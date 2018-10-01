Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, October 5
- A Place To Bury Strangers — Re-Pinned (Dead Oceans)
- Adrianne Lenker (of Big Thief) — Abysskiss (Saddle Creek)
- Ah! Kosmos — Beautiful Swamp (Compost)
- Alkymist — Alkymist (Corde Raide Productions / Moriendi Music)
- Alright Alright — Nearby (AlrightAlright)
- AlunaGeorge — Champagne Eyes EP (AlunaGeorge)
- Ancient Shapes — Silent Rave (You’ve Changed Records)
- Atmosphere — Mi Vida Local (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- Author & Punisher — Beastland (Relapse Records)
- Behemoth — I Love You At Your Darkest (Metal Blade Records)
- Bloody Knees — You Can’t Have It EP (Distiller Records)
- The Brew — Art Of Persuasion (Napalm Records)
- Castlecomer — Castlecomer (Concord Records)
- Cat Power — Wanderer (Domino Recording Company)
- Coheed And Cambria — The Unheavenly Creatures (Roadrunner Records)
- Cursive — Vitriola (15 Passenger)
- David August — D’Angelo ([PIAS])
- David Nance Group — Peaced And Slightly Pulverized (Trouble In Mind)
- Dead Soft — New Emotion EP (Arts & Crafts)
- Death Valley Girls — Darkness Rains (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Donny McCaslin — Blow. (Motéma Music)
- Doyle Bramhall II — Shades (Provogue Records)
- Drenge — Autonomy EP (Infectious Music)
- Echo And The Bunnymen — The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon (BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited)
- Electric Six — Bride Of The Devil (etropolis Records)
- Eric Church — Desperate Man (EMI Records Nashville)
- Erika Spring — Scars EP (Cascine)
- Exes — Before You Go (Exes)
- Fond Han — Wronked (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Foxtrott — Meditations I-II-III (One Little Indian Records)
- Fucked Up — Dose Your Dreams (Merge Records)
- FVZZ POPVLI — Magna Fvzz (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- GABI — Empty Me (Double Double Whammy)
- Ghostface Killah — The Lost Tapes (X-Ray Records)
- Gregory Alan Isakov — Evening Machines (Dualtone Records)
- Haerts — New Compassion (Arts and Crafts)
- The Hazytones — Monarchs Of Oblivion (Ripple Music)
- Hellogoodbye — Fancy Outfit (Wasted Summer)
- High On Fire — Electric Messiah (Entertainment One Music)
- Hugh Cornwell — Monster (Sony Music CG)
- Ice Nine Kills — The Silver Scream (Fearless Records)
- Idle Bloom — Flood The Dial (Budding Romance Records)
- INFESTUS — Thrypsis (Debemur Morti)
- Jerusalem In My Heart — Daqa’iq Tudaiq (Constellation Records)
- Jim James (of My Morning Jacket) — Uniform Clarity (ATO Records)
- John Lennon — Imagine — The Ultimate Collection (Geffen/UMe)
- JP Harris — Sometimes Dogs Bark At Nothing (Free Dirt Records)
- Kelela — TAKE ME A_PART, The REMIXES (Warp)
- Kikagaku Moyo — Masana Temples (Guruguru Brain)
- Kristin Hersh — Possible Dust Clouds (Fire Records)
- KT Tunstall — Wax (Virgin Records)
- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Interscope)
- Logan Takahashi — Creama (Ghostly International)
- Maarja Nuut & Ruum — Muunduja (Fat Cat Records)
- Madeline Kenney — Perfect Shapes (Carpark Records)
- The Marcus King Band — Carolina Confessions (Fantasy Records)
- Marie Davidson — Working Class Woman (Ninja Tune)
- Matt Costa — Santa Rosa Fangs (Novella Edition) (Dangerbird Records)
- Matt Nathanson — Sings His Sad Heart (Acrobat Records)
- Max Frost — Gold Rush (Atlantic Records)
- Mewithoutyou — [Untitled] (Run for Cover Records)
- Mink’s Miracle Medicine — Pyramid Theories (Mink’s Miracle Medicine)
- Molly Burch — First Flower (Captured Tracks)
- Mongol — The Return (Sliptrick Records)
- Morgan Saint — Alien EP (Epic Records)
- Mozzy — Gangland Landlord (Mozzy Records / EMPIRE)
- Mueller_Roedelius — Imagori II (Grönland Records)
- Munya — Delmano EP (Luminelle Recordings)
- Mythic Sunship — Another Shape Of Psychedelic (El Paraiso Records)
- The Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart) — Know Me More EP (Kanine Records)
- Nathan Bowles — Plainly Mistaken (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Obnox — Bang Messiah (Smog Veil Records)
- Pastel Ghost — Ethereality (leopatra Records)
- Peel Dream Magazine — Modern Meta Physic (Slumberland Records)
- Petite Noir — La Maison Noir / The Black House (Roya)
- PHORA — Love is Hell (Warner Bros. Records)
- Phosphorescent — C’est La Vie (Dead Oceans)
- Pilar Zeta — Moments Of Reality (Ultramajic)
- Pip Bloom — Paycheck EP (Nice Swan Records)
- Puce Mary — The Drought (PAN)
- Rabit — Life After Death (Halcyon Veil)
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Poor Until Payday (Family Owned Records)
- Rhian Sheehan — A Quiet Divide (Loop)
- Ron Gallo — Stardust Birthday Party (New West Records)
- Steve Perry (of Journey) — Traces (Fantasy Records)
- Swearin’ — Fall Into The Sun (Merge Records)
- Sylar — Seasons (Hopeless Records)
- Sylvia Rose Novak — Someone Else’s War (Sylvia Rose Novak)
- Tall Heights — Pretty Colors For Your Actions (Sony Classical Records)
- Tangent — Approaching Complexity (n5MD)
- Test Shot Starfish — Music For Space (Subtractive)
- Timmy’s Organism — Survival Of The Fiendish (Burger Records)
- Tokyo Police Club — TPC (Dine Alone Records)
- Tunde Olaniran — Stranger (Magic Wheel)
- Twenty One Pilots — Trench (Fueled by Ramen)
- Will Hoge — My American Dream (EDLO Records)
- Windhand — Eternal Return (Relapse Records)
- You Me At Six — VI (Underdog Records)
