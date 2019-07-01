Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 5
- Andhim — Duno EP (Superfriends Records)
- Chemtrail — Collider (Good Fight Music)
- Clover The Girl — Even If It Hurts EP (In Vogue)
- Félicia Atkinson — The Flower And The Vessel (Shelter Press)
- The Golden Filter — Autonomy (4GN3S)
- Hurricane Party — Juice (Limited Fanfare Records)
- Isata Kanneh-Mason — Romance (Decca Classics)
- Kryptos — Afterburner (AFM Records)
- Machine Gun Kelly — Hotel Diablo (Interscope)
- Mick Flannery — Mick Flannery (EMI)
- Olympia — Flamingo (EMI)
- Pattern-Seeking Animals — Pattern-Seeking Animals (InsideOut Music)
- The Soft Cavalry — The Soft Cavalry (Bella Union)
- Symmetry Lover — Symmetry Lover (I.Corrupt.Records)
- Trash Kit — Horizon (Upset the Rhythm)
- Various Artists — Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series, Season 3 (Lakeshore/Invada)
- Wolf Prayer — The Echoes Of The Second Sun (Barhill Records)
Friday, July 11
- Various Artists — The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Walt Disney Records)