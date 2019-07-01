iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 5

Andhim — Duno EP (Superfriends Records)

Chemtrail — Collider (Good Fight Music)

Clover The Girl — Even If It Hurts EP (In Vogue)

Félicia Atkinson — The Flower And The Vessel (Shelter Press)

The Golden Filter — Autonomy (4GN3S)

Hurricane Party — Juice (Limited Fanfare Records)

Isata Kanneh-Mason — Romance (Decca Classics)

Kryptos — Afterburner (AFM Records)

Machine Gun Kelly — Hotel Diablo (Interscope)

Mick Flannery — Mick Flannery (EMI)

Olympia — Flamingo (EMI)

Pattern-Seeking Animals — Pattern-Seeking Animals (InsideOut Music)

The Soft Cavalry — The Soft Cavalry (Bella Union)

Symmetry Lover — Symmetry Lover (I.Corrupt.Records)

Trash Kit — Horizon (Upset the Rhythm)

Various Artists — Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series, Season 3 (Lakeshore/Invada)

Wolf Prayer — The Echoes Of The Second Sun (Barhill Records)

Friday, July 11