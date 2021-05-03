Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 7
- A Certain Ratio — ACR:EPA EP (Mute Corporation)
- Acid’s Test –Strings Of Souls (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Alfie Templeman — Forever Isn’t Long Enough (Chess Club Records)
- Allblack — TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me) (Crumb Records)
- Aly & AJ — A Touch Of The Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out And Then Into The Sun (Aly & AJ Music LLC)
- Angel Olsen — Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories (Jagjaguwar)
- Annie Hart — Everything Pale Blue (Orindal Records)
- Arielle — Analog Girl In A Digital World (self-released)
- Ashe — Ashlyn (Mom & Pop Music)
- Bailey Bryan — Fresh Start (300 Entertainment/Warner Music Nashville)
- Bebe Rexha — Better Mistakes (Warner Records)
- Best Move — Mirror Image Twins EP (Park The Van)
- Blue Cactus — Stranger Again (Sleepy Cat Records)
- Buffet Lunch — The Power Of Rocks (Upset The Rhythm)
- Century Egg — Little Piece Of Hair EP (Forward Music Group)
- Charlie Marie — Ramble On (Soundly Music)
- Chloe Moriondo — Blood Bunny (Elektra Music)
- Cold Moon — What’s The Rush (Pure Noise Records)
- The Damn Truth — Now Or Nowhere (Spectra Musique/Sony Music)
- Daniel Bachman — Axacan (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Dodie — Build A Problem (The Orchard)
- Dorothea Paas — Anything Can’t Happen (Telephone Explosion Records)
- Doss — 4 New Hit Songs EP (LuckyMe)
- Emma Moore — The Table EP (Pilot Records)
- Fickle Friends — Weird Years: Season 2 (self-released)
- Fiver — Fiver With The Atlantic School Of Spontaneous Composition (You’ve Changed Records)
- Fougére — Still Life (Studio Fougére)
- Francisco Martin — Beautiful Ramblings Of A Restless Mind EP (19 Recordings)
- GoGo Penguin — GGP/RMX (Blue Note Records)
- Graham Costello — Second Lives (Gearbox Records)
- Grey Mouse — A Moment Of Weakness (Addicted Label)
- Iceage — Seek Shelter (Mexican Summer)
- Ilan Bluestone — Impulse (Anjunabeats)
- India Jordan — “Watch Out!” (Ninja Tune)
- Jake Manzi — Whatever My Heart Allows (Missing Piece Group)
- Kali — Circles EP (self-released)
- Kasai Allstars — Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound (Crammed Discs)
- Kelsy Karter — Live From Nowhere (BMG)
- L’Orange & Namir Blade — Imaginary Everything (Mello Music Group)
- Leftover Salmon — Brand New Good Old Days (Compass Records)
- Linn Koch-Emmery — Being The Girl (Boys Tears)
- Lipstick Jodi — More Like Me (Quite Scientific)
- Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell — Burn (Cleopatra Records)
- Lucinda Chua — Antidotes 2 EP (4AD)
- Mandy Barnett — Every Star Above (BMG)
- Manolo Redondo — The Lost & Found EP (Violette Records)
- McCormick — Till The Sun Comes Up (self-released)
- McKinley Dixon — For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her (Spacebomb Records)
- Mia Joy — Spirit Tamer (Fire Talk)
- The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — When God Was Great (Hellcat/Epitaph)
- Mighty Oaks — Mexico (Howl Records)
- Mina Tindle — The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions EP (37d03d)
- Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall — The Marfa Tapes (Vanner Records/RCA Nashville)
- Model Child — Unscrewed EP (XL)
- Moneira — Colour Visions (Jivvär)
- Nancy Wilson — You And Me (Carry On Music)
- Naomi Banks — Meeting Again EP (Bella Union)
- Natalie Bergman — Mercy (Third Man Records)
- Nelson Beer — Orlando EP (PIAS)
- Night Beats — Outlaw R&B (Fuzz Club Records)
- Night Heron — Instructions For The Night (Terrorbird)
- Nous Alpha — A Walk In The Woods (Our Silent Canvas)
- People Club — Take Me Home EP (Kartel Music Group)
- Pile — In The Corners Of A Sphere-Filled Room (self-released)
- The Purrs — We Thought There’d Be More People Here (Hockeytalkter Records)
- Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow — April Dreams (Diggers Factory)
- Results Of Adults — Interstellar Peach Delight (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Robin McAuley — Standing On The Edge (Frontiers Music)
- Round Eye — Culture Shock Treatment (Paper + Plastick)
- Salem — Salem II (Salem/Decent)
- Sam Valdez — Take Care (B3SCI Records)
- Sanjay — Initiation EP (Purple Condor Records)
- Sarah Jarosz — Blue Heron Suite (Rounder Records)
- Semi Precious — Post-Euphoria (Squareglass)
- Senso — Drifter94 EP (Inverted Audio)
- Shaun Ross — Shift (JEX Records)
- The Skinner Brothers — Iconic EP (Blaggers Records)
- Sonic Haven — Vagabond (Frontiers Music)
- Sophia Kennedy — Monsters (City Slang)
- Sumo Cyco — Initiation (Napalm Records)
- Ted Russell Kamp — Solitaire (Ted Russell Kamp/PoMo Records)
- Tommy Emmanuel — Accomplice Series Volume 1 With Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley EP (CGP Sounds)
- Tommy’s Rocktrip — Beat Up By Rock ‘N Roll (Frontiers Music)
- Toosii — Thank You For Believing (Quality Control/Motown)
- Tony Joe White — Smoke from The Chimney (Easy Eye Sound)
- Travis Tritt — Set In Stone (Big Noise)
- Weezer — Van Weezer (Atlantic/Crush)
- Wiki & Nah — Telephonebooth (Wikset Enterprise)
- Will Stratton — The Changing Wilderness (Bella Union)
- Van Morrison — Latest Record Project: Volume 1 (Exile/BMG)
- Voroni — The Last Three Seconds (Small Pond)
Friday, May 14
- Alaina Castillo — Parallel Universe Part 1 (AWAL)
- Alan Jackson — Where Have You Gone (EMI Records Nashville)
- Andy Bell — See My Friends EP (Sonic Cathedral)
- Babe Rainbow — Changing Colours (Eureka Music)
- BALA — Maleza (Century Media Records)
- Benito Gonzalez — Sing To The World (Rainy Days Records)
- Caliban — Zeitgeister (Century Media Records)
- Carl Smith And The Natural Gas Company — Burnin’ (Match Box Records)
- The Chills — Scatterbrain (Fire Records)
- Cory Williams — Bird Mouth (self-released)
- Current Joys — Voyager (Secretly Canadian)
- Damien Jurado — The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania (Maraqopa Records)
- The Deep Dark Woods — Changing Faces (Six Shooter Records)
- Denm — Slum Beach Denny (Ineffable Records)
- Fanclubwallet — Hurt Is Boring EP (AWAL)
- Holly Macve — Not The Girl (Piccadilly Records)
- Jesse Terry — When We Wander (Wander Recordings)
- Johanna Samuels — Excelsior! (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- John Andrews & The Yawns — Cookbook (Woodsist)
- Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane — Lost In The Cedar Wood (Transgressive Records)
- Jorja Smith — Be Right Back (FAMM)
- Juliana Hatfield — Blood (American Laundromat Records)
- Kate Clover — Channel Zero EP (SongVest Records)
- Leider — A Fog Like Liars Loving (Beacon Sound)
- Liar Thief Bandit — Deadlights (The Sign Records)
- Lindsay Ellyn — Queen Of Nothing (Queue Records)
- Magic Island — So Wrong (Mansions and Millions)
- Mandrake Handshake — Shake The Hand That Feeds You EP (Nice Swan Records)
- Matt Berry — The Blue Elephant (Acid Jazz UK)
- Maxine Funke — Seance (A Colourful Storm)
- Michael Hearst — Songs For Unconventional Vehicles (Urban Geek)
- Mob Rich — Why No Why (Republic Records)
- Myles Kennedy –The Ides Of March (Napalm Records)
- Natik Awayez — Manbarani (Sublime Frequencies)
- Never Loved — Over It (Equal Vision Records)
- Night Heron — Instructions For The Night (Terrorbird)
- Okey Dokey — Leaky Sealing EP (Park the Van)
- Old Sea Brigade — Motivational Speaking (Nettwerk)
- Paul Weller — Fat Pop (Volume 1) (SuperDeluxeEdition)
- Riley Downing — Start It Over (New West Records)
- Roan Yellowthorn — Another Life (Blue Élan Records)
- Rob St John — Surface Tension (Pattern & Process Press)
- Rodrigo y Gabriela — Jazz EP (Rubyworks/ATO)
- Ryan Downey — A Ton Of Colours (Dot Dash Recordings)
- Sara Bug — Sara Bug (EggHunt Records/Clandestine)
- Sarah Neufeld — Detritus (One Little Independent Records)
- Sculpture Club — Worth (Funeral Party Records)
- Shaed — High Dive (Photo Finish Records)
- Smol Data — Inconvenience Store (Broken Camera Records)
- Sons Of Kemet — Black To The Future (Impulse! Records)
- The Steel Woods — All Of Your Stones (Woods Music)
- St. Vincent — Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Three-Layer Cake — Stove Top (RareNoise)
- Zuli Jr. — Stop It God. (Nurtured Ideas)
Friday, May 21
- 299 — The 299 Game (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Allison Russell — Outside Child (Fantasy Records)
- Animal Years — This Is Part Two Of An Album Called Animal Years EP (self-released)
- Ariel Bart — In Between (Ropeadope)
- Beach Tiger — Yenta (Southern America Records)
- Billie Marten — Flora Fauna (Piccadilly Records)
- Blake Shelton — Body Language (Warner Brothers Nashville/Ten Point Productions)
- Brian Bromberg — A Little Driving Music (Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Music Group)
- Chai — Wink (Sub Pop)
- Charles — Let’s Start A Family Tonight (Babe City Records)
- Claire George — The Land Beyond The Light (Cascine)
- Cloves — Nightmare On Elmfield (Polydor/Interscope)
- Dayglow — Harmony House (AWAL)
- The Devil Wears Prada — ZII EP (Solid State Records)
- Ducks Ltd. — Get Bleak EP (Carpark Records)
- Earth Girl Helen Brown Center For Planetary Intelligence Band — Earth EP (Empty Cellar Records)
- Facs — Present Tense (Trouble in Mind)
- Fiddlehead — Between The Richness (Run For Cover)
- Fly Pan Am — Frontera (Constellation)
- Gary Numan — Intruder (BMG)
- Gavin Preller — There Is Wonder (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Georgia Anne Muldrow — VWETO III (Foreseen Entertainment)
- Gruff Rhys — Seeking New Gods (Rough Trade)
- Herman Frank — Two For A Lie (AFM Records)
- Hippie Death Cult — Circle Of Days (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Holiday Ghosts — North Street Air (Gato Gordo Records)
- Imogen Clark — Bastards EP (MGM/Potts Entertainment.)
- James Francies — Purest Form (Blue Note Records)
- JD McPherson — I’m Still Here (Black Mesa Records)
- Jim McCulloch — When I Mean What I Say (Violette Records)
- John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band — Leftover Feelings (New West Records)
- Jon Allen — … Meanwhile (Monologue Records)
- Lakely — Cold War (Lakely)
- Lambchop — Showtunes (Merge)
- Livingmore — Take Me (Nomad Eel Records)
- Lord Huron — Long Lost (Inertia Music)
- Lydia Ainsworth — Sparkles & Debris (Zombie Cat Records)
- Mannequin Pussy — Perfect EP (Epitaph Records)
- Mara Connor — Decades EP (Ba Da Bing)
- Marinero — Hella Love (Hardly Art)
- Mat Kearney — January Flower (Tomorrow Music/Caroline)
- Mischa Blanos — City Jungle (InFiné)
- The Mistons — World Of Convenience (self-released)
- Nick Jaina — Credo (Fluff & Gravy Records)
- Noomi — Life Aqua EP (self-released)
- Oliver Wood — Always Smilin’ (Honey Jar Records)
- Olivia Rodrigo — Sour (Geffen Records)
- Para One — Machines Of Loving Grace (Animal63)
- Patrick Droney — State Of The Heart (Warner Records)
- Patrick Paige II — If I Fail Are We Still Cool? (Fat Possum Records)
- Pink Chameleons — Peace And Love (Soliti Music)
- Pixel Grip — Arena (Feeltrip Records)
- Pop Evil — Versatile (Entertainment One Music)
- The Reverend Shawn Amos — The Cause Of It All (Continental Record Services)
- Robert Finley — Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
- Roddy Woomble — Lo! Soul (self-released)
- San Holo — bb u ok? (Bitbird)
- Sinéad Harnett — Ready Is Always Too Late (Sony Music)
- Spang Sisters — Spang Sisters (Bathtime Sounds)
- Starlight Cleaning Co. — Starlight Cleaning Co. (SofaBurn Records)
- Storefront Church — As We Pass (Sargent House)
- Sunny Jain — Phoenix Rise (Sinj Records)
- Swallow The Rat / Clone — Split LP (Headbump Records)
- Sylph — Silver As It Was Before EP (Mute)
- Trapper Schoepp — May Day (Grand Phony Records)
- Trick Or Treat — The Unlocked Songs (Scarlet Records)
- Tuvaband– Growing Pains & Pleasures (Passion Flames)
- Twenty One Pilots — Scaled And Icy (Fueled by Ramen/Elektra)
- Vola — Witness (Mascot Records)
- Waterparks — Greatest Hits (300 Entertainment)
- We Were Sharks — New Low (Revival Recordings)
- Yoo Doo Right — Don’t Think You Can Escape Your Purpose (Mothland)
- Yung Mal — 1.5 Way Or No Way (Alamo Records)
- Zoo Wees — Golden Wings EP (Capitol Records)
Friday, May 28
- 81355 — This Time I’ll Be Of Use (37d03d)
- Allday — Drinking With My Smoking Friends (Believe Music)
- André Either — Further Up Island (Telephone Explosion)
- Aquarian Blood — Bending The Golden Hour (Goner Records)
- Austin Taft — Skeletons (Triple Edge Records)
- Bachelor — Doomin’ Sun (Polyvinyl Records)
- Beth Whitney — Into The Ground (Tone Tree Music)
- Blackberry Smoke — You Hear Georgia (Thirty Tigers)
- Black Midi — Cavalcade (Rough Trade)
- Blood Cultures — Luno (Pack Records)
- Brianna Perry — Boss Bitch Boulevard (Equity Distribution)
- Daniel Davies — Spies EP (Sacred Bones Records)
- Dawn-Song — For Morgan (2144317 Records DK)
- Dispatch — Break Our Fall (Bomber Records/AWAL)
- Elder Island — Swimming Static (self-released)
- Everett Parker — Outbound Travelin’ Crazies (Liberty)
- Ghastly — Mercurial Passages (20 Buck Spin)
- Gizelle Smith — Revealing (Jalapeno Records)
- Gwar — The Disc With No Name EP (P.I.T. Records)
- Hot Mulligan — I Won’t Reach Out To You EP (Wax Bodega)
- James Heather — Modulations: EP2 (Ninja Tune)
- John Errol — Inferno (Flexible Distribution/Terrible Records)
- KD Lang — Makeover (Nonesuch)
- Kele Okereke — The Waves Pt. 1 (KOLA Records/!K7)
- Kezia — Claire EP (Never Seven)
- Lost Division — Cuts And Scars (Inverse Records)
- Lou Barlow — Reason To Live (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Mark Trecka — Acknowledgment (Whited Sepulchre Records)
- Masayoshi Fujita — Bird Ambience (Erased Tapes Records)
- Moby — Reprise (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Mustafa — When Smoke Rises (Regent Park Songs)
- Nathan Micay — Industry OST (LuckyMe)
- Of Mice & Men — Bloom EP (SharpTone Records)
- Penelope Trappes — Penelope Three (Houndstooth)
- Rider & Rolling Thunder — On The Banks Of The Tennessee EP (Defendu Industries)
- River Kittens — Soaking Wet (Create Records)
- Salvador Sobral — BPM (Warner Music International)
- Shannon McNally — The Waylon Sessions (Compass Records)
- Strictly Elizabeth — Contemporary Construction (Data Water Records)
- T-Tops — Staring At A Static Screen (Magnetic Eye Records)
- Thee More Shallows — Dad Jams (Monotreme Records)
- Theo Alexander — Sunbathing Through A Glass Screen (Arts & Crafts)
- Toler Gibson — The Days Before (Rocket Girl Records)
- UV-TV — Always Something (PaperCup Music)
- Wombo — Keesh Mountain EP (Fire Talk)
- Wyldest — Monthly Friend (Hand in Hive)
