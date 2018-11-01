iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Thursday, November 1

Action Bronson — White Bronco (Empire)

Sun Kil Moon — This Is My Dinner (Caldo Verde)

Friday, November 2