Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 7

A Certain Ratio — ACR:EPA EP (Mute Corporation)

Acid’s Test –Strings Of Souls (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Alfie Templeman — Forever Isn’t Long Enough (Chess Club Records)

Allblack — TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me) (Crumb Records)

Aly & AJ — A Touch Of The Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out And Then Into The Sun (Aly & AJ Music LLC)

Angel Olsen — Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories (Jagjaguwar)

Annie Hart — Everything Pale Blue (Orindal Records)

Arielle — Analog Girl In A Digital World (self-released)

Ashe — Ashlyn (Mom & Pop Music)

Bailey Bryan — Fresh Start (300 Entertainment/Warner Music Nashville)

Bebe Rexha — Better Mistakes (Warner Records)

Best Move — Mirror Image Twins EP (Park The Van)

Blue Cactus — Stranger Again (Sleepy Cat Records)

Buffet Lunch — The Power Of Rocks (Upset The Rhythm)

Century Egg — Little Piece Of Hair EP (Forward Music Group)

Charlie Marie — Ramble On (Soundly Music)

Chloe Moriondo — Blood Bunny (Elektra Music)

Cold Moon — What’s The Rush (Pure Noise Records)

The Damn Truth — Now Or Nowhere (Spectra Musique/Sony Music)

Daniel Bachman — Axacan (Three Lobed Recordings)

Dodie — Build A Problem (The Orchard)

Dorothea Paas — Anything Can’t Happen (Telephone Explosion Records)

Doss — 4 New Hit Songs EP (LuckyMe)

Emma Moore — The Table EP (Pilot Records)

Fickle Friends — Weird Years: Season 2 (self-released)

Fiver — Fiver With The Atlantic School Of Spontaneous Composition (You’ve Changed Records)

Fougére — Still Life (Studio Fougére)

Francisco Martin — Beautiful Ramblings Of A Restless Mind EP (19 Recordings)

GoGo Penguin — GGP/RMX (Blue Note Records)

Graham Costello — Second Lives (Gearbox Records)

Grey Mouse — A Moment Of Weakness (Addicted Label)

Iceage — Seek Shelter (Mexican Summer)

Ilan Bluestone — Impulse (Anjunabeats)

India Jordan — “Watch Out!” (Ninja Tune)

Jake Manzi — Whatever My Heart Allows (Missing Piece Group)

Kali — Circles EP (self-released)

Kasai Allstars — Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound (Crammed Discs)

Kelsy Karter — Live From Nowhere (BMG)

L’Orange & Namir Blade — Imaginary Everything (Mello Music Group)

Leftover Salmon — Brand New Good Old Days (Compass Records)

Linn Koch-Emmery — Being The Girl (Boys Tears)

Lipstick Jodi — More Like Me (Quite Scientific)

Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell — Burn (Cleopatra Records)

Lucinda Chua — Antidotes 2 EP (4AD)

Mandy Barnett — Every Star Above (BMG)

Manolo Redondo — The Lost & Found EP (Violette Records)

McCormick — Till The Sun Comes Up (self-released)

McKinley Dixon — For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her (Spacebomb Records)

Mia Joy — Spirit Tamer (Fire Talk)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — When God Was Great (Hellcat/Epitaph)

Mighty Oaks — Mexico (Howl Records)

Mina Tindle — The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions EP (37d03d)

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall — The Marfa Tapes (Vanner Records/RCA Nashville)

Model Child — Unscrewed EP (XL)

Moneira — Colour Visions (Jivvär)

Nancy Wilson — You And Me (Carry On Music)

Naomi Banks — Meeting Again EP (Bella Union)

Natalie Bergman — Mercy (Third Man Records)

Nelson Beer — Orlando EP (PIAS)

Night Beats — Outlaw R&B (Fuzz Club Records)

Night Heron — Instructions For The Night (Terrorbird)

Nous Alpha — A Walk In The Woods (Our Silent Canvas)

People Club — Take Me Home EP (Kartel Music Group)

Pile — In The Corners Of A Sphere-Filled Room (self-released)

The Purrs — We Thought There’d Be More People Here (Hockeytalkter Records)

Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow — April Dreams (Diggers Factory)

Results Of Adults — Interstellar Peach Delight (Cornelius Chapel Records)

Robin McAuley — Standing On The Edge (Frontiers Music)

Round Eye — Culture Shock Treatment (Paper + Plastick)

Salem — Salem II (Salem/Decent)

Sam Valdez — Take Care (B3SCI Records)

Sanjay — Initiation EP (Purple Condor Records)

Sarah Jarosz — Blue Heron Suite (Rounder Records)

Semi Precious — Post-Euphoria (Squareglass)

Senso — Drifter94 EP (Inverted Audio)

Shaun Ross — Shift (JEX Records)

The Skinner Brothers — Iconic EP (Blaggers Records)

Sonic Haven — Vagabond (Frontiers Music)

Sophia Kennedy — Monsters (City Slang)

Sumo Cyco — Initiation (Napalm Records)

Ted Russell Kamp — Solitaire (Ted Russell Kamp/PoMo Records)

Tommy Emmanuel — Accomplice Series Volume 1 With Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley EP (CGP Sounds)

Tommy’s Rocktrip — Beat Up By Rock ‘N Roll (Frontiers Music)

Toosii — Thank You For Believing (Quality Control/Motown)

Tony Joe White — Smoke from The Chimney (Easy Eye Sound)

Travis Tritt — Set In Stone (Big Noise)

Weezer — Van Weezer (Atlantic/Crush)

Wiki & Nah — Telephonebooth (Wikset Enterprise)

Will Stratton — The Changing Wilderness (Bella Union)

Van Morrison — Latest Record Project: Volume 1 (Exile/BMG)

Voroni — The Last Three Seconds (Small Pond)

Friday, May 14

Alaina Castillo — Parallel Universe Part 1 (AWAL)

Alan Jackson — Where Have You Gone (EMI Records Nashville)

Andy Bell — See My Friends EP (Sonic Cathedral)

Babe Rainbow — Changing Colours (Eureka Music)

BALA — Maleza (Century Media Records)

Benito Gonzalez — Sing To The World (Rainy Days Records)

Caliban — Zeitgeister (Century Media Records)

Carl Smith And The Natural Gas Company — Burnin’ (Match Box Records)

The Chills — Scatterbrain (Fire Records)

Cory Williams — Bird Mouth (self-released)

Current Joys — Voyager (Secretly Canadian)

Damien Jurado — The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania (Maraqopa Records)

The Deep Dark Woods — Changing Faces (Six Shooter Records)

Denm — Slum Beach Denny (Ineffable Records)

Fanclubwallet — Hurt Is Boring EP (AWAL)

Holly Macve — Not The Girl (Piccadilly Records)

Jesse Terry — When We Wander (Wander Recordings)

Johanna Samuels — Excelsior! (Mama Bird Recording Co.)

John Andrews & The Yawns — Cookbook (Woodsist)

Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane — Lost In The Cedar Wood (Transgressive Records)

Jorja Smith — Be Right Back (FAMM)

Juliana Hatfield — Blood (American Laundromat Records)

Kate Clover — Channel Zero EP (SongVest Records)

Leider — A Fog Like Liars Loving (Beacon Sound)

Liar Thief Bandit — Deadlights (The Sign Records)

Lindsay Ellyn — Queen Of Nothing (Queue Records)

Magic Island — So Wrong (Mansions and Millions)

Mandrake Handshake — Shake The Hand That Feeds You EP (Nice Swan Records)

Matt Berry — The Blue Elephant (Acid Jazz UK)

Maxine Funke — Seance (A Colourful Storm)

Michael Hearst — Songs For Unconventional Vehicles (Urban Geek)

Mob Rich — Why No Why (Republic Records)

Myles Kennedy –The Ides Of March (Napalm Records)

Natik Awayez — Manbarani (Sublime Frequencies)

Never Loved — Over It (Equal Vision Records)

Night Heron — Instructions For The Night (Terrorbird)

Okey Dokey — Leaky Sealing EP (Park the Van)

Old Sea Brigade — Motivational Speaking (Nettwerk)

Paul Weller — Fat Pop (Volume 1) (SuperDeluxeEdition)

Riley Downing — Start It Over (New West Records)

Roan Yellowthorn — Another Life (Blue Élan Records)

Rob St John — Surface Tension (Pattern & Process Press)

Rodrigo y Gabriela — Jazz EP (Rubyworks/ATO)

Ryan Downey — A Ton Of Colours (Dot Dash Recordings)

Sara Bug — Sara Bug (EggHunt Records/Clandestine)

Sarah Neufeld — Detritus (One Little Independent Records)

Sculpture Club — Worth (Funeral Party Records)

Shaed — High Dive (Photo Finish Records)

Smol Data — Inconvenience Store (Broken Camera Records)

Sons Of Kemet — Black To The Future (Impulse! Records)

The Steel Woods — All Of Your Stones (Woods Music)

St. Vincent — Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista Recordings)

Three-Layer Cake — Stove Top (RareNoise)

Zuli Jr. — Stop It God. (Nurtured Ideas)

Friday, May 21

299 — The 299 Game (PNKSLM Recordings)

Allison Russell — Outside Child (Fantasy Records)

Animal Years — This Is Part Two Of An Album Called Animal Years EP (self-released)

Ariel Bart — In Between (Ropeadope)

Beach Tiger — Yenta (Southern America Records)

Billie Marten — Flora Fauna (Piccadilly Records)

Blake Shelton — Body Language (Warner Brothers Nashville/Ten Point Productions)

Brian Bromberg — A Little Driving Music (Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Music Group)

Chai — Wink (Sub Pop)

Charles — Let’s Start A Family Tonight (Babe City Records)

Claire George — The Land Beyond The Light (Cascine)

Cloves — Nightmare On Elmfield (Polydor/Interscope)

Dayglow — Harmony House (AWAL)

The Devil Wears Prada — ZII EP (Solid State Records)

Ducks Ltd. — Get Bleak EP (Carpark Records)

Earth Girl Helen Brown Center For Planetary Intelligence Band — Earth EP (Empty Cellar Records)

Facs — Present Tense (Trouble in Mind)

Fiddlehead — Between The Richness (Run For Cover)

Fly Pan Am — Frontera (Constellation)

Gary Numan — Intruder (BMG)

Gavin Preller — There Is Wonder (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Georgia Anne Muldrow — VWETO III (Foreseen Entertainment)

Gruff Rhys — Seeking New Gods (Rough Trade)

Herman Frank — Two For A Lie (AFM Records)

Hippie Death Cult — Circle Of Days (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Holiday Ghosts — North Street Air (Gato Gordo Records)

Imogen Clark — Bastards EP (MGM/Potts Entertainment.)

James Francies — Purest Form (Blue Note Records)

JD McPherson — I’m Still Here (Black Mesa Records)

Jim McCulloch — When I Mean What I Say (Violette Records)

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band — Leftover Feelings (New West Records)

Jon Allen — … Meanwhile (Monologue Records)

Lakely — Cold War (Lakely)

Lambchop — Showtunes (Merge)

Livingmore — Take Me (Nomad Eel Records)

Lord Huron — Long Lost (Inertia Music)

Lydia Ainsworth — Sparkles & Debris (Zombie Cat Records)

Mannequin Pussy — Perfect EP (Epitaph Records)

Mara Connor — Decades EP (Ba Da Bing)

Marinero — Hella Love (Hardly Art)

Mat Kearney — January Flower (Tomorrow Music/Caroline)

Mischa Blanos — City Jungle (InFiné)

The Mistons — World Of Convenience (self-released)

Nick Jaina — Credo (Fluff & Gravy Records)

Noomi — Life Aqua EP (self-released)

Oliver Wood — Always Smilin’ (Honey Jar Records)

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour (Geffen Records)

Para One — Machines Of Loving Grace (Animal63)

Patrick Droney — State Of The Heart (Warner Records)

Patrick Paige II — If I Fail Are We Still Cool? (Fat Possum Records)

Pink Chameleons — Peace And Love (Soliti Music)

Pixel Grip — Arena (Feeltrip Records)

Pop Evil — Versatile (Entertainment One Music)

The Reverend Shawn Amos — The Cause Of It All (Continental Record Services)

Robert Finley — Sharecropper’s Son (Easy Eye Sound)

Roddy Woomble — Lo! Soul (self-released)

San Holo — bb u ok? (Bitbird)

Sinéad Harnett — Ready Is Always Too Late (Sony Music)

Spang Sisters — Spang Sisters (Bathtime Sounds)

Starlight Cleaning Co. — Starlight Cleaning Co. (SofaBurn Records)

Storefront Church — As We Pass (Sargent House)

Sunny Jain — Phoenix Rise (Sinj Records)

Swallow The Rat / Clone — Split LP (Headbump Records)

Sylph — Silver As It Was Before EP (Mute)

Trapper Schoepp — May Day (Grand Phony Records)

Trick Or Treat — The Unlocked Songs (Scarlet Records)

Tuvaband– Growing Pains & Pleasures (Passion Flames)

Twenty One Pilots — Scaled And Icy (Fueled by Ramen/Elektra)

Vola — Witness (Mascot Records)

Waterparks — Greatest Hits (300 Entertainment)

We Were Sharks — New Low (Revival Recordings)

Yoo Doo Right — Don’t Think You Can Escape Your Purpose (Mothland)

Yung Mal — 1.5 Way Or No Way (Alamo Records)

Zoo Wees — Golden Wings EP (Capitol Records)

Friday, May 28

81355 — This Time I’ll Be Of Use (37d03d)

Allday — Drinking With My Smoking Friends (Believe Music)

André Either — Further Up Island (Telephone Explosion)

Aquarian Blood — Bending The Golden Hour (Goner Records)

Austin Taft — Skeletons (Triple Edge Records)

Bachelor — Doomin’ Sun (Polyvinyl Records)

Beth Whitney — Into The Ground (Tone Tree Music)

Blackberry Smoke — You Hear Georgia (Thirty Tigers)

Black Midi — Cavalcade (Rough Trade)

Blood Cultures — Luno (Pack Records)

Brianna Perry — Boss Bitch Boulevard (Equity Distribution)

Daniel Davies — Spies EP (Sacred Bones Records)

Dawn-Song — For Morgan (2144317 Records DK)

Dispatch — Break Our Fall (Bomber Records/AWAL)

Elder Island — Swimming Static (self-released)

Everett Parker — Outbound Travelin’ Crazies (Liberty)

Ghastly — Mercurial Passages (20 Buck Spin)

Gizelle Smith — Revealing (Jalapeno Records)

Gwar — The Disc With No Name EP (P.I.T. Records)

Hot Mulligan — I Won’t Reach Out To You EP (Wax Bodega)

James Heather — Modulations: EP2 (Ninja Tune)

John Errol — Inferno (Flexible Distribution/Terrible Records)

KD Lang — Makeover (Nonesuch)

Kele Okereke — The Waves Pt. 1 (KOLA Records/!K7)

Kezia — Claire EP (Never Seven)

Lost Division — Cuts And Scars (Inverse Records)

Lou Barlow — Reason To Live (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Mark Trecka — Acknowledgment (Whited Sepulchre Records)

Masayoshi Fujita — Bird Ambience (Erased Tapes Records)

Moby — Reprise (Deutsche Grammophon)

Mustafa — When Smoke Rises (Regent Park Songs)

Nathan Micay — Industry OST (LuckyMe)

Of Mice & Men — Bloom EP (SharpTone Records)

Penelope Trappes — Penelope Three (Houndstooth)

Rider & Rolling Thunder — On The Banks Of The Tennessee EP (Defendu Industries)

River Kittens — Soaking Wet (Create Records)

Salvador Sobral — BPM (Warner Music International)

Shannon McNally — The Waylon Sessions (Compass Records)

Strictly Elizabeth — Contemporary Construction (Data Water Records)

T-Tops — Staring At A Static Screen (Magnetic Eye Records)

Thee More Shallows — Dad Jams (Monotreme Records)

Theo Alexander — Sunbathing Through A Glass Screen (Arts & Crafts)

Toler Gibson — The Days Before (Rocket Girl Records)

UV-TV — Always Something (PaperCup Music)

Wombo — Keesh Mountain EP (Fire Talk)

Wyldest — Monthly Friend (Hand in Hive)

