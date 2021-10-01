Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 1

Audiobooks — Astro Tough (Piccadilly Records)

Ben Marc — Breathe Suite EP (Innovative Leisure)

Black Dice — Mod Prog Sic (FourFour Records)

Bonnie Cosby — Virginiana EP (Pax Aeternum)

Boy Scouts — Wayfinder (ANTI-)

Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days (Elektra Records)

The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb — Not On The Map (Dangerbird)

Couplet — LP1 (Storm Chasers LTD)

Dar Williams — I’ll Meet You Here (Renew Records/BMG)

Diet Cig — I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To EP (Frenchkiss Records)

The Doobie Brothers — Liberté (Island Records)

Ducks Ltd. — Modern Fiction (Carpark Records)

Explosions In The Sky — Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television) (Temporary Residence)

Four Stroke Baron — Classics (Prosthetic Records)

Gustaf — Audio Drag For Ego Slobs (Royal Mountain Records)

Hovvdy — True Love (Grand Jury)

Illuminati Hotties — Let Me Do One More (Hopeless Records)

Jeremy Zucker — Crusher (Republic)

Jojo — Trying Not To Think About It (Warner Records)

Joshua Speers — Midnight Horses EP (Warner Records)

JW Francis — Wanderkid (Sunday Best Recordings)

Kalabrese — Let Love Rumpel (Part 1) (Rumpelmusig)

Kit Grill — Fragile (Primary Colours)

Leisure — Side B EP (Nettwerk)

Lily Rose — Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks)

Logan Mize — Welcome To Prairieville (Big Yellow Dog Music)

Lonr. — Land Of Nothing Real 2 EP (Epic Records)

Matt Robidoux — At Dust (Already Dead Tapes and Records)

Meek Mill — Expensive Pain (Warner)

Ministry — Moral Hygiene (Nuclear Blast)

Misty River — Promises (The Workshop Tapes)

Mod Con — Modern Condition (Poison City)

Nine Pound Hammer — When The Shit Goes Down (Acetate Records)

Olan Monk — Auto Life EP (CANVAS)

The Persian Leaps — Drone Etiquette (Land Ski Records)

Pond — 9 (Spinning Top Records)

The Script — Tales From The Script (Sony)

Secondhand Sound — The Best & Worst Of Times (Sound Division Records)

Shad — TAO (Secret City Records)

Silas Short — Drawing EP (Stones Throw)

Strand Of Oaks — In Heaven (Galacticana Records)

Sun Atoms — Let There Be Light (Little Cloud Records)

The The — The Comeback Special (Ear Music)

Tirzah — Colourgrade (Domino)

Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga — Love For Sale (Columbia)

Ustad Saami — East Pakistan Sky (Glitterbeat Records)

Wage War — Manic (Fearless Records)

Wiki — Half God (Wikset Enterprise)

Work Party — My Best Days Are Behind Me (Triple Eye Industries)

Valley — Last Birthday EP (Capitol Records)

Xander Cameron — Rebel RM Roseme EP (2563977 Records DK)

Yes — The Quest (InsideOut Music)

Zoodrake — Seven (Elektrofish / Echozone)

Friday, October 8

Alice TM — Little Body In Orbit (Whatever’s Clever)

Astral Swans — Astral Swans (Madic Records)

Atmosphere — WORD? (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

AVAWAVES — Chrysalis (One Little Independent)

BadBadNotGood — Talk Memory (XL Recordings/Innovative Leisure)

Bahamas — Live To Tape, Volume I EP (Brushfire Records)

Barrett Martin — Stillpoint (Sunyata Records)

Battle Ave — Battle Ave EP (self-released)

Billy Bragg — The Million Things That Never Happened (Cooking Vinyl)

Birdtalker — Birdtalker (self-released)

Blake Rose — A World Gone By EP (AWAL)

Boylife — Gelato (Northern Transmissions)

Caravan — It’s None Of Your Business (Madfish)

Celina Sharma — Cece EP (MUGAL Records)

Christian Lopez — The Other Side (Blaster Records)

Craig Taborn — Shadow Plays (ECM)

Darren Criss — A Very Darren Christmas (Decca)

Del Water Gap — Del Water Gap (self-released)

Destroy Boys — Open Mouth, Open Heart (Hopeless Records)

Don Toliver — Life Of A Don (Atlantic Records/Cactus Jack Records)

Dos Santos — City Of Mirrors (International Anthem)

Efterklang — Windflowers (City Slang)

Elderbrook — Innerlight EP (Parlophone)

Fauness — Maiden No More EP (Cascine)

G’emma — Types Of Water EP (Sonar Kollektiv)

Gia Woods — Heartbreak Country EP (self-released)

Grant Pavol — Reflections EP (Accidental Popstar Records)

Gregory Dwane — Gregory Dwane (Peacedale Records)

Gus G. — Quantum Leap (AFM Records)

The Halo Trees — Summergloom (Winter Solitude Productions)

Howlin Rain — The Dharma Wheel (Silver Current Records)

James Blake — Friends That Break Your Heart (Republic)

J.D. Wilkes And The Legendary Shack Shakers — Cockadoodledeux (Alternative Tentacles Records)

Jeff Scott Soto — The Duets Collection, Vol. 1 (Frontiers Music)

Jojoftheejungle — The Red Line EP (Batakari Music)

Joshua Crumbly — ForEver (Figureight Records)

Kay Young — This Here Feels Good EP (PIAS)

Kevin Morby — A Night At The Little Los Angeles (Dead Oceans)

KITE — Currents (Majestic Mountain Records)

Kowloon Walled City — Piecework (Neurot/Gilead Media)

Ladyhawke — Time Flies (Mid Centry)

Lala Lala — I Want The Door To Open (Hardly Art)

The Late Ones — The Fourth Quarter (Easy Star Records)

Lizard Music — Arizone! (Omnivore Recordings)

Local H — Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 (srcvinyl)

Low Hum — Nonfiction (Last Gang Records)

LP — Churches (SOTA Records)

Magdalena Bay — Mercurial World (Hand Drawn Records)

Manimal — Armageddon (AFM Records)

Marc E. Bassy — Little Men (New Gold Medal)

Matt Maltese — Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow (Nettwerk)

Moody Beach — Assembly Of The Wild EP (Viscera Arts)

Morningsiders — Easy Does It EP (Nettwerk)

Natalie Hemby — Pins And Needles (Fantasy Records)

Newton Faulkner — Interference (Of Light) (Battenberg Records)

Nick Zanca — Cacerolazo (Full Spectrum Records)

Nightwatchers — Common Crusaders (Lövely Records)

Noah Gunderson — A Pillar Of Salt (Cooking Vinyl)

Nothing — The Great Dismal B-Sides (Relapse Records)

Oh Wonder — 22 Break (Dew Process)

The Omnific — Escapades (Wild Thing Records.)

Pip Blom — Welcome Break (Red Yeti Records)

Plain Mister Smith — Plain Mister Smith EP (Totally Real Records)

Porches — All Day Gentle Hold ! (Domino)

The Record Company — Play Loud (Concord Records)

S. Raekwon — Where I’m At Now (Father/Daughter)

Sam Fender — Seventeen Going Under (Dew Process)

Sam Teskey — Cycles (Decca)

Scott Hirsch — Windless Day (self-released)

Sean Rowe — The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights (Fluff & Gravy Records)

Shady Nasty — CLUBSMOKE EP (Royal Mountain Records)

Shannon Lay — Geist (Sub Pop)

Taraka — Welcome To Paradise Lost (Rage Peace Records)

TOMI — Sweet, Sweet Honey EP (In Between Records)

Topdown Dialectic — Vol. 3 (Peak Oil)

Trivium — In The Court Of The Dragon (Roadrunner Records)

UPSAHL — Lady Jesus (Arista Records)

Various Artists — Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 (Oh Boy Records!)

The Velveteers — Nightmare Daydream (Easy Eye Sound)

W.H. Lung — Vanities (Piccadilly Records)

Ward White — Dirty Clouds (self-released)

We Are Scientists — Huffy (100% Records)

Xochimoki. –Temple Of The New Sun (Phantom Limb)

Zoe & Cloyd — Rebuild (ORGANIC Records)

Friday, October 15

A.A. Williams — arco EP (Bella Union)

Allie Crow Buckley — Moonlit And Devious Alternatives EP (Paradise of Bachelors)

Allie Dunn — Good As Gone EP (Porter Rose Records)

Anz — All Hours EP (Ninja Tune)

Astral Brain — The Bewildered Mind (Shelflife)

Baker Boy — Gela (Island Records Australia)

Bedouine — Waysides (The Orchard)

Ben Barnes — Songs For You EP (Label Logic)

Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman — Live Down Under (Sfingter Records)

Blackstarkids — Puppies Forever (Dirty Hit)

Brin — Water Sign (Sound As Language)

Bryan’s Magic Tears — Vacuum Sealed (Born Bad Records)

Carlos Santana — Blessings And Miracles (BMG)

CD RIM — Songs Of Vienna (Luckyme)

The Charlatans — A Head Full Of Ideas (Then Records)

Charlotte Greve — Sediments We Move (New Amsterdam)

Chris Jones And The Night Drivers — Make Each Second Last (Mountain Home Music Company)

Coldplay — Music Of The Spheres (Atlantic Records)

Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe — Dark Mark Vs Skeleton Joe (Kitten Robot)

The Darkness — Motorheart (Cooking Vinyl)

Dave Monks — I’ve Always Wanted To Be Me (Ghost Pepper Records)

David Keenan — What Then? (Rubyworks)

Dean Wareham — I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of L.A. (Double Feature Records)

Disclosure — DJ-Kicks (!K7)

Dos Santos — City Of Mirrors (International Anthem)

Elan Tamara — We Can Fall (BOKKLE)

ESP Summer — Kingdom Of Heaven (Disciples)

Finneas — Optimist (Interscope)

The Georgia Thunderbolts — Can We Get A Witness (Mascot Records)

Glenn Echo — Fixed Memory (self-released)

Gone To Color — Gone To Color (self-released)

Gracey — Fragile EP (Polydor)

Hank May — One More Taste Of The Good Stuff (Dangerbird Records)

Hayden Thorpe — Moondust for My Diamond (Domino)

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — Georgia Blue (Southeastern Records)

Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP (BMG)

Joy Crookes — Skin (Insanity Records)

JP Cooper — SHE (Island Records)

Kacy Hill — Simple, Sweet And Smiling (self-released)

Kaley Rutledge — Tender Heart (Tone Tree Music)

Le Ren — Leftovers (Secretly Canadian)

Lilly Hiatt — Lately (New West Records)

Lorne Behrman — When I Hit The Floor EP (Spaghetty Town Records.)

Matt Benyayer — She 2.0 EP (Monkeytown Records)

Melvins — Five Legged Dog (Ipecac Recordings)

Namesake — Redeeming Features (Get Better Records)

Old Man Of The Woods — Votives (Totally Real Records)

Pokey LaFarge — In The Blossom Of Their Shade (New West Records)

Purple Disco Machine — Exotica (Sweat It Out)

Remi Wolf — Juno (Island)

Ryan Hurd — Pelago (Arista Nashville)

Salt Creek — Out Of The Sky (Tooth & Nail)

Scott von Ryper — Dream State Treasure (Transient/Silver)

Sir Was — Let The Morning Come (Memphis Industries)

Skeletoon — The 1.21 Gigawatts Club (Scarlet Records)

Stephan Moccio — Lionheart (Decca Records)

Steven Bamidele — Uncrowded EP (Park The Van)

Stimming & Lambert — Positive (XXIM Records)

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings — The Incredible Heat Machine (Mama Bird Recording Co.)

ToBy — L’Espirit (Magnetic Moon Records)

Toby Keith — Peso In My Pocket (Show Dog Nashville)

Various Artists — Pokémon 25: The Album (Capitol Records)

Virgil Shaw — At The Time I Didn’t Care (Terrorbird)

Vitamin String Quartet — It Feels Like Christmas (Decca)

Waylon Payne — The Lost Act (Carnival Recording Company)

Weak Signal — Bianca (Blackout Correspondence)

Wilderado — Wilderado (National Anthem)

Xenia Rubinos — Una Rosa (ANTI- Records)

Zache Davis — The Sting (Sheep Chase Records)

Zeph — Scared Of Everything EP (Neon Gold)

Friday, October 22

Abby Huston — AH HA (Egghunt Records)

Adeline Hotel — The Cherries Are Speaking (Ruination Records)

Amaunet — While I’m Living (Lövely Records)

Angel Dust — YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs (Roadrunner Records)

Belaver — Lain Prone (Niles City Records)

Biffy Clyro — The Myth Of The Happily Ever After (Warner Music UK)

Big D And The Kids Table — Do Your Art (SideOneDummy Records)

Black Marble — Fast Idol (Sacred Bones Records)

Blackwater Holylight — Silence/Motion (Riding Easy)

Braison Cyrus — Javelina (Sunday Supper Records)

Brett Young — Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics (Big Machine)

Bullet For My Valentine — Bullet For My Valentine (Spinefarm)

Can’t Swim — Change Of Plans (Pure Noise Records)

Civic TV — Black Moon (Flemish Eye)

Clinic — Fantasy Island (Domino)

The Convenience — Accelerator (Winspear)

Cradle Of Filth — Existence Is Futile (Nuclear Blast)

Cuffed Up — Asymmetry EP (Royal Mountain Records)

Dave Hause — Blood Harmony (Blood Harmony Records)

Deerhoof — Actually, You Can (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Demarco — Melody (Ineffable Records)

Dillon Carmichael — Son Of A (Riser House)

DINNER — Dream Work (Captured Tracks)

Don Lifted — 325i (Fat Possum Records)

Dream Theater — A View From The Top Of The World (Inside Out)

Dummy — Mandatory Enjoyment (Trouble In Mind)

Duran Duran — Future Past (Tape Modern/BMG)

Elton John — The Lockdown Sessions (EMI/Mercury Records)

Every Time I Die — Radical (Epitaph)

The F16s — Is It Time To Eat The Rich Yet? EP (House Arrest)

Guided By Voices — IT’S NOT THEM. IT COULDN’T BE THEM. IT IS THEM! (Forced Exposure)

Hand Habits — Fun House (Saddle Creek)

Helado Negro — Far In (4AD)

Herbert — Musca (Accidental Records)

Hex A.D. — Funeral Tango for Gods & Men (Fresh Tea)

Honne — Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do? (Atlantic)

Iameve — Archetype EP (Firepower)

Jacques Greene — ANTH01 (LuckyMe)

Jackson+Sellers — Breaking Point (ANTI- Records)

Jessica Pavone — Lull (Chaikin Records)

John Forté — Vessels, Angels & Ancestors (Soul Land)

Ka Baird & Pekka Airaksinen — FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells (RVNG Intl.)

KEG — Assembly EP (Alcopop!)

Kristin Chenoweth — Happiness is…Christmas! (Concord Records)

La Luz — La Luz (Hardly Art Records)

Lady A — What A Song Can Do (BMLG)

Lana Del Rey — Blue Banisters (Interscope/Polydor)

Liily — TV Or Not TV (Flush Records/The Orchard)

Lomond Campbell — LŪP (One Little Independent Records)

Lonely Guest — Lonely Guest (False Idols)

Lowland Hum — At Home (Tonetree)

Maya Shenfeld — In Free Fall (Thrill Jockey Records)

Mazey Haze — Always Dancing EP (LUSTRE)

Melanie Charles — Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women (Impulse!)

Mess Esque — Mess Esque (Milk! Records)

Morgxn — MERIDIAN: vol 2 EP (Wxnderlost Records)

My Morning Jacket — My Morning Jacket (ATO Records)

Neutral Snap — Tell Me How I Feel (Orange Music Records)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — B Sides & Rarities — Parts I & II (‎Mute)

Okay Kaya — The Incompatible Okay Kaya (Jagjaguwar)

Orquesta Akokán — 16 Rayos (Daptone Records)

Oscar And The Wolf — The Shimmer (PIAS)

Parker Longbough — Off Front Street (Phlexx Records)

Parquet Courts — Sympathy For Life (Rough Trade Records)

Pepe Deluxé — Phantom Cabinet Vol. 1 (Catskills Records)

Phew — New Decade (Mute)

Power Supply — In The Time Of The Sabre-Tooth Tiger (Goner Records)

Richard Carpenter — Richard Carpenter’s Piano Songbook (Decca)

Rüfüs Du Sol — Surrender (Warner)

Ryan LeVine — Good Things To Remember EP (BMG)

Sassy 009 — Heart Ego (Luft Recordings)

Self Esteem — Prioritise Pleasure (Fiction Records)

SEVENTEEN — Attacca EP (Pledis Entertainment)

She/Beast — Violent Tendencies (PNKSLM Recordings)

Sixx:A.M. — Sixx.A.M. HITS (Better Noise Music)

Skinny Lister — A Matter Of Life & Love (Xtra Mile)

Slow Crush — Hush (Church Road Records)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Life After (Fontana North/Distorted Muse)

Sonny Fodera — Wide Awake (Solotoko)

Spirit Was — Heaven’s Just A Cloud (Danger Collective Records)

Super American — SUP (Wax Bodega)

Tip-Top — CHANSONS d’ENNUI (ABKCO)

Tonstartssbandht — Petunia (Mexican Summer)

Trace Mountains — House Of Confusion (Lame-O Records)

Wet — Letter Blue (AWAL)

Zachary Williams — Dirty Camaro (Dualtone Music Group)

The Zephyr Bones — Neon Body (La Castanya)

Friday, October 29

Bad Wolves — Dear Monsters (Better Noise Music)

Bat Fangs — Queen Of My World (Don Giovanni Records)

Bremer/McCoy — Natten (Luaka Bop)

Calling All Captains — Slowly Getting Better (Rude Records/Equal Vision Records)

Charlotte Cornfield — Highs In The Minuses (Double Double Whammy/Polyvinyl)

Chloé & Vassilena Serafimova — SEQUENZA (Lumière Noire)

David Reece — Blacklist Utopia (El Puerto Records)

Dear Laika — Pluperfect Mind (Memorials of Distinction)

Ed Sheeran — = (Atlantic)

Eleanor Buckland — You Don’t Have To Know (self-released)

Emily Scott Robinson — American Siren (Oh Boy Records)

The Exbats — Now Where Were We (Goner Records)

Furrows — Fisher King (Polyvinyl)

Gates — Here And Now EP (Wax Bodega)

Good Morning — Barnyard (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Good Posture — Changin’ EP (Feeltrip Records)

The High Strung — Hannah (Park The Van Records)

Hot Garbage — RIDE (Mothland)

Jamire Williams — But Only After You Have Suffered (International Anthem)

Jerry Cantrell — Brighten (self-released)

Joe Bonamassa — Time Clocks (Provogue)

Jonathan Blake — Homeward Bound ( Blue Note Records)

Levitation Orchestra — Illusions & Realities (Gearbox Records)

Lilli Lewis — Americana (Louisiana Red Hot Records)

Lily Konigsberg — Lily We Need To Talk Now (Wharf Cat Records)

Lone — Always Inside Your Head (Greco Roman)

The Lucid Furs — Damn! That Was Easy! (Argonauta Records)

Marco Parisi — Untitled (Platoon)

Marie Dahlstrom — Safe Place EP (JFH Records)

Marissa Nadler — The Path Of The Clouds (Sacred Bones Records)

Mary Lattimore — Collected Pieces II (Ghostly International)

Mastodon — Hushed And Grim (Reprise Records)

Maya Jane Coles — Night Creature (I/AM/ME)

Minus The Bear — Farewell (Suicide Squeeze Records)

Monolord — Your Time To Shine (Relapse Records)

Motörhead — Everything Louder Forever (BMG)

Natalie Jane Hill — Solely (Dear Life Records)

Naytronix — Other Possibilities (Overseas Artists)

Nichols Payton — Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)

Nightmares On Wax — Shout Out! To Freedom.. (Warp)

Order — The Gospel (Listenable Records)

The Parrots — Dos (Heavenly Recordings)

Patrick Shiroshi — Hidemi (American Dreams Records)

Planningtorock — Gay Dreams Do Come True EP (Human Level)

The Pop Group — Y In Dub (Radar)

Reno McCarthy — Run Up River (Balustrade)

Richard Ashcroft — Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 (RPA/BMG)

Robin Hatch — T.O.N.T.O. (Robin Records)

Royston Langdon — Chains EP (BFD/The Orchard)

Running Wild — Blood On Blood (Steamhammer/SPV)

Sam Evian — Time To Melt (Fat Possusm)

Save Face — Another Kill For The Highlight Reel (Epitaph)

Soot Sprite — Poltergeists EP (Specialist Subject Records)

Spice Girls — Spice25 (Virgin)

SUSTO — Time In The Sun (New West Records)

They Might Be Giants — Book (Idlewild Recordings)

Tori Amos — Ocean To Ocean (Decca)

The War On Drugs — I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic)

Wave Racer — To Stop From Falling Off The Earth (PIAS)

Whitechapel — Kin (Metal Blade Records)

The Wilderness Of Manitoba — Farewell To Cathedral (Popguru Sound & Vision)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx Is An independent subsidiary Of Warner Music Group.