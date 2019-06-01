Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 7
- Alfred. — Like You!! (Topshelf Records)
- allusinlove — It’s OK To Talk (Good Soldier Songs)
- Art Of Fighting — Luna Low (Remote Control)
- AURORA — A Different Kind Of Human (Decca)
- Brandt Brauer Frick — Echo (Because Music)
- Candy Says — You Are Beautiful EP (Beanie Tapes)
- Charlie Cunningham — Permanent Way (BMG)
- Charlie Hanson — Junk EP (Warner Brothers Records)
- Crimson Apple — Somebody EP (Amuse Group)
- Dinosaur Pile-Up — Celebrity Mansions (Parlophone Records)
- Diviner — Realms Of Time (Ulterium Records)
- Drowse — Light Mirror (The Flenser)
- Dylan LeBlanc — Renegade (ATO Records)
- Earthen And Sea — Grass And Trees (Kranky)
- Ellen Arkbro — Chords (Subtext)
- Emeli Sandé — Real Life (Virgin EMI)
- Folk Family Revival — Electric Darlin (Splice Records)
- French Vanilla — How Am I Not Myself? (Danger Collective Records)
- Froth — Duress (Wichita Recordings)
- Gloria Gaynor — Testimony (Gaither Music)
- Haybaby — They Get There (Tiny Engines)
- Hollis Brown — Ozone Park (Mascot Label Group)
- Honeyfitz — I Don’t Need Tennis Lessons, I Need A Therapist (Not Here)
- Is Bliss — Strange Communication (Club AC30)
- Jake Xerxes Fussell — Out Of Sight (Paradise Of Bachelors)
- Jambinai — ONDA (Bella Union)
- Jamie Cullum — Taller (Blue Note Records)
- Jonas Brothers — Happiness Begins (Republic)
- Low Hum — Room To Breathe (Last Gang)
- Luke Combs — The Prequel EP (Big Machine)
- Lust For Youth — Lust For Youth (Sacred Bones Records)
- Mariee Sioux — Grief In Exile (Night Bloom Records )
- Mattson 2 — Paradise (Company Records)
- Michel Camilo — Essence (Sony)
- MOTSA — Perspectives (Petricolour)
- Naytronix (Nate Brenner Of tUnE-yArDs) — Air (BotCave Records)
- Neil Young — Tuscaloosa (Warner Bros Records)
- Norwell — New Physics EP (Lobster Theremin)
- Oliver Ray — Out Passed Nowhere (Royal Oakie)
- Palehound — Black Friday (Polyvinyl)
- Pelican — Nighttime Stories (Southern Lord Recordings)
- Perry Farrell — Kind Heaven (BMG)
- The Pheromoans — County Lines (Alter)
- PicaPica — Together & Apart (Remote Control Records)
- Pixx — Small Mercies (4AD)
- Rat Fancy — Stay Cool (HHBTM Records)
- Samuel Proffitt — Good Death EP (Nettwerk)
- Satoko Fujii — Stone (Libra)
- Silversun Pickups — Widow’s Weeds (New Machine Recordings)
- Stef Chura — Midnight (Saddle Creek)
- Taylor Knox — Here Tonight (Cadence Recordings)
- Tee Grizzley — Scriptures (300 Entertainment)
- Tengger — Spiritual 2 (Beyond)
- Tim Heidecker — What The Brokenhearted Do… (Jagjaguwar)
- WASI — Riot Pop (self-released)
- Walshy Fire (of Major Lazer) — ABENG (Mad Decent)
- Yeasayer — Erotic Returns (Yeasayer Records)
- Yohuna — Mirroring (Orchid Tapes)