Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, October 1
- Audiobooks — Astro Tough (Piccadilly Records)
- Ben Marc — Breathe Suite EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Black Dice — Mod Prog Sic (FourFour Records)
- Bonnie Cosby — Virginiana EP (Pax Aeternum)
- Boy Scouts — Wayfinder (ANTI-)
- Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days (Elektra Records)
- The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb — Not On The Map (Dangerbird)
- Couplet — LP1 (Storm Chasers LTD)
- Dar Williams — I’ll Meet You Here (Renew Records/BMG)
- Diet Cig — I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To EP (Frenchkiss Records)
- The Doobie Brothers — Liberté (Island Records)
- Ducks Ltd. — Modern Fiction (Carpark Records)
- Explosions In The Sky — Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television) (Temporary Residence)
- Four Stroke Baron — Classics (Prosthetic Records)
- Gustaf — Audio Drag For Ego Slobs (Royal Mountain Records)
- Hovvdy — True Love (Grand Jury)
- Illuminati Hotties — Let Me Do One More (Hopeless Records)
- Jeremy Zucker — Crusher (Republic)
- Jojo — Trying Not To Think About It (Warner Records)
- Joshua Speers — Midnight Horses EP (Warner Records)
- JW Francis — Wanderkid (Sunday Best Recordings)
- Kalabrese — Let Love Rumpel (Part 1) (Rumpelmusig)
- Kit Grill — Fragile (Primary Colours)
- Leisure — Side B EP (Nettwerk)
- Lily Rose — Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks)
- Logan Mize — Welcome To Prairieville (Big Yellow Dog Music)
- Lonr. — Land Of Nothing Real 2 EP (Epic Records)
- Matt Robidoux — At Dust (Already Dead Tapes and Records)
- Meek Mill — Expensive Pain (Warner)
- Ministry — Moral Hygiene (Nuclear Blast)
- Misty River — Promises (The Workshop Tapes)
- Mod Con — Modern Condition (Poison City)
- Nine Pound Hammer — When The Shit Goes Down (Acetate Records)
- Olan Monk — Auto Life EP (CANVAS)
- The Persian Leaps — Drone Etiquette (Land Ski Records)
- Pond — 9 (Spinning Top Records)
- The Script — Tales From The Script (Sony)
- Secondhand Sound — The Best & Worst Of Times (Sound Division Records)
- Shad — TAO (Secret City Records)
- Silas Short — Drawing EP (Stones Throw)
- Strand Of Oaks — In Heaven (Galacticana Records)
- Sun Atoms — Let There Be Light (Little Cloud Records)
- The The — The Comeback Special (Ear Music)
- Tirzah — Colourgrade (Domino)
- Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga — Love For Sale (Columbia)
- Ustad Saami — East Pakistan Sky (Glitterbeat Records)
- Wage War — Manic (Fearless Records)
- Wiki — Half God (Wikset Enterprise)
- Work Party — My Best Days Are Behind Me (Triple Eye Industries)
- Valley — Last Birthday EP (Capitol Records)
- Xander Cameron — Rebel RM Roseme EP (2563977 Records DK)
- Yes — The Quest (InsideOut Music)
- Zoodrake — Seven (Elektrofish / Echozone)
Friday, October 8
- Alice TM — Little Body In Orbit (Whatever’s Clever)
- Astral Swans — Astral Swans (Madic Records)
- Atmosphere — WORD? (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- AVAWAVES — Chrysalis (One Little Independent)
- BadBadNotGood — Talk Memory (XL Recordings/Innovative Leisure)
- Bahamas — Live To Tape, Volume I EP (Brushfire Records)
- Barrett Martin — Stillpoint (Sunyata Records)
- Battle Ave — Battle Ave EP (self-released)
- Billy Bragg — The Million Things That Never Happened (Cooking Vinyl)
- Birdtalker — Birdtalker (self-released)
- Blake Rose — A World Gone By EP (AWAL)
- Boylife — Gelato (Northern Transmissions)
- Caravan — It’s None Of Your Business (Madfish)
- Celina Sharma — Cece EP (MUGAL Records)
- Christian Lopez — The Other Side (Blaster Records)
- Craig Taborn — Shadow Plays (ECM)
- Darren Criss — A Very Darren Christmas (Decca)
- Del Water Gap — Del Water Gap (self-released)
- Destroy Boys — Open Mouth, Open Heart (Hopeless Records)
- Don Toliver — Life Of A Don (Atlantic Records/Cactus Jack Records)
- Dos Santos — City Of Mirrors (International Anthem)
- Efterklang — Windflowers (City Slang)
- Elderbrook — Innerlight EP (Parlophone)
- Fauness — Maiden No More EP (Cascine)
- G’emma — Types Of Water EP (Sonar Kollektiv)
- Gia Woods — Heartbreak Country EP (self-released)
- Grant Pavol — Reflections EP (Accidental Popstar Records)
- Gregory Dwane — Gregory Dwane (Peacedale Records)
- Gus G. — Quantum Leap (AFM Records)
- The Halo Trees — Summergloom (Winter Solitude Productions)
- Howlin Rain — The Dharma Wheel (Silver Current Records)
- James Blake — Friends That Break Your Heart (Republic)
- J.D. Wilkes And The Legendary Shack Shakers — Cockadoodledeux (Alternative Tentacles Records)
- Jeff Scott Soto — The Duets Collection, Vol. 1 (Frontiers Music)
- Jojoftheejungle — The Red Line EP (Batakari Music)
- Joshua Crumbly — ForEver (Figureight Records)
- Kay Young — This Here Feels Good EP (PIAS)
- Kevin Morby — A Night At The Little Los Angeles (Dead Oceans)
- KITE — Currents (Majestic Mountain Records)
- Kowloon Walled City — Piecework (Neurot/Gilead Media)
- Ladyhawke — Time Flies (Mid Centry)
- Lala Lala — I Want The Door To Open (Hardly Art)
- The Late Ones — The Fourth Quarter (Easy Star Records)
- Lizard Music — Arizone! (Omnivore Recordings)
- Local H — Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 (srcvinyl)
- Low Hum — Nonfiction (Last Gang Records)
- LP — Churches (SOTA Records)
- Magdalena Bay — Mercurial World (Hand Drawn Records)
- Manimal — Armageddon (AFM Records)
- Marc E. Bassy — Little Men (New Gold Medal)
- Matt Maltese — Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow (Nettwerk)
- Moody Beach — Assembly Of The Wild EP (Viscera Arts)
- Morningsiders — Easy Does It EP (Nettwerk)
- Natalie Hemby — Pins And Needles (Fantasy Records)
- Newton Faulkner — Interference (Of Light) (Battenberg Records)
- Nick Zanca — Cacerolazo (Full Spectrum Records)
- Nightwatchers — Common Crusaders (Lövely Records)
- Noah Gunderson — A Pillar Of Salt (Cooking Vinyl)
- Nothing — The Great Dismal B-Sides (Relapse Records)
- Oh Wonder — 22 Break (Dew Process)
- The Omnific — Escapades (Wild Thing Records.)
- Pip Blom — Welcome Break (Red Yeti Records)
- Plain Mister Smith — Plain Mister Smith EP (Totally Real Records)
- Porches — All Day Gentle Hold ! (Domino)
- The Record Company — Play Loud (Concord Records)
- S. Raekwon — Where I’m At Now (Father/Daughter)
- Sam Fender — Seventeen Going Under (Dew Process)
- Sam Teskey — Cycles (Decca)
- Scott Hirsch — Windless Day (self-released)
- Sean Rowe — The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights (Fluff & Gravy Records)
- Shady Nasty — CLUBSMOKE EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- Shannon Lay — Geist (Sub Pop)
- Taraka — Welcome To Paradise Lost (Rage Peace Records)
- TOMI — Sweet, Sweet Honey EP (In Between Records)
- Topdown Dialectic — Vol. 3 (Peak Oil)
- Trivium — In The Court Of The Dragon (Roadrunner Records)
- UPSAHL — Lady Jesus (Arista Records)
- Various Artists — Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 (Oh Boy Records!)
- The Velveteers — Nightmare Daydream (Easy Eye Sound)
- W.H. Lung — Vanities (Piccadilly Records)
- Ward White — Dirty Clouds (self-released)
- We Are Scientists — Huffy (100% Records)
- Xochimoki. –Temple Of The New Sun (Phantom Limb)
- Zoe & Cloyd — Rebuild (ORGANIC Records)
Friday, October 15
- A.A. Williams — arco EP (Bella Union)
- Allie Crow Buckley — Moonlit And Devious Alternatives EP (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Allie Dunn — Good As Gone EP (Porter Rose Records)
- Anz — All Hours EP (Ninja Tune)
- Astral Brain — The Bewildered Mind (Shelflife)
- Baker Boy — Gela (Island Records Australia)
- Bedouine — Waysides (The Orchard)
- Ben Barnes — Songs For You EP (Label Logic)
- Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman — Live Down Under (Sfingter Records)
- Blackstarkids — Puppies Forever (Dirty Hit)
- Brin — Water Sign (Sound As Language)
- Bryan’s Magic Tears — Vacuum Sealed (Born Bad Records)
- Carlos Santana — Blessings And Miracles (BMG)
- CD RIM — Songs Of Vienna (Luckyme)
- The Charlatans — A Head Full Of Ideas (Then Records)
- Charlotte Greve — Sediments We Move (New Amsterdam)
- Chris Jones And The Night Drivers — Make Each Second Last (Mountain Home Music Company)
- Coldplay — Music Of The Spheres (Atlantic Records)
- Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe — Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe (Kitten Robot)
- The Darkness — Motorheart (Cooking Vinyl)
- Dave Monks — I’ve Always Wanted To Be Me (Ghost Pepper Records)
- David Keenan — What Then? (Rubyworks)
- Dean Wareham — I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of L.A. (Double Feature Records)
- Disclosure — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
- Dos Santos — City Of Mirrors (International Anthem)
- Elan Tamara — We Can Fall (BOKKLE)
- ESP Summer — Kingdom Of Heaven (Disciples)
- Finneas — Optimist (Interscope)
- The Georgia Thunderbolts — Can We Get A Witness (Mascot Records)
- Glenn Echo — Fixed Memory (self-released)
- Gone To Color — Gone To Color (self-released)
- Gracey — Fragile EP (Polydor)
- Hank May — One More Taste Of The Good Stuff (Dangerbird Records)
- Hayden Thorpe — Moondust for My Diamond (Domino)
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — Georgia Blue (Southeastern Records)
- Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP (BMG)
- Joy Crookes — Skin (Insanity Records)
- JP Cooper — SHE (Island Records)
- Kacy Hill — Simple, Sweet And Smiling (self-released)
- Kaley Rutledge — Tender Heart (Tone Tree Music)
- Le Ren — Leftovers (Secretly Canadian)
- Lilly Hiatt — Lately (New West Records)
- Lorne Behrman — When I Hit The Floor EP (Spaghetty Town Records.)
- Matt Benyayer — She 2.0 EP (Monkeytown Records)
- Melvins — Five Legged Dog (Ipecac Recordings)
- Namesake — Redeeming Features (Get Better Records)
- Old Man Of The Woods — Votives (Totally Real Records)
- Pokey LaFarge — In The Blossom Of Their Shade (New West Records)
- Purple Disco Machine — Exotica (Sweat It Out)
- Remi Wolf — Juno (Island)
- Ryan Hurd — Pelago (Arista Nashville)
- Salt Creek — Out Of The Sky (Tooth & Nail)
- Scott von Ryper — Dream State Treasure (Transient/Silver)
- Sir Was — Let The Morning Come (Memphis Industries)
- Skeletoon — The 1.21 Gigawatts Club (Scarlet Records)
- Stephan Moccio — Lionheart (Decca Records)
- Steven Bamidele — Uncrowded EP (Park The Van)
- Stimming & Lambert — Positive (XXIM Records)
- TK & The Holy Know-Nothings — The Incredible Heat Machine (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- ToBy — L’Espirit (Magnetic Moon Records)
- Toby Keith — Peso In My Pocket (Show Dog Nashville)
- Various Artists — Pokémon 25: The Album (Capitol Records)
- Virgil Shaw — At The Time I Didn’t Care (Terrorbird)
- Vitamin String Quartet — It Feels Like Christmas (Decca)
- Waylon Payne — The Lost Act (Carnival Recording Company)
- Weak Signal — Bianca (Blackout Correspondence)
- Wilderado — Wilderado (National Anthem)
- Xenia Rubinos — Una Rosa (ANTI- Records)
- Zache Davis — The Sting (Sheep Chase Records)
- Zeph — Scared Of Everything EP (Neon Gold)
Friday, October 22
- Abby Huston — AH HA (Egghunt Records)
- Adeline Hotel — The Cherries Are Speaking (Ruination Records)
- Amaunet — While I’m Living (Lövely Records)
- Angel Dust — YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs (Roadrunner Records)
- Belaver — Lain Prone (Niles City Records)
- Biffy Clyro — The Myth Of The Happily Ever After (Warner Music UK)
- Big D And The Kids Table — Do Your Art (SideOneDummy Records)
- Black Marble — Fast Idol (Sacred Bones Records)
- Blackwater Holylight — Silence/Motion (Riding Easy)
- Braison Cyrus — Javelina (Sunday Supper Records)
- Brett Young — Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics (Big Machine)
- Bullet For My Valentine — Bullet For My Valentine (Spinefarm)
- Can’t Swim — Change Of Plans (Pure Noise Records)
- Civic TV — Black Moon (Flemish Eye)
- Clinic — Fantasy Island (Domino)
- The Convenience — Accelerator (Winspear)
- Cradle Of Filth — Existence Is Futile (Nuclear Blast)
- Cuffed Up — Asymmetry EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- Dave Hause — Blood Harmony (Blood Harmony Records)
- Deerhoof — Actually, You Can (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Demarco — Melody (Ineffable Records)
- Dillon Carmichael — Son Of A (Riser House)
- DINNER — Dream Work (Captured Tracks)
- Don Lifted — 325i (Fat Possum Records)
- Dream Theater — A View From The Top Of The World (Inside Out)
- Dummy — Mandatory Enjoyment (Trouble In Mind)
- Duran Duran — Future Past (Tape Modern/BMG)
- Elton John — The Lockdown Sessions (EMI/Mercury Records)
- Every Time I Die — Radical (Epitaph)
- The F16s — Is It Time To Eat The Rich Yet? EP (House Arrest)
- Guided By Voices — IT’S NOT THEM. IT COULDN’T BE THEM. IT IS THEM! (Forced Exposure)
- Hand Habits — Fun House (Saddle Creek)
- Helado Negro — Far In (4AD)
- Herbert — Musca (Accidental Records)
- Hex A.D. — Funeral Tango for Gods & Men (Fresh Tea)
- Honne — Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do? (Atlantic)
- Iameve — Archetype EP (Firepower)
- Jacques Greene — ANTH01 (LuckyMe)
- Jackson+Sellers — Breaking Point (ANTI- Records)
- Jessica Pavone — Lull (Chaikin Records)
- John Forté — Vessels, Angels & Ancestors (Soul Land)
- Ka Baird & Pekka Airaksinen — FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells (RVNG Intl.)
- KEG — Assembly EP (Alcopop!)
- Kristin Chenoweth — Happiness is…Christmas! (Concord Records)
- La Luz — La Luz (Hardly Art Records)
- Lady A — What A Song Can Do (BMLG)
- Lana Del Rey — Blue Banisters (Interscope/Polydor)
- Liily — TV Or Not TV (Flush Records/The Orchard)
- Lomond Campbell — LŪP (One Little Independent Records)
- Lonely Guest — Lonely Guest (False Idols)
- Lowland Hum — At Home (Tonetree)
- Maya Shenfeld — In Free Fall (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Mazey Haze — Always Dancing EP (LUSTRE)
- Melanie Charles — Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women (Impulse!)
- Mess Esque — Mess Esque (Milk! Records)
- Morgxn — MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP (Wxnderlost Records)
- My Morning Jacket — My Morning Jacket (ATO Records)
- Neutral Snap — Tell Me How I Feel (Orange Music Records)
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — B Sides & Rarities — Parts I & II (Mute)
- Okay Kaya — The Incompatible Okay Kaya (Jagjaguwar)
- Orquesta Akokán — 16 Rayos (Daptone Records)
- Oscar And The Wolf — The Shimmer (PIAS)
- Parker Longbough — Off Front Street (Phlexx Records)
- Parquet Courts — Sympathy For Life (Rough Trade Records)
- Pepe Deluxé — Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1 (Catskills Records)
- Phew — New Decade (Mute)
- Power Supply — In The Time Of The Sabre-Tooth Tiger (Goner Records)
- Richard Carpenter — Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook (Decca)
- Rüfüs Du Sol — Surrender (Warner)
- Ryan LeVine — Good Things To Remember EP (BMG)
- Sassy 009 — Heart Ego (Luft Recordings)
- Self Esteem — Prioritise Pleasure (Fiction Records)
- SEVENTEEN — Attacca EP (Pledis Entertainment)
- She/Beast — Violent Tendencies (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Sixx:A.M. — Sixx.A.M. HITS (Better Noise Music)
- Skinny Lister — A Matter Of Life & Love (Xtra Mile)
- Slow Crush — Hush (Church Road Records)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Life After (Fontana North/Distorted Muse)
- Sonny Fodera — Wide Awake (Solotoko)
- Spirit Was — Heaven’s Just A Cloud (Danger Collective Records)
- Super American — SUP (Wax Bodega)
- Tip-Top — CHANSONS d’ENNUI (ABKCO)
- Tonstartssbandht — Petunia (Mexican Summer)
- Trace Mountains — House Of Confusion (Lame-O Records)
- Wet — Letter Blue (AWAL)
- Zachary Williams — Dirty Camaro (Dualtone Music Group)
- The Zephyr Bones — Neon Body (La Castanya)
Friday, October 29
- Bad Wolves — Dear Monsters (Better Noise Music)
- Bat Fangs — Queen Of My World (Don Giovanni Records)
- Bremer/McCoy — Natten (Luaka Bop)
- Calling All Captains — Slowly Getting Better (Rude Records/Equal Vision Records)
- Charlotte Cornfield — Highs In The Minuses (Double Double Whammy/Polyvinyl)
- Chloé & Vassilena Serafimova — SEQUENZA (Lumière Noire)
- David Reece — Blacklist Utopia (El Puerto Records)
- Dear Laika — Pluperfect Mind (Memorials of Distinction)
- Ed Sheeran — = (Atlantic)
- Eleanor Buckland — You Don’t Have To Know (self-released)
- Emily Scott Robinson — American Siren (Oh Boy Records)
- The Exbats — Now Where Were We (Goner Records)
- Furrows — Fisher King (Polyvinyl)
- Gates — Here And Now EP (Wax Bodega)
- Good Morning — Barnyard (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Good Posture — Changin’ EP (Feeltrip Records)
- The High Strung — Hannah (Park The Van Records)
- Hot Garbage — RIDE (Mothland)
- Jamire Williams — But Only After You Have Suffered (International Anthem)
- Jerry Cantrell — Brighten (self-released)
- Joe Bonamassa — Time Clocks (Provogue)
- Jonathan Blake — Homeward Bound ( Blue Note Records)
- Levitation Orchestra — Illusions & Realities (Gearbox Records)
- Lilli Lewis — Americana (Louisiana Red Hot Records)
- Lily Konigsberg — Lily We Need To Talk Now (Wharf Cat Records)
- Lone — Always Inside Your Head (Greco Roman)
- The Lucid Furs — Damn! That Was Easy! (Argonauta Records)
- Marco Parisi — Untitled (Platoon)
- Marie Dahlstrom — Safe Place EP (JFH Records)
- Marissa Nadler — The Path Of The Clouds (Sacred Bones Records)
- Mary Lattimore — Collected Pieces II (Ghostly International)
- Mastodon — Hushed And Grim (Reprise Records)
- Maya Jane Coles — Night Creature (I/AM/ME)
- Minus The Bear — Farewell (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Monolord — Your Time To Shine (Relapse Records)
- Motörhead — Everything Louder Forever (BMG)
- Natalie Jane Hill — Solely (Dear Life Records)
- Naytronix — Other Possibilities (Overseas Artists)
- Nichols Payton — Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Nightmares On Wax — Shout Out! To Freedom.. (Warp)
- Order — The Gospel (Listenable Records)
- The Parrots — Dos (Heavenly Recordings)
- Patrick Shiroshi — Hidemi (American Dreams Records)
- Planningtorock — Gay Dreams Do Come True EP (Human Level)
- The Pop Group — Y In Dub (Radar)
- Reno McCarthy — Run Up River (Balustrade)
- Richard Ashcroft — Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 (RPA/BMG)
- Robin Hatch — T.O.N.T.O. (Robin Records)
- Royston Langdon — Chains EP (BFD/The Orchard)
- Running Wild — Blood On Blood (Steamhammer/SPV)
- Sam Evian — Time To Melt (Fat Possusm)
- Save Face — Another Kill For The Highlight Reel (Epitaph)
- Soot Sprite — Poltergeists EP (Specialist Subject Records)
- Spice Girls — Spice25 (Virgin)
- SUSTO — Time In The Sun (New West Records)
- They Might Be Giants — Book (Idlewild Recordings)
- Tori Amos — Ocean To Ocean (Decca)
- The War On Drugs — I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic)
- Wave Racer — To Stop From Falling Off The Earth (PIAS)
- Whitechapel — Kin (Metal Blade Records)
- The Wilderness Of Manitoba — Farewell To Cathedral (Popguru Sound & Vision)
