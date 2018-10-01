All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2018

10.01.18 1 hour ago
New Albums Coming Out May 2018

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 5

  • A Place To Bury Strangers — Re-Pinned (Dead Oceans)
  • Adrianne Lenker (of Big Thief) — Abysskiss (Saddle Creek)
  • Ah! Kosmos — Beautiful Swamp (Compost)
  • Alkymist — Alkymist (Corde Raide Productions / Moriendi Music)
  • Alright Alright — Nearby (AlrightAlright)
  • AlunaGeorge — Champagne Eyes EP (AlunaGeorge)
  • Ancient Shapes — Silent Rave (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Atmosphere — Mi Vida Local (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • Author & Punisher — Beastland (Relapse Records)
  • Behemoth — I Love You At Your Darkest (Metal Blade Records)
  • Bloody Knees — You Can’t Have It EP (Distiller Records)
  • The Brew — Art Of Persuasion (Napalm Records)
  • Castlecomer — Castlecomer (Concord Records)
  • Cat Power — Wanderer (Domino Recording Company)
  • Coheed And Cambria — The Unheavenly Creatures (Roadrunner Records)
  • Cursive — Vitriola (15 Passenger)
  • David August — D’Angelo ([PIAS])
  • David Nance Group — Peaced And Slightly Pulverized (Trouble In Mind)
  • Dead Soft — New Emotion EP (Arts & Crafts)
  • Death Valley Girls — Darkness Rains (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Donny McCaslin — Blow. (Motéma Music)
  • Doyle Bramhall II — Shades (Provogue Records)
  • Drenge — Autonomy EP (Infectious Music)
  • Echo And The Bunnymen — The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon (BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited)
  • Electric Six — Bride Of The Devil (etropolis Records)
  • Eric Church — Desperate Man (EMI Records Nashville)
  • Erika Spring — Scars EP (Cascine)
  • Exes — Before You Go (Exes)
  • Fond Han — Wronked (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Foxtrott — Meditations I-II-III (One Little Indian Records)
  • Fucked Up — Dose Your Dreams (Merge Records)
  • FVZZ POPVLI — Magna Fvzz (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • GABI — Empty Me (Double Double Whammy)
  • Ghostface Killah — The Lost Tapes (X-Ray Records)
  • Gregory Alan Isakov — Evening Machines (Dualtone Records)
  • Haerts — New Compassion (Arts and Crafts)
  • The Hazytones — Monarchs Of Oblivion (Ripple Music)
  • Hellogoodbye — Fancy Outfit (Wasted Summer)
  • High On Fire — Electric Messiah (Entertainment One Music)
  • Hugh Cornwell — Monster (Sony Music CG)
  • Ice Nine Kills — The Silver Scream (Fearless Records)
  • Idle Bloom — Flood The Dial (Budding Romance Records)
  • INFESTUS — Thrypsis (Debemur Morti)
  • Jerusalem In My Heart — Daqa’iq Tudaiq (Constellation Records)
  • Jim James (of My Morning Jacket) — Uniform Clarity (ATO Records)
  • John Lennon — Imagine — The Ultimate Collection (Geffen/UMe)
  • JP Harris — Sometimes Dogs Bark At Nothing (Free Dirt Records)
  • Kelela — TAKE ME A_PART, The REMIXES (Warp)
  • Kikagaku Moyo — Masana Temples (Guruguru Brain)
  • Kristin Hersh — Possible Dust Clouds (Fire Records)
  • KT Tunstall — Wax (Virgin Records)
  • Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Interscope)
  • Logan Takahashi — Creama (Ghostly International)
  • Maarja Nuut & Ruum — Muunduja (Fat Cat Records)
  • Madeline Kenney — Perfect Shapes (Carpark Records)
  • The Marcus King Band — Carolina Confessions (Fantasy Records)
  • Marie Davidson — Working Class Woman (Ninja Tune)
  • Matt Costa — Santa Rosa Fangs (Novella Edition) (Dangerbird Records)
  • Matt Nathanson — Sings His Sad Heart (Acrobat Records)
  • Max Frost — Gold Rush (Atlantic Records)
  • Mewithoutyou — [Untitled] (Run for Cover Records)
  • Mink’s Miracle Medicine — Pyramid Theories (Mink’s Miracle Medicine)
  • Molly Burch — First Flower (Captured Tracks)
  • Mongol — The Return (Sliptrick Records)
  • Morgan Saint — Alien EP (Epic Records)
  • Mozzy — Gangland Landlord (Mozzy Records / EMPIRE)
  • Mueller_Roedelius — Imagori II (Grönland Records)
  • Munya — Delmano EP (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Mythic Sunship — Another Shape Of Psychedelic (El Paraiso Records)
  • The Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart) — Know Me More EP (Kanine Records)
  • Nathan Bowles — Plainly Mistaken (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Obnox — Bang Messiah (Smog Veil Records)
  • Pastel Ghost — Ethereality (leopatra Records)
  • Peel Dream Magazine — Modern Meta Physic (Slumberland Records)
  • Petite Noir — La Maison Noir / The Black House (Roya)
  • PHORA — Love is Hell (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Phosphorescent — C’est La Vie (Dead Oceans)
  • Pilar Zeta — Moments Of Reality (Ultramajic)
  • Pip Bloom — Paycheck EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • Puce Mary — The Drought (PAN)
  • Rabit — Life After Death (Halcyon Veil)
  • The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Poor Until Payday (Family Owned Records)
  • Rhian Sheehan — A Quiet Divide (Loop)
  • Ron Gallo — Stardust Birthday Party (New West Records)
  • Steve Perry (of Journey) — Traces (Fantasy Records)
  • Swearin’ — Fall Into The Sun (Merge Records)
  • Sylar — Seasons (Hopeless Records)
  • Sylvia Rose Novak — Someone Else’s War (Sylvia Rose Novak)
  • Tall Heights — Pretty Colors For Your Actions (Sony Classical Records)
  • Tangent — Approaching Complexity (n5MD)
  • Test Shot Starfish — Music For Space (Subtractive)
  • Timmy’s Organism — Survival Of The Fiendish (Burger Records)
  • Tokyo Police Club — TPC (Dine Alone Records)
  • Tunde Olaniran — Stranger (Magic Wheel)
  • Twenty One Pilots — Trench (Fueled by Ramen)
  • Will Hoge — My American Dream (EDLO Records)
  • Windhand — Eternal Return (Relapse Records)
  • You Me At Six — VI (Underdog Records)

Around The Web

TAGSAlbums Coming Out In October 2018New Albums Coming Out This MonthNew Albums In OctoberOctober 2018Upcoming Releases

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP