (Boomkat)
- Nyck Caution — Anywhere But Here (Pro Era Records/ADA Worldwide)
- Patricia Brennan — Maquishti (Light In The Attic Records)
- Pearl Charles — Magic Mirror (Kanine Records)
- Samia — The Baby Reimagined (Grand Jury)
- Shame — Drunk Tank Pink (Dead Oceans)
- Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz — Memory Lane (Warner Records)
- Shunia — Shunia (Stillpoint Records)
- Sleaford Mods — Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)
- Starified — Fat Hits (Ripple Music)
- TDW — The Day The Clocks Stopped (Layered Reality Productions)
- Thou And Emma Ruth Rundle — The Helm Of Sorrow EP (Sacred Bones Records)
- Wedge — Like No Tomorrow (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Weird Tales — Y’all Motherfuckers Forgot ‘Bout Good Ol’ Son Of A Bitchin’ Blues EP (Interstellar Smoke Records)
- Why Don’t We — The Good Times And The Bad Ones (Atlantic Records)
- Wild — Goin’ Back (Nettwerk)
Friday, January 22
- Andy James — Tu Amor (Le Coq Records)
- Bicep — Isles (Ninja Tune)
- Caroline Shaw — Narrow Sea (Nonesuch Records)
- Chris Garneau — The Kind (Debay Records)
- The Dead Daisies — Holy Ground (The Dead Daisies Pty Limited)
- Erick The Architect — Future Proof EP (self-released)
- James Yorkston And The Second Hand Orchestra — The Wide, Wide River (Domino Records)
- Jeremiah Fraites — Piano Piano (Dualtone Records)
- Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra Music)
- John Mueller — Family Secret (Rhythmplex)
- Juana Everett — Move On (Dolly Records)
- Kaz Mirblouk — Careless by Contrast (Mock Records)
- Kinlaw — The Tipping Scale (Piccadilly Records)
- Labyrinth — Welcome To The Absurd Circus (Frontiers Music)
- Lee Rocker — Gather Round (Upright Records)
- Lokoy — Badminton (Propeller Recordings)
- Lonely The Brave — The Hope List (Easy Life Records)
- Maggie Lindemann — Paranoia EP (Caroline Records)
- Moon Taxi — Silver Dream (BMG)
- Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay — Longway Sinatra 2 (Omerta)
- Phantom Elite — Titanium (Frontiers Records)
- Real Numbers — Brighter Then EP (Slumberland Records)
- Rhye — Home (eOne Last Gang)
- Speed Stick — Volume One (Don Giovanni Records)
- Steven Wilson — The Future Bites (Caroline Distribution)
- Tenant From Zero — Flight (La Bella Figura Records)
- W.E.T — Retransmission (Frontiers Music)
- Wig Wam — Never Say Die (Frontiers Music)
- WIllie Jones — Right Now (The Penthouse/EMPIRE)
- Yung — Ongoing Dispute (PNKSLM Recordings)
Friday, January 29
- Alabama Slim — The Parlor (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Albertine Sarges — The Sticky Fingers (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Ani DiFranco — Revolutionary Love (Righteous Babe Records)
- Anna B Savage — A Common Turn (City Slang)
- Ariel Pink — Sit n’ Spin (Mexican Summer)
- Arlo Parks — Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)
- The Besnard Lakes — The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings (Full Time Hobby)
- Black Pistol Fire — Look Alive (Black Hill Records)
- The Body — I’ve Seen All I Need To See (Thrill Jockey)
- Buzzy Lee — Spoiled Love (Future Classic)
- Cellar Twins — Duality (847112 Records DK)
- Cheap Meat — People Are The Worst (Jerk Store Records)
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — New Fragility (CYHSY/Secretly Distribution)
- Cobalt Chapel — Orange Synthetic (Klove Recordings)
- Cole Anyway — Sitting With Stillness EP (self-released)
- Colin Macleod — Hold Fast (SO Recordings)
- Crazy Arm — Dark Hands, Thunderbolts (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — I Told You So (Colemine)
- Dust & The Dukes — Dust & The Dukes (Stock-a)
- Evie Sands — Get Out Of Your Own Way (R-Spot Records)
- Farhot — Kabul Fire Vol. 2 ( Jakarta Records)
- Goat Girl — On All Fours (Rough Trade Records)
- The Hawkins — Live In The Woods (The Sign Records)
- La Chica — La Loba (Zamora Label/Tweny One)
- Langhorne Slim — Strawberry Mansion (Dualtone Records)
- Lawrence Rothman — Good Morning, America + Not A Son (KRO)
- Lava La Rue — Butter-Fly EP (Marathon Artists)
- Lia Ices — Family Album (Natural Music)
- Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul — Macca To Mecca (Wicked Cool Records/UMe)
- Lucero — When You Found Me (Liberty and Lament/Thirty Tigers)
- Magon — Hour After Hour (December Square)
- Marcos Resende & Index — Marcos Resende & Index (Philips Records)
- Martin Gore — The Third Chimpanzee EP (Mute Records)
- Nopes — Djörk (Magnetic Eye Records)
- The Notwist — Vertigo Days (Morr Music)
- Pounder — Breaking The World (Shadow Kingdom)
- Puma Blue — In Praise Of Shadows (Blue Flowers Music)
- Robbie & Mona — EW (Spinny Nights)
- Shai Maestro — Human ( ECM Records)
- The Sonder Bombs — Clothbound (Take This To Heart Records)
- Steven Wilson — The Future Bites (Caroline Distribution)
- Tamar Aphek — All Bets Are Off (Kill Rock Stars)
- Terry Gross — Soft Opening (Thrill Jockey Records.)
- Toledo — Jockeys Of Love EP (4AD)
- Tony Trischka — Shall We Hope (Shefa)
- Zeahorse — Let’s Not (And Say We Did) (Copper Feast Records)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.