11.01.18
Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Thursday, November 1

  • Action Bronson — White Bronco (Empire)
  • Sun Kil Moon — This Is My Dinner (Caldo Verde)

Friday, November 2

  • Alias & Doseone — Less Is Orchestra (Anticon.)
  • ARSIS — Visitant (Nuclear Blast)
  • Audiotopsy — The Real Now (MRI)
  • Bill Ryder-Jones — Yawn (Domino Recording Company)
  • Bob Dylan — More Blood, More Tracks (Legacy Recordings)
  • Braxton Cook — No Doubt (self-released)
  • Brent Walsh (of I The Mighty) — Are You Even There At All? EP (Equal Vision Records)
  • Dan Mangan — More Or Less (Arts & Crafts)
  • David Allred — The Transition (Erased Tapes Records)
  • Dead Can Dance — Dionysus (PIAS Recordings)
  • Devil Master — Manifestations (Relapse Records)
  • Doug Paisley — Starter Home (No Quarter Records)
  • Drug Church — Cheer (Pure Noise Records)
  • Fightmilk — Not With That Attitude (Reckless Yes Records)
  • Future Peers — I’m Sorry EP (Garment District Records)
  • Gabby’s World — Beast on Beast (Yellow K Records)
  • Glitoris — The Policy (self-released)
  • Good Witch — Double Life EP (Double Life)
  • The Greeting Committee — This Is It (self-released)
  • Hell And High Water — Neon Globe (Barhill Records)
  • Hiss Golden Messenger — Devotion: Songs About Rivers And Spirits And Children (Merge Records)
  • I AM — Hard 2 Kill (1126 Records)
  • Ian William Craig — Thresholder (130701 (FatCat Records))
  • Imogen Heap — The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Masterworks Broadway)
  • It Looks Sad. — Sky Lake (Tiny Engines)
  • JD McPherson — SOCKS (New West Records)
  • John Nolan (of Taking Back Sunday) — Abendigo (Collective Confusion Records)
  • Kelly Moran — Ultraviolet (Warp)
  • Lost Boy ? — Paranoid Fiction (Little Dickman Records)
  • Majestic — Club Dread (Winspear)
  • Marianne Faithfull — Negative Capability (Panta Rei)
  • Matt Corby — Rainbow Valley (Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.)
  • Mikky Ekko — FAME (UMGRI / Interscope)
  • Moonface (Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug) — This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet (Jagjaguwar)
  • Mother Feather — Constellation Baby (Metal Blade Records)
  • The Ocean — Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic (Metal Blade Records)
  • The Oh Sees — Live In San Francisco (Castle Face Records)
  • Opeth — Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater (Nuclear Blast)
  • Paul Williams — Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas Official Soundtrack (The Jim Henson Company)
  • Pistol Annies — Interstate Gospel (RCA Records Nashville)
  • The Prodigy — No Tourists (BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd)
  • Rapper Big Pooh & Focus… — RPM (Brothers Grand/Common Cents Media Group)
  • Reto A Ichi (Prefuse 73) — The Lapse Of Exchange / Along Moving Often (K7 Records)
  • Rich Jones — The Shoulder You Lean On (self-released)
  • Richard Devine — Sort\Lave (Timesig)
  • Rodney Crowell — Christmas Everywhere (New West Records)
  • Roseanne Cash — She Remembers Everything (Blue Note Records)
  • Roy Schneider & Kim Mayfield — Reckless Saints (self-released)
  • San Mei — Heaven EP (self-released)
  • Seamus Fogarty — The Old Suit EP (Domino Recording Company)
  • Sick Of It All — Wake The Sleeping Dragon! (Century Media)
  • The Soft Moon — Criminal Remixed (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Straight No Chaser — One Shot (Atlantic Records)
  • Swizz Beatz — Poison (Epic)
  • SYLVAINE — Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone (Season of Mist)
  • Takeoff (of Migos) — The Last Rocket (Quality Control/Capitol/Motown)
  • The Tea Street Band — Frequency (ModernSky UK)
  • Tenacious D — Post-Apocalypto (Columbia Records)
  • Thought Gang (Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch) — Thought Gang (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross — Halloween (12-Inch) (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Two Medicine (Midlake’s Paul Alexander) — Astropsychosis (Bella Union)
  • VHS Collection — Retrofuturism (self-released)
  • Vince Staples — FM! (Def Jam)
  • Ward White — Diminish (self-released)
  • WILD — Lace & Layers EP (self-released)
  • Witherfall — A Prelude To Sorrow (Century Media)
  • Wolfgang Gartner — Medicine EP (self-released)
  • Yung Lean — Poison Ivy (YEAR0001)

