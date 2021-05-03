iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2021

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 7

  • A Certain Ratio — ACR:EPA EP (Mute Corporation)
  • Acid’s Test –Strings Of Souls (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Alfie Templeman — Forever Isn’t Long Enough (Chess Club Records)
  • Allblack — TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me) (Crumb Records)
  • Aly & AJ — A Touch Of The Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out And Then Into The Sun (Aly & AJ Music LLC)
  • Angel Olsen — Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories (Jagjaguwar)
  • Annie Hart — Everything Pale Blue (Orindal Records)
  • Arielle — Analog Girl In A Digital World (self-released)
  • Ashe — Ashlyn (Mom & Pop Music)
  • Bailey Bryan — Fresh Start (300 Entertainment/Warner Music Nashville)
  • Bebe Rexha — Better Mistakes (Warner Records)
  • Best Move — Mirror Image Twins EP (Park The Van)
  • Blue Cactus — Stranger Again (Sleepy Cat Records)
  • Buffet Lunch — The Power Of Rocks (Upset The Rhythm)
  • Century Egg — Little Piece Of Hair EP (Forward Music Group)
  • Charlie Marie — Ramble On (Soundly Music)
  • Chloe Moriondo — Blood Bunny (Elektra Music)
  • Cold Moon — What’s The Rush (Pure Noise Records)
  • The Damn Truth — Now Or Nowhere (Spectra Musique/Sony Music)
  • Daniel Bachman — Axacan (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Dodie — Build A Problem (The Orchard)
  • Dorothea Paas — Anything Can’t Happen (Telephone Explosion Records)
  • Doss — 4 New Hit Songs EP (LuckyMe)
  • Emma Moore — The Table EP (Pilot Records)
  • Fickle Friends — Weird Years: Season 2 (self-released)
  • Fiver — Fiver With The Atlantic School Of Spontaneous Composition (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Fougére — Still Life (Studio Fougére)
  • Francisco Martin — Beautiful Ramblings Of A Restless Mind EP (19 Recordings)
  • GoGo Penguin — GGP/RMX (Blue Note Records)
  • Graham Costello — Second Lives (Gearbox Records)
  • Grey Mouse — A Moment Of Weakness (Addicted Label)
  • Iceage — Seek Shelter (Mexican Summer)
  • Ilan Bluestone — Impulse (Anjunabeats)
  • India Jordan — “Watch Out!” (Ninja Tune)
  • Jake Manzi — Whatever My Heart Allows (Missing Piece Group)
  • Kali — Circles EP (self-released)
  • Kasai Allstars — Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound (Crammed Discs)
  • Kelsy Karter — Live From Nowhere (BMG)
  • L’Orange & Namir Blade — Imaginary Everything (Mello Music Group)
  • Leftover Salmon — Brand New Good Old Days (Compass Records)
  • Linn Koch-Emmery — Being The Girl (Boys Tears)
  • Lipstick Jodi — More Like Me (Quite Scientific)
  • Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell — Burn (Cleopatra Records)
  • Lucinda Chua — Antidotes 2 EP (4AD)
  • Mandy Barnett — Every Star Above (BMG)
  • Manolo Redondo — The Lost & Found EP (Violette Records)
  • McCormick — Till The Sun Comes Up (self-released)
  • McKinley Dixon — For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her (Spacebomb Records)
  • Mia Joy — Spirit Tamer (Fire Talk)
  • The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — When God Was Great (Hellcat/Epitaph)
  • Mighty Oaks — Mexico (Howl Records)
  • Mina Tindle — The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions EP (37d03d)
  • Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall — The Marfa Tapes (Vanner Records/RCA Nashville)
  • Model Child — Unscrewed EP (XL)
  • Moneira — Colour Visions (Jivvär)
  • Nancy Wilson — You And Me (Carry On Music)
  • Naomi Banks — Meeting Again EP (Bella Union)
  • Natalie Bergman — Mercy (Third Man Records)
  • Nelson Beer — Orlando EP (PIAS)
  • Night Beats — Outlaw R&B (Fuzz Club Records)
  • Night Heron — Instructions For The Night (Terrorbird)
  • Nous Alpha — A Walk In The Woods (Our Silent Canvas)
  • People Club — Take Me Home EP (Kartel Music Group)
  • Pile — In The Corners Of A Sphere-Filled Room (self-released)
  • The Purrs — We Thought There’d Be More People Here (Hockeytalkter Records)
  • Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow — April Dreams (Diggers Factory)
  • Results Of Adults — Interstellar Peach Delight (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Robin McAuley — Standing On The Edge (Frontiers Music)
  • Round Eye — Culture Shock Treatment (Paper + Plastick)
  • Salem — Salem II (Salem/Decent)
  • Sam Valdez — Take Care (B3SCI Records)
  • Sanjay — Initiation EP (Purple Condor Records)
  • Sarah Jarosz — Blue Heron Suite (Rounder Records)
  • Semi Precious — Post-Euphoria (Squareglass)
  • Senso — Drifter94 EP (Inverted Audio)
  • Shaun Ross — Shift (JEX Records)
  • The Skinner Brothers — Iconic EP (Blaggers Records)
  • Sonic Haven — Vagabond (Frontiers Music)
  • Sophia Kennedy — Monsters (City Slang)
  • Sumo Cyco — Initiation (Napalm Records)
  • Ted Russell Kamp — Solitaire (Ted Russell Kamp/PoMo Records)
  • Tommy Emmanuel — Accomplice Series Volume 1 With Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley EP (CGP Sounds)
  • Tommy’s Rocktrip — Beat Up By Rock ‘N Roll (Frontiers Music)
  • Toosii — Thank You For Believing (Quality Control/Motown)
  • Tony Joe White — Smoke from The Chimney (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Travis Tritt — Set In Stone (Big Noise)
  • Weezer — Van Weezer (Atlantic/Crush)
  • Wiki & Nah — Telephonebooth (Wikset Enterprise)
  • Will Stratton — The Changing Wilderness (Bella Union)
  • Van Morrison — Latest Record Project: Volume 1 (Exile/BMG)
  • Voroni — The Last Three Seconds (Small Pond)

Friday, May 14

  • Alaina Castillo — Parallel Universe Part 1 (AWAL)
  • Alan Jackson — Where Have You Gone (EMI Records Nashville)
  • Andy Bell — See My Friends EP (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Babe Rainbow — Changing Colours (Eureka Music)
  • BALA — Maleza (Century Media Records)
  • Benito Gonzalez — Sing To The World (Rainy Days Records)
  • Caliban — Zeitgeister (Century Media Records)
  • Carl Smith And The Natural Gas Company — Burnin’ (Match Box Records)
  • The Chills — Scatterbrain (Fire Records)
  • Cory Williams — Bird Mouth (self-released)
  • Current Joys — Voyager (Secretly Canadian)
  • Damien Jurado — The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania (Maraqopa Records)
  • The Deep Dark Woods — Changing Faces (Six Shooter Records)
  • Denm — Slum Beach Denny (Ineffable Records)
  • Fanclubwallet — Hurt Is Boring EP (AWAL)
  • Holly Macve — Not The Girl (Piccadilly Records)
  • Jesse Terry — When We Wander (Wander Recordings)
  • Johanna Samuels — Excelsior! (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • John Andrews & The Yawns — Cookbook (Woodsist)
  • Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane — Lost In The Cedar Wood (Transgressive Records)
  • Jorja Smith — Be Right Back (FAMM)
  • Juliana Hatfield — Blood (American Laundromat Records)
  • Kate Clover — Channel Zero EP (SongVest Records)
  • Leider — A Fog Like Liars Loving (Beacon Sound)
  • Liar Thief Bandit — Deadlights (The Sign Records)
  • Lindsay Ellyn — Queen Of Nothing (Queue Records)
  • Magic Island — So Wrong (Mansions and Millions)
  • Mandrake Handshake — Shake The Hand That Feeds You EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • Matt Berry — The Blue Elephant (Acid Jazz UK)
  • Maxine Funke — Seance (A Colourful Storm)
  • Michael Hearst — Songs For Unconventional Vehicles (Urban Geek)
  • Mob Rich — Why No Why (Republic Records)
  • Myles Kennedy –The Ides Of March (Napalm Records)
  • Natik Awayez — Manbarani (Sublime Frequencies)
  • Never Loved — Over It (Equal Vision Records)
  • Night Heron — Instructions For The Night (Terrorbird)
  • Okey Dokey — Leaky Sealing EP (Park the Van)
  • Old Sea Brigade — Motivational Speaking (Nettwerk)
  • Paul Weller — Fat Pop (Volume 1) (SuperDeluxeEdition)
  • Riley Downing — Start It Over (New West Records)
  • Roan Yellowthorn — Another Life (Blue Élan Records)
  • Rob St John — Surface Tension (Pattern & Process Press)
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela — Jazz EP (Rubyworks/ATO)
  • Ryan Downey — A Ton Of Colours (Dot Dash Recordings)
  • Sara Bug — Sara Bug (EggHunt Records/Clandestine)
  • Sarah Neufeld — Detritus (One Little Independent Records)
  • Sculpture Club — Worth (Funeral Party Records)
  • Shaed — High Dive (Photo Finish Records)
  • Smol Data — Inconvenience Store (Broken Camera Records)
  • Sons Of Kemet — Black To The Future (Impulse! Records)
  • The Steel Woods — All Of Your Stones (Woods Music)
  • St. Vincent — Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Three-Layer Cake — Stove Top (RareNoise)
  • Zuli Jr. — Stop It God. (Nurtured Ideas)

Friday, May 21

  • 299 — The 299 Game (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Allison Russell — Outside Child (Fantasy Records)
  • Animal Years — This Is Part Two Of An Album Called Animal Years EP (self-released)
  • Ariel Bart — In Between (Ropeadope)
  • Beach Tiger — Yenta (Southern America Records)
  • Billie Marten — Flora Fauna (Piccadilly Records)
  • Blake Shelton — Body Language (Warner Brothers Nashville/Ten Point Productions)
  • Brian Bromberg — A Little Driving Music (Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Music Group)
  • Chai — Wink (Sub Pop)
  • Charles — Let’s Start A Family Tonight (Babe City Records)
  • Claire George — The Land Beyond The Light (Cascine)
  • Cloves — Nightmare On Elmfield (Polydor/Interscope)
  • Dayglow — Harmony House (AWAL)
  • The Devil Wears Prada — ZII EP (Solid State Records)
  • Ducks Ltd. — Get Bleak EP (Carpark Records)
  • Earth Girl Helen Brown Center For Planetary Intelligence Band — Earth EP (Empty Cellar Records)
  • Facs — Present Tense (Trouble in Mind)
  • Fiddlehead — Between The Richness (Run For Cover)
  • Fly Pan Am — Frontera (Constellation)
  • Gary Numan — Intruder (BMG)
  • Gavin Preller — There Is Wonder (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Georgia Anne Muldrow — VWETO III (Foreseen Entertainment)
  • Gruff Rhys — Seeking New Gods (Rough Trade)
  • Herman Frank — Two For A Lie (AFM Records)
  • Hippie Death Cult — Circle Of Days (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Holiday Ghosts — North Street Air (Gato Gordo Records)
  • Imogen Clark — Bastards EP (MGM/Potts Entertainment.)
  • James Francies — Purest Form (Blue Note Records)
  • JD McPherson — I’m Still Here (Black Mesa Records)
  • Jim McCulloch — When I Mean What I Say (Violette Records)
  • John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band — Leftover Feelings (New West Records)
  • Jon Allen — … Meanwhile (Monologue Records)
  • Lakely — Cold War (Lakely)
  • Lambchop — Showtunes (Merge)
  • Livingmore — Take Me (Nomad Eel Records)
  • Lord Huron — Long Lost (Inertia Music)
  • Lydia Ainsworth — Sparkles & Debris (Zombie Cat Records)
  • Mannequin Pussy — Perfect EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Mara Connor — Decades EP (Ba Da Bing)
  • Marinero — Hella Love (Hardly Art)
  • Mat Kearney — January Flower (Tomorrow Music/Caroline)
  • Mischa Blanos — City Jungle (InFiné)
  • The Mistons — World Of Convenience (self-released)
  • Nick Jaina — Credo (Fluff & Gravy Records)
  • Noomi — Life Aqua EP (self-released)
  • Oliver Wood — Always Smilin’ (Honey Jar Records)
  • Olivia Rodrigo — Sour (Geffen Records)
  • Para One — Machines Of Loving Grace (Animal63)
  • Patrick Droney — State Of The Heart (Warner Records)
  • Patrick Paige II — If I Fail Are We Still Cool? (Fat Possum Records)
  • Pink Chameleons — Peace And Love (Soliti Music)
  • Pixel Grip — Arena (Feeltrip Records)
  • Pop Evil — Versatile (Entertainment One Music)
  • The Reverend Shawn Amos — The Cause Of It All (Continental Record Services)
  • Robert Finley — Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Roddy Woomble — Lo! Soul (self-released)
  • San Holo — bb u ok? (Bitbird)
  • Sinéad Harnett — Ready Is Always Too Late (Sony Music)
  • Spang Sisters — Spang Sisters (Bathtime Sounds)
  • Starlight Cleaning Co. — Starlight Cleaning Co. (SofaBurn Records)
  • Storefront Church — As We Pass (Sargent House)
  • Sunny Jain — Phoenix Rise (Sinj Records)
  • Swallow The Rat / Clone — Split LP (Headbump Records)
  • Sylph — Silver As It Was Before EP (Mute)
  • Trapper Schoepp — May Day (Grand Phony Records)
  • Trick Or Treat — The Unlocked Songs (Scarlet Records)
  • Tuvaband– Growing Pains & Pleasures (Passion Flames)
  • Twenty One Pilots — Scaled And Icy (Fueled by Ramen/Elektra)
  • Vola — Witness (Mascot Records)
  • Waterparks — Greatest Hits (300 Entertainment)
  • We Were Sharks — New Low (Revival Recordings)
  • Yoo Doo Right — Don’t Think You Can Escape Your Purpose (Mothland)
  • Yung Mal — 1.5 Way Or No Way (Alamo Records)
  • Zoo Wees — Golden Wings EP (Capitol Records)

Friday, May 28

  • 81355 — This Time I’ll Be Of Use (37d03d)
  • Allday — Drinking With My Smoking Friends (Believe Music)
  • André Either — Further Up Island (Telephone Explosion)
  • Aquarian Blood — Bending The Golden Hour (Goner Records)
  • Austin Taft — Skeletons (Triple Edge Records)
  • Bachelor — Doomin’ Sun (Polyvinyl Records)
  • Beth Whitney — Into The Ground (Tone Tree Music)
  • Blackberry Smoke — You Hear Georgia (Thirty Tigers)
  • Black Midi — Cavalcade (Rough Trade)
  • Blood Cultures — Luno (Pack Records)
  • Brianna Perry — Boss Bitch Boulevard (Equity Distribution)
  • Daniel Davies — Spies EP (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Dawn-Song — For Morgan (2144317 Records DK)
  • Dispatch — Break Our Fall (Bomber Records/AWAL)
  • Elder Island — Swimming Static (self-released)
  • Everett Parker — Outbound Travelin’ Crazies (Liberty)
  • Ghastly — Mercurial Passages (20 Buck Spin)
  • Gizelle Smith — Revealing (Jalapeno Records)
  • Gwar — The Disc With No Name EP (P.I.T. Records)
  • Hot Mulligan — I Won’t Reach Out To You EP (Wax Bodega)
  • James Heather — Modulations: EP2 (Ninja Tune)
  • John Errol — Inferno (Flexible Distribution/Terrible Records)
  • KD Lang — Makeover (Nonesuch)
  • Kele Okereke — The Waves Pt. 1 (KOLA Records/!K7)
  • Kezia — Claire EP (Never Seven)
  • Lost Division — Cuts And Scars (Inverse Records)
  • Lou Barlow — Reason To Live (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Mark Trecka — Acknowledgment (Whited Sepulchre Records)
  • Masayoshi Fujita — Bird Ambience (Erased Tapes Records)
  • Moby — Reprise (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Mustafa — When Smoke Rises (Regent Park Songs)
  • Nathan Micay — Industry OST (LuckyMe)
  • Of Mice & Men — Bloom EP (SharpTone Records)
  • Penelope Trappes — Penelope Three (Houndstooth)
  • Rider & Rolling Thunder — On The Banks Of The Tennessee EP (Defendu Industries)
  • River Kittens — Soaking Wet (Create Records)
  • Salvador Sobral — BPM (Warner Music International)
  • Shannon McNally — The Waylon Sessions (Compass Records)
  • Strictly Elizabeth — Contemporary Construction (Data Water Records)
  • T-Tops — Staring At A Static Screen (Magnetic Eye Records)
  • Thee More Shallows — Dad Jams (Monotreme Records)
  • Theo Alexander — Sunbathing Through A Glass Screen (Arts & Crafts)
  • Toler Gibson — The Days Before (Rocket Girl Records)
  • UV-TV — Always Something (PaperCup Music)
  • Wombo — Keesh Mountain EP (Fire Talk)
  • Wyldest — Monthly Friend (Hand in Hive)

×