iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2021

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 1

  • Audiobooks — Astro Tough (Piccadilly Records)
  • Ben Marc — Breathe Suite EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Black Dice — Mod Prog Sic (FourFour Records)
  • Bonnie Cosby — Virginiana EP (Pax Aeternum)
  • Boy Scouts — Wayfinder (ANTI-)
  • Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days (Elektra Records)
  • The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb — Not On The Map (Dangerbird)
  • Couplet — LP1 (Storm Chasers LTD)
  • Dar Williams — I’ll Meet You Here (Renew Records/BMG)
  • Diet Cig — I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To EP (Frenchkiss Records)
  • The Doobie Brothers — Liberté (Island Records)
  • Ducks Ltd. — Modern Fiction (Carpark Records)
  • Explosions In The Sky — Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television) (Temporary Residence)
  • Four Stroke Baron — Classics (Prosthetic Records)
  • Gustaf — Audio Drag For Ego Slobs (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Hovvdy — True Love (Grand Jury)
  • Illuminati Hotties — Let Me Do One More (Hopeless Records)
  • Jeremy Zucker — Crusher (Republic)
  • Jojo — Trying Not To Think About It (Warner Records)
  • Joshua Speers — Midnight Horses EP (Warner Records)
  • JW Francis — Wanderkid (Sunday Best Recordings)
  • Kalabrese — Let Love Rumpel (Part 1) (Rumpelmusig)
  • Kit Grill — Fragile (Primary Colours)
  • Leisure — Side B EP (Nettwerk)
  • Lily Rose — Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks)
  • Logan Mize — Welcome To Prairieville (Big Yellow Dog Music)
  • Lonr. — Land Of Nothing Real 2 EP (Epic Records)
  • Matt Robidoux — At Dust (Already Dead Tapes and Records)
  • Meek Mill — Expensive Pain (Warner)
  • Ministry — Moral Hygiene (Nuclear Blast)
  • Misty River — Promises (The Workshop Tapes)
  • Mod Con — Modern Condition (Poison City)
  • Nine Pound Hammer — When The Shit Goes Down (Acetate Records)
  • Olan Monk — Auto Life EP (CANVAS)
  • The Persian Leaps — Drone Etiquette (Land Ski Records)
  • Pond — 9 (Spinning Top Records)
  • The Script — Tales From The Script (Sony)
  • Secondhand Sound — The Best & Worst Of Times (Sound Division Records)
  • Shad — TAO (Secret City Records)
  • Silas Short — Drawing EP (Stones Throw)
  • Strand Of Oaks — In Heaven (Galacticana Records)
  • Sun Atoms — Let There Be Light (Little Cloud Records)
  • The The — The Comeback Special (Ear Music)
  • Tirzah — Colourgrade (Domino)
  • Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga — Love For Sale (Columbia)
  • Ustad Saami — East Pakistan Sky (Glitterbeat Records)
  • Wage War — Manic (Fearless Records)
  • Wiki — Half God (Wikset Enterprise)
  • Work Party — My Best Days Are Behind Me (Triple Eye Industries)
  • Valley — Last Birthday EP (Capitol Records)
  • Xander Cameron — Rebel RM Roseme EP (2563977 Records DK)
  • Yes — The Quest (InsideOut Music)
  • Zoodrake — Seven (Elektrofish / Echozone)

Friday, October 8

  • Alice TM — Little Body In Orbit (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Astral Swans — Astral Swans (Madic Records)
  • Atmosphere — WORD? (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • AVAWAVES — Chrysalis (One Little Independent)
  • BadBadNotGood — Talk Memory (XL Recordings/Innovative Leisure)
  • Bahamas — Live To Tape, Volume I EP (Brushfire Records)
  • Barrett Martin — Stillpoint (Sunyata Records)
  • Battle Ave — Battle Ave EP (self-released)
  • Billy Bragg — The Million Things That Never Happened (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Birdtalker — Birdtalker (self-released)
  • Blake Rose — A World Gone By EP (AWAL)
  • Boylife — Gelato (Northern Transmissions)
  • Caravan — It’s None Of Your Business (Madfish)
  • Celina Sharma — Cece EP (MUGAL Records)
  • Christian Lopez — The Other Side (Blaster Records)
  • Craig Taborn — Shadow Plays (ECM)
  • Darren Criss — A Very Darren Christmas (Decca)
  • Del Water Gap — Del Water Gap (self-released)
  • Destroy Boys — Open Mouth, Open Heart (Hopeless Records)
  • Don Toliver — Life Of A Don (Atlantic Records/Cactus Jack Records)
  • Dos Santos — City Of Mirrors (International Anthem)
  • Efterklang — Windflowers (City Slang)
  • Elderbrook — Innerlight EP (Parlophone)
  • Fauness — Maiden No More EP (Cascine)
  • G’emma — Types Of Water EP (Sonar Kollektiv)
  • Gia Woods — Heartbreak Country EP (self-released)
  • Grant Pavol — Reflections EP (Accidental Popstar Records)
  • Gregory Dwane — Gregory Dwane (Peacedale Records)
  • Gus G. — Quantum Leap (AFM Records)
  • The Halo Trees — Summergloom (Winter Solitude Productions)
  • Howlin Rain — The Dharma Wheel (Silver Current Records)
  • James Blake — Friends That Break Your Heart (Republic)
  • J.D. Wilkes And The Legendary Shack Shakers — Cockadoodledeux (Alternative Tentacles Records)
  • Jeff Scott Soto — The Duets Collection, Vol. 1 (Frontiers Music)
  • Jojoftheejungle — The Red Line EP (Batakari Music)
  • Joshua Crumbly — ForEver (Figureight Records)
  • Kay Young — This Here Feels Good EP (PIAS)
  • Kevin Morby — A Night At The Little Los Angeles (Dead Oceans)
  • KITE — Currents (Majestic Mountain Records)
  • Kowloon Walled City — Piecework (Neurot/Gilead Media)
  • Ladyhawke — Time Flies (Mid Centry)
  • Lala Lala — I Want The Door To Open (Hardly Art)
  • The Late Ones — The Fourth Quarter (Easy Star Records)
  • Lizard Music — Arizone! (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Local H — Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 (srcvinyl)
  • Low Hum — Nonfiction (Last Gang Records)
  • LP — Churches (SOTA Records)
  • Magdalena Bay — Mercurial World (Hand Drawn Records)
  • Manimal — Armageddon (AFM Records)
  • Marc E. Bassy — Little Men (New Gold Medal)
  • Matt Maltese — Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow (Nettwerk)
  • Moody Beach — Assembly Of The Wild EP (Viscera Arts)
  • Morningsiders — Easy Does It EP (Nettwerk)
  • Natalie Hemby — Pins And Needles (Fantasy Records)
  • Newton Faulkner — Interference (Of Light) (Battenberg Records)
  • Nick Zanca — Cacerolazo (Full Spectrum Records)
  • Nightwatchers — Common Crusaders (Lövely Records)
  • Noah Gunderson — A Pillar Of Salt (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Nothing — The Great Dismal B-Sides (Relapse Records)
  • Oh Wonder — 22 Break (Dew Process)
  • The Omnific — Escapades (Wild Thing Records.)
  • Pip Blom — Welcome Break (Red Yeti Records)
  • Plain Mister Smith — Plain Mister Smith EP (Totally Real Records)
  • Porches — All Day Gentle Hold ! (Domino)
  • The Record Company — Play Loud (Concord Records)
  • S. Raekwon — Where I’m At Now (Father/Daughter)
  • Sam Fender — Seventeen Going Under (Dew Process)
  • Sam Teskey — Cycles (Decca)
  • Scott Hirsch — Windless Day (self-released)
  • Sean Rowe — The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights (Fluff & Gravy Records)
  • Shady Nasty — CLUBSMOKE EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Shannon Lay — Geist (Sub Pop)
  • Taraka — Welcome To Paradise Lost (Rage Peace Records)
  • TOMI — Sweet, Sweet Honey EP (In Between Records)
  • Topdown Dialectic — Vol. 3 (Peak Oil)
  • Trivium — In The Court Of The Dragon (Roadrunner Records)
  • UPSAHL — Lady Jesus (Arista Records)
  • Various Artists — Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 (Oh Boy Records!)
  • The Velveteers — Nightmare Daydream (Easy Eye Sound)
  • W.H. Lung — Vanities (Piccadilly Records)
  • Ward White — Dirty Clouds (self-released)
  • We Are Scientists — Huffy (100% Records)
  • Xochimoki. –Temple Of The New Sun (Phantom Limb)
  • Zoe & Cloyd — Rebuild (ORGANIC Records)

Friday, October 15

  • A.A. Williams — arco EP (Bella Union)
  • Allie Crow Buckley — Moonlit And Devious Alternatives EP (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Allie Dunn — Good As Gone EP (Porter Rose Records)
  • Anz — All Hours EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Astral Brain — The Bewildered Mind (Shelflife)
  • Baker Boy — Gela (Island Records Australia)
  • Bedouine — Waysides (The Orchard)
  • Ben Barnes — Songs For You EP (Label Logic)
  • Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman — Live Down Under (Sfingter Records)
  • Blackstarkids — Puppies Forever (Dirty Hit)
  • Brin — Water Sign (Sound As Language)
  • Bryan’s Magic Tears — Vacuum Sealed (Born Bad Records)
  • Carlos Santana — Blessings And Miracles (BMG)
  • CD RIM — Songs Of Vienna (Luckyme)
  • The Charlatans — A Head Full Of Ideas (Then Records)
  • Charlotte Greve — Sediments We Move (New Amsterdam)
  • Chris Jones And The Night Drivers — Make Each Second Last (Mountain Home Music Company)
  • Coldplay — Music Of The Spheres (Atlantic Records)
  • Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe — Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe (Kitten Robot)
  • The Darkness — Motorheart (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Dave Monks — I’ve Always Wanted To Be Me (Ghost Pepper Records)
  • David Keenan — What Then? (Rubyworks)
  • Dean Wareham — I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of L.A. (Double Feature Records)
  • Disclosure — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
  • Dos Santos — City Of Mirrors (International Anthem)
  • Elan Tamara — We Can Fall (BOKKLE)
  • ESP Summer — Kingdom Of Heaven (Disciples)
  • Finneas — Optimist (Interscope)
  • The Georgia Thunderbolts — Can We Get A Witness (Mascot Records)
  • Glenn Echo — Fixed Memory (self-released)
  • Gone To Color — Gone To Color (self-released)
  • Gracey — Fragile EP (Polydor)
  • Hank May — One More Taste Of The Good Stuff (Dangerbird Records)
  • Hayden Thorpe — Moondust for My Diamond (Domino)
  • Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — Georgia Blue (Southeastern Records)
  • Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP (BMG)
  • Joy Crookes — Skin (Insanity Records)
  • JP Cooper — SHE (Island Records)
  • Kacy Hill — Simple, Sweet And Smiling (self-released)
  • Kaley Rutledge — Tender Heart (Tone Tree Music)
  • Le Ren — Leftovers (Secretly Canadian)
  • Lilly Hiatt — Lately (New West Records)
  • Lorne Behrman — When I Hit The Floor EP (Spaghetty Town Records.)
  • Matt Benyayer — She 2.0 EP (Monkeytown Records)
  • Melvins — Five Legged Dog (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Namesake — Redeeming Features (Get Better Records)
  • Old Man Of The Woods — Votives (Totally Real Records)
  • Pokey LaFarge — In The Blossom Of Their Shade (New West Records)
  • Purple Disco Machine — Exotica (Sweat It Out)
  • Remi Wolf — Juno (Island)
  • Ryan Hurd — Pelago (Arista Nashville)
  • Salt Creek — Out Of The Sky (Tooth & Nail)
  • Scott von Ryper — Dream State Treasure (Transient/Silver)
  • Sir Was — Let The Morning Come (Memphis Industries)
  • Skeletoon — The 1.21 Gigawatts Club (Scarlet Records)
  • Stephan Moccio — Lionheart (Decca Records)
  • Steven Bamidele — Uncrowded EP (Park The Van)
  • Stimming & Lambert — Positive (XXIM Records)
  • TK & The Holy Know-Nothings — The Incredible Heat Machine (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • ToBy — L’Espirit (Magnetic Moon Records)
  • Toby Keith — Peso In My Pocket (Show Dog Nashville)
  • Various Artists — Pokémon 25: The Album (Capitol Records)
  • Virgil Shaw — At The Time I Didn’t Care (Terrorbird)
  • Vitamin String Quartet — It Feels Like Christmas (Decca)
  • Waylon Payne — The Lost Act (Carnival Recording Company)
  • Weak Signal — Bianca (Blackout Correspondence)
  • Wilderado — Wilderado (National Anthem)
  • Xenia Rubinos — Una Rosa (ANTI- Records)
  • Zache Davis — The Sting (Sheep Chase Records)
  • Zeph — Scared Of Everything EP (Neon Gold)

Friday, October 22

  • Abby Huston — AH HA (Egghunt Records)
  • Adeline Hotel — The Cherries Are Speaking (Ruination Records)
  • Amaunet — While I’m Living (Lövely Records)
  • Angel Dust — YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs (Roadrunner Records)
  • Belaver — Lain Prone (Niles City Records)
  • Biffy Clyro — The Myth Of The Happily Ever After (Warner Music UK)
  • Big D And The Kids Table — Do Your Art (SideOneDummy Records)
  • Black Marble — Fast Idol (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Blackwater Holylight — Silence/Motion (Riding Easy)
  • Braison Cyrus — Javelina (Sunday Supper Records)
  • Brett Young — Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics (Big Machine)
  • Bullet For My Valentine — Bullet For My Valentine (Spinefarm)
  • Can’t Swim — Change Of Plans (Pure Noise Records)
  • Civic TV — Black Moon (Flemish Eye)
  • Clinic — Fantasy Island (Domino)
  • The Convenience — Accelerator (Winspear)
  • Cradle Of Filth — Existence Is Futile (Nuclear Blast)
  • Cuffed Up — Asymmetry EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Dave Hause — Blood Harmony (Blood Harmony Records)
  • Deerhoof — Actually, You Can (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Demarco — Melody (Ineffable Records)
  • Dillon Carmichael — Son Of A (Riser House)
  • DINNER — Dream Work (Captured Tracks)
  • Don Lifted — 325i (Fat Possum Records)
  • Dream Theater — A View From The Top Of The World (Inside Out)
  • Dummy — Mandatory Enjoyment (Trouble In Mind)
  • Duran Duran — Future Past (Tape Modern/BMG)
  • Elton John — The Lockdown Sessions (EMI/Mercury Records)
  • Every Time I Die — Radical (Epitaph)
  • The F16s — Is It Time To Eat The Rich Yet? EP (House Arrest)
  • Guided By Voices — IT’S NOT THEM. IT COULDN’T BE THEM. IT IS THEM! (Forced Exposure)
  • Hand Habits — Fun House (Saddle Creek)
  • Helado Negro — Far In (4AD)
  • Herbert — Musca (Accidental Records)
  • Hex A.D. — Funeral Tango for Gods & Men (Fresh Tea)
  • Honne — Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do? (Atlantic)
  • Iameve — Archetype EP (Firepower)
  • Jacques Greene — ANTH01 (LuckyMe)
  • Jackson+Sellers — Breaking Point (ANTI- Records)
  • Jessica Pavone — Lull (Chaikin Records)
  • John Forté — Vessels, Angels & Ancestors (Soul Land)
  • Ka Baird & Pekka Airaksinen — FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells (RVNG Intl.)
  • KEG — Assembly EP (Alcopop!)
  • Kristin Chenoweth — Happiness is…Christmas! (Concord Records)
  • La Luz — La Luz (Hardly Art Records)
  • Lady A — What A Song Can Do (BMLG)
  • Lana Del Rey — Blue Banisters (Interscope/Polydor)
  • Liily — TV Or Not TV (Flush Records/The Orchard)
  • Lomond Campbell — LŪP (One Little Independent Records)
  • Lonely Guest — Lonely Guest (False Idols)
  • Lowland Hum — At Home (Tonetree)
  • Maya Shenfeld — In Free Fall (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Mazey Haze — Always Dancing EP (LUSTRE)
  • Melanie Charles — Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women (Impulse!)
  • Mess Esque — Mess Esque (Milk! Records)
  • Morgxn — MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP (Wxnderlost Records)
  • My Morning Jacket — My Morning Jacket (ATO Records)
  • Neutral Snap — Tell Me How I Feel (Orange Music Records)
  • Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — B Sides & Rarities — Parts I & II (‎Mute)
  • Okay Kaya — The Incompatible Okay Kaya (Jagjaguwar)
  • Orquesta Akokán — 16 Rayos (Daptone Records)
  • Oscar And The Wolf — The Shimmer (PIAS)
  • Parker Longbough — Off Front Street (Phlexx Records)
  • Parquet Courts — Sympathy For Life (Rough Trade Records)
  • Pepe Deluxé — Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1 (Catskills Records)
  • Phew — New Decade (Mute)
  • Power Supply — In The Time Of The Sabre-Tooth Tiger (Goner Records)
  • Richard Carpenter — Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook (Decca)
  • Rüfüs Du Sol — Surrender (Warner)
  • Ryan LeVine — Good Things To Remember EP (BMG)
  • Sassy 009 — Heart Ego (Luft Recordings)
  • Self Esteem — Prioritise Pleasure (Fiction Records)
  • SEVENTEEN — Attacca EP (Pledis Entertainment)
  • She/Beast — Violent Tendencies (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Sixx:A.M. — Sixx.A.M. HITS (Better Noise Music)
  • Skinny Lister — A Matter Of Life & Love (Xtra Mile)
  • Slow Crush — Hush (Church Road Records)
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Life After (Fontana North/Distorted Muse)
  • Sonny Fodera — Wide Awake (Solotoko)
  • Spirit Was — Heaven’s Just A Cloud (Danger Collective Records)
  • Super American — SUP (Wax Bodega)
  • Tip-Top — CHANSONS d’ENNUI (ABKCO)
  • Tonstartssbandht — Petunia (Mexican Summer)
  • Trace Mountains — House Of Confusion (Lame-O Records)
  • Wet — Letter Blue (AWAL)
  • Zachary Williams — Dirty Camaro (Dualtone Music Group)
  • The Zephyr Bones — Neon Body (La Castanya)

Friday, October 29

  • Bad Wolves — Dear Monsters (Better Noise Music)
  • Bat Fangs — Queen Of My World (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Bremer/McCoy — Natten (Luaka Bop)
  • Calling All Captains — Slowly Getting Better (Rude Records/Equal Vision Records)
  • Charlotte Cornfield — Highs In The Minuses (Double Double Whammy/Polyvinyl)
  • Chloé & Vassilena Serafimova — SEQUENZA (Lumière Noire)
  • David Reece — Blacklist Utopia (El Puerto Records)
  • Dear Laika — Pluperfect Mind (Memorials of Distinction)
  • Ed Sheeran — = (Atlantic)
  • Eleanor Buckland — You Don’t Have To Know (self-released)
  • Emily Scott Robinson — American Siren (Oh Boy Records)
  • The Exbats — Now Where Were We (Goner Records)
  • Furrows — Fisher King (Polyvinyl)
  • Gates — Here And Now EP (Wax Bodega)
  • Good Morning — Barnyard (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Good Posture — Changin’ EP (Feeltrip Records)
  • The High Strung — Hannah (Park The Van Records)
  • Hot Garbage — RIDE (Mothland)
  • Jamire Williams — But Only After You Have Suffered (International Anthem)
  • Jerry Cantrell — Brighten (self-released)
  • Joe Bonamassa — Time Clocks (Provogue)
  • Jonathan Blake — Homeward Bound ( Blue Note Records)
  • Levitation Orchestra — Illusions & Realities (Gearbox Records)
  • Lilli Lewis — Americana (Louisiana Red Hot Records)
  • Lily Konigsberg — Lily We Need To Talk Now (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Lone — Always Inside Your Head (Greco Roman)
  • The Lucid Furs — Damn! That Was Easy! (Argonauta Records)
  • Marco Parisi — Untitled (Platoon)
  • Marie Dahlstrom — Safe Place EP (JFH Records)
  • Marissa Nadler — The Path Of The Clouds (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Mary Lattimore — Collected Pieces II (Ghostly International)
  • Mastodon — Hushed And Grim (Reprise Records)
  • Maya Jane Coles — Night Creature (I/AM/ME)
  • Minus The Bear — Farewell (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Monolord — Your Time To Shine (Relapse Records)
  • Motörhead — Everything Louder Forever (BMG)
  • Natalie Jane Hill — Solely (Dear Life Records)
  • Naytronix — Other Possibilities (Overseas Artists)
  • Nichols Payton — Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  • Nightmares On Wax — Shout Out! To Freedom.. (Warp)
  • Order — The Gospel (Listenable Records)
  • The Parrots — Dos (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Patrick Shiroshi — Hidemi (American Dreams Records)
  • Planningtorock — Gay Dreams Do Come True EP (Human Level)
  • The Pop Group — Y In Dub (Radar)
  • Reno McCarthy — Run Up River (Balustrade)
  • Richard Ashcroft — Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 (RPA/BMG)
  • Robin Hatch — T.O.N.T.O. (Robin Records)
  • Royston Langdon — Chains EP (BFD/The Orchard)
  • Running Wild — Blood On Blood (Steamhammer/SPV)
  • Sam Evian — Time To Melt (Fat Possusm)
  • Save Face — Another Kill For The Highlight Reel (Epitaph)
  • Soot Sprite — Poltergeists EP (Specialist Subject Records)
  • Spice Girls — Spice25 (Virgin)
  • SUSTO — Time In The Sun (New West Records)
  • They Might Be Giants — Book (Idlewild Recordings)
  • Tori Amos — Ocean To Ocean (Decca)
  • The War On Drugs — I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic)
  • Wave Racer — To Stop From Falling Off The Earth (PIAS)
  • Whitechapel — Kin (Metal Blade Records)
  • The Wilderness Of Manitoba — Farewell To Cathedral (Popguru Sound & Vision)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx Is An independent subsidiary Of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Every Billie Eilish Song, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Nao’s ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ Is A Gesture Of Hope Strong Enough To Inspire The Hopeless
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×