All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2019

06.01.19 10 mins ago

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 7

  • Alfred. — Like You!! (Topshelf Records)
  • allusinlove — It’s OK To Talk (Good Soldier Songs)
  • Art Of Fighting — Luna Low (Remote Control)
  • AURORA — A Different Kind Of Human (Decca)
  • Brandt Brauer Frick — Echo (Because Music)
  • Candy Says — You Are Beautiful EP (Beanie Tapes)
  • Charlie Cunningham — Permanent Way (BMG)
  • Charlie Hanson — Junk EP (Warner Brothers Records)
  • Crimson Apple — Somebody EP (Amuse Group)
  • Dinosaur Pile-Up — Celebrity Mansions (Parlophone Records)
  • Diviner — Realms Of Time (Ulterium Records)
  • Drowse — Light Mirror (The Flenser)
  • Dylan LeBlanc — Renegade (ATO Records)
  • Earthen And Sea — Grass And Trees (Kranky)
  • Ellen Arkbro — Chords (Subtext)
  • Emeli Sandé — Real Life (Virgin EMI)
  • Folk Family Revival — Electric Darlin (Splice Records)
  • French Vanilla — How Am I Not Myself? (Danger Collective Records)
  • Froth — Duress (Wichita Recordings)
  • Gloria Gaynor — Testimony (Gaither Music)
  • Haybaby — They Get There (Tiny Engines)
  • Hollis Brown — Ozone Park (Mascot Label Group)
  • Honeyfitz — I Don’t Need Tennis Lessons, I Need A Therapist (Not Here)
  • Is Bliss — Strange Communication (Club AC30)
  • Jake Xerxes Fussell — Out Of Sight (Paradise Of Bachelors)
  • Jambinai — ONDA (Bella Union)
  • Jamie Cullum — Taller (Blue Note Records)
  • Jonas Brothers — Happiness Begins (Republic)
  • Low Hum — Room To Breathe (Last Gang)
  • Luke Combs — The Prequel EP (Big Machine)
  • Lust For Youth — Lust For Youth (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Mariee Sioux — Grief In Exile (Night Bloom Records )
  • Mattson 2 — Paradise (Company Records)
  • Michel Camilo — Essence (Sony)
  • MOTSA — Perspectives (Petricolour)
  • Naytronix (Nate Brenner Of tUnE-yArDs) — Air (BotCave Records)
  • Neil Young — Tuscaloosa (Warner Bros Records)
  • Norwell — New Physics EP (Lobster Theremin)
  • Oliver Ray — Out Passed Nowhere (Royal Oakie)
  • Palehound — Black Friday (Polyvinyl)
  • Pelican — Nighttime Stories (Southern Lord Recordings)
  • Perry Farrell — Kind Heaven (BMG)
  • The Pheromoans — County Lines (Alter)
  • PicaPica — Together & Apart (Remote Control Records)
  • Pixx — Small Mercies (4AD)
  • Rat Fancy — Stay Cool (HHBTM Records)
  • Samuel Proffitt — Good Death EP (Nettwerk)
  • Satoko Fujii — Stone (Libra)
  • Silversun Pickups — Widow’s Weeds (New Machine Recordings)
  • Stef Chura — Midnight (Saddle Creek)
  • Taylor Knox — Here Tonight (Cadence Recordings)
  • Tee Grizzley — Scriptures (300 Entertainment)
  • Tengger — Spiritual 2 (Beyond)
  • Tim Heidecker — What The Brokenhearted Do… (Jagjaguwar)
  • WASI — Riot Pop (self-released)
  • Walshy Fire (of Major Lazer) — ABENG (Mad Decent)
  • Yeasayer — Erotic Returns (Yeasayer Records)
  • Yohuna — Mirroring (Orchid Tapes)

