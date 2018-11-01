Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Thursday, November 1
- Action Bronson — White Bronco (Empire)
- Sun Kil Moon — This Is My Dinner (Caldo Verde)
Friday, November 2
- Alias & Doseone — Less Is Orchestra (Anticon.)
- ARSIS — Visitant (Nuclear Blast)
- Audiotopsy — The Real Now (MRI)
- Bill Ryder-Jones — Yawn (Domino Recording Company)
- Bob Dylan — More Blood, More Tracks (Legacy Recordings)
- Braxton Cook — No Doubt (self-released)
- Brent Walsh (of I The Mighty) — Are You Even There At All? EP (Equal Vision Records)
- Dan Mangan — More Or Less (Arts & Crafts)
- David Allred — The Transition (Erased Tapes Records)
- Dead Can Dance — Dionysus (PIAS Recordings)
- Devil Master — Manifestations (Relapse Records)
- Doug Paisley — Starter Home (No Quarter Records)
- Drug Church — Cheer (Pure Noise Records)
- Fightmilk — Not With That Attitude (Reckless Yes Records)
- Future Peers — I’m Sorry EP (Garment District Records)
- Gabby’s World — Beast on Beast (Yellow K Records)
- Glitoris — The Policy (self-released)
- Good Witch — Double Life EP (Double Life)
- The Greeting Committee — This Is It (self-released)
- Hell And High Water — Neon Globe (Barhill Records)
- Hiss Golden Messenger — Devotion: Songs About Rivers And Spirits And Children (Merge Records)
- I AM — Hard 2 Kill (1126 Records)
- Ian William Craig — Thresholder (130701 (FatCat Records))
- Imogen Heap — The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Masterworks Broadway)
- It Looks Sad. — Sky Lake (Tiny Engines)
- JD McPherson — SOCKS (New West Records)
- John Nolan (of Taking Back Sunday) — Abendigo (Collective Confusion Records)
- Kelly Moran — Ultraviolet (Warp)
- Lost Boy ? — Paranoid Fiction (Little Dickman Records)
- Majestic — Club Dread (Winspear)
- Marianne Faithfull — Negative Capability (Panta Rei)
- Matt Corby — Rainbow Valley (Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.)
- Mikky Ekko — FAME (UMGRI / Interscope)
- Moonface (Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug) — This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet (Jagjaguwar)
- Mother Feather — Constellation Baby (Metal Blade Records)
- The Ocean — Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic (Metal Blade Records)
- The Oh Sees — Live In San Francisco (Castle Face Records)
- Opeth — Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater (Nuclear Blast)
- Paul Williams — Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas Official Soundtrack (The Jim Henson Company)
- Pistol Annies — Interstate Gospel (RCA Records Nashville)
- The Prodigy — No Tourists (BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd)
- Rapper Big Pooh & Focus… — RPM (Brothers Grand/Common Cents Media Group)
- Reto A Ichi (Prefuse 73) — The Lapse Of Exchange / Along Moving Often (K7 Records)
- Rich Jones — The Shoulder You Lean On (self-released)
- Richard Devine — Sort\Lave (Timesig)
- Rodney Crowell — Christmas Everywhere (New West Records)
- Roseanne Cash — She Remembers Everything (Blue Note Records)
- Roy Schneider & Kim Mayfield — Reckless Saints (self-released)
- San Mei — Heaven EP (self-released)
- Seamus Fogarty — The Old Suit EP (Domino Recording Company)
- Sick Of It All — Wake The Sleeping Dragon! (Century Media)
- The Soft Moon — Criminal Remixed (Sacred Bones Records)
- Straight No Chaser — One Shot (Atlantic Records)
- Swizz Beatz — Poison (Epic)
- SYLVAINE — Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone (Season of Mist)
- Takeoff (of Migos) — The Last Rocket (Quality Control/Capitol/Motown)
- The Tea Street Band — Frequency (ModernSky UK)
- Tenacious D — Post-Apocalypto (Columbia Records)
- Thought Gang (Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch) — Thought Gang (Sacred Bones Records)
- Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross — Halloween (12-Inch) (Sacred Bones Records)
- Two Medicine (Midlake’s Paul Alexander) — Astropsychosis (Bella Union)
- VHS Collection — Retrofuturism (self-released)
- Vince Staples — FM! (Def Jam)
- Ward White — Diminish (self-released)
- WILD — Lace & Layers EP (self-released)
- Witherfall — A Prelude To Sorrow (Century Media)
- Wolfgang Gartner — Medicine EP (self-released)
- Yung Lean — Poison Ivy (YEAR0001)
