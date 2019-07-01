All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2019

07.01.19

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 5

  • Andhim — Duno EP (Superfriends Records)
  • Chemtrail — Collider (Good Fight Music)
  • Clover The Girl — Even If It Hurts EP (In Vogue)
  • Félicia Atkinson — The Flower And The Vessel (Shelter Press)
  • The Golden Filter — Autonomy (4GN3S)
  • Hurricane Party — Juice (Limited Fanfare Records)
  • Isata Kanneh-Mason — Romance (Decca Classics)
  • Kryptos — Afterburner (AFM Records)
  • Machine Gun Kelly — Hotel Diablo (Interscope)
  • Mick Flannery — Mick Flannery (EMI)
  • Olympia — Flamingo (EMI)
  • Pattern-Seeking Animals — Pattern-Seeking Animals (InsideOut Music)
  • The Soft Cavalry — The Soft Cavalry (Bella Union)
  • Symmetry Lover — Symmetry Lover (I.Corrupt.Records)
  • Trash Kit — Horizon (Upset the Rhythm)
  • Various Artists — Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series, Season 3 (Lakeshore/Invada)
  • Wolf Prayer — The Echoes Of The Second Sun (Barhill Records)

Friday, July 11

  • Various Artists — The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Walt Disney Records)

