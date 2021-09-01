iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2021

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 3

  • Asher Roth — Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3 (RetroHash)
  • Ashland Craft — Travelin’ Kind (Big Loud Records)
  • Baby Queen — The Yearbook (Polydor)
  • Bad Waitress — No Taste (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Big Boi And Sleepy Brown — The Big Sleepover (HITCO)
  • Brett Young — Weekends Look A Little Acoustic These Days (BMLG Records)
  • Buck Gooter — Head In A Bird Cage (Ramp Local)
  • Closet Disco Queen & The Flying Raclettes — Omelette du Fromage (Hummus Records)
  • David Ferguson — Nashville No More (Fat Possum Records)
  • Dead Romantic — Voices (Mercia Records)
  • DJ Gutta Butta And Slimmy B — All Net EP (Empire)
  • DJ Seinfeld — Mirrors (Ninja Tune)
  • Drake — Certified Lover Boy (OVO Sound)
  • F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm — 2×1=4 (LEITER)
  • Gerry Rafferty — Rest In Blue (Rhino)
  • Gerycz/Powers/Rolin — Lamplighter (American Dreams Recs)
  • Ghost Hounds — A Little Calamity (Maple House Records)
  • Hannah Holland — Tectonic (Red Yeti Records)
  • The Hawkins — Aftermath EP (The Sign Records)
  • Hot Mustard — Mother Sauce (Color Red)
  • Imagine Dragons — Mercury — Act 1 (Interscope)
  • Iron Maiden — Senjutsu (EMI)
  • Jhay Cortez — Timelezz (Universal)
  • Keaton Henson — Fragments EP (PIAS Recordings)
  • Lady Blackbird — Black Acid Soul (BMG)
  • L’Orange — The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better (‎Mello Music Group)
  • Little Simz — Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert (Age 101)
  • Liz Cooper — Hot Sass (Thirty Tigers)
  • Lukasz Pawlik — Long-Distance Communication (Summit Records)
  • Manic Street Preachers — The Ultra Vivid Lament (Columbia/Sony)
  • Maria Domark — Flawless EP (P.O.F CORP)
  • Megan And Shane — Daughter Of Country (self-released)
  • Nala Sinerphro — Space 1.8 (Warp)
  • New Found Glory — Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!! (Hopeless Records)
  • Nico Hedley — Painterly (Whatever’s Clever)
  • P.E. — The Reasons for My Love EP (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Paige Beller — I’ll Be Better (SofaBurn Records)
  • Pell — Floating While Dreaming II (PellYeah)
  • Petey — Lean Into Life (Terrible Records)
  • Pearl & The Oysters — Flowerland (Feeltrip Records)
  • Renee Rosnes — Kinds Of Love (Smoke Sessions Records)
  • Robert Jon & The Wreck — Shine A Light On Me Brother (Continental Europe)
  • Solar Mantra — Away (Argonauta Records)
  • Spirits Having Fun — Two (Ramp Local)
  • Suuns — The Witness (Joyful Noise)
  • Usain Bolt — Country Yutes (9.58 Records)

Friday, September 10

  • AJ Davila — El Mar (Hotel Records)
  • AJ Mitchell — Skyview (Epic)
  • Al Ross & The Planets — Blue Crystal (MVD Entertainment)
  • Amyl & The Sniffers — Comfort To Me (ATO Records)
  • Andrew W.K. — God Is Partying (Napalm Records)
  • Anette Olzon — Strong (Frontiers)
  • Annie — Neon Nights EP (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • AZ — Doe Or Die 2 (EMI)
  • Backyard Tire Fire — Black Dirt Blue Sky EP (Royal Potato Family)
  • Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart (Renew Records)
  • Berry — Vault Of Light (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Central Heat Exchange — Central Heat Exchange (Citrus City Records)
  • Chris Jagger — Mixing Up The Medicine (BMG)
  • Chrome Waves — The Rain Will Cleanse (Transcending Records)
  • Colleen Green — Cool (Hardly Art)
  • Common — A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 (Loma Vista)
  • Daniel Romano’s Outfit — Cobra Poems (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Delta Sleep — Spring Island (Sofa Boy Records)
  • Donny Osmond — Start Again (BMG)
  • Dori Freeman — Ten Thousand Roses (Blue Hens Music)
  • Elvis Costello — Spanish Model (UMe)
  • Flossing — Queen Of The Mall EP (Brace Yourself Records)
  • Foy Vance — Signs Of Life (Gingerbread Records)
  • Genix — 199X (Anjunabeats)
  • Gift Of Gab — Finding Inspiration Somehow (Nature Sounds)
  • Hawthorne Heights — The Rain Just Follows Me (Pure Noise Records)
  • Hayden Calnin — What It Means To Be Human (Nettwerk Records)
  • Homeshake — Under The Weather (SHHOAMKEE)
  • J Balvin — Jose (Universal Latin)
  • James Blake — Friends That Break Your Heart (Republic Records)
  • Jann — Other Side EP (DMK)
  • Jazz Cartier — The Fleur Print (Petal Garden/PIVTL Projects)
  • Jazzmeia Horn — Dear Love (Concord Jazz)
  • Joshua Henry — Grow (BMG)
  • Joshua Speers — Midnight Horses EP (Warner Records)
  • Julia Bardo — Bauhaus, L’Appartamento (Wichita Recordings)
  • Kacey Musgraves — Star-Crossed (Interscope Records)
  • King Krule — You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down (XL Recordings)
  • Laura Nyro — Go Find The Moon: The Audition Tape (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Lazarus Kane — Psychobabble EP (So Young Records)
  • Low — Hey What (Sub Pop Records)
  • Machinedrum — Psyconia EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Martin Sexton — 2020 Vision EP (Kitchen Table Records)
  • Martina Topley-Bird — Forever I Wait (AWAL)
  • Maston — Souvenir (Trouble in Mind)
  • Matthew E. White — K Bay (Domino)
  • Matthew Fowler — The Grief We Gave To Our Mother (Signature Sounds)
  • Metallica — Black Album Remastered (Vertigo)
  • Mister Strange — I EP (PNKSLM)
  • Norman W. Long — Black Brown Gray Green (Hausu Mountain)
  • Ohr — Walk In The Light (Headstate)
  • 박혜진 Park Hye Jin — Before I Die (Ninja Tune)
  • Pat Metheny — SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) (Modern Recordings)
  • Perfect World — War Culture (Life and Death Brigade)
  • Saint Etienne — I’ve Been Trying To Tell You (Heavenly Records)
  • Sam Barron — A Prayer for A Field Mouse (Mother West)
  • Samantha Fish — Faster (Twisted Ambition)
  • Sister. — Something/Nothing EP (AWAL)
  • Sleigh Bells — Texis (Mom + Pop)
  • Slothrust — Parallel Timeline (Dangerbird)
  • Slow Leaves — Holiday (The Mercey Brothers)
  • Spencer. — Are U Down? (4AD)
  • Tommy Genesis — Goldilocks (Downtown Records)
  • The Vaccines — Back In Love City (AWAL)
  • We Were Promised Jetpacks — Enjoy The View (Big Scary Monsters)
  • Wild Pink — A Billion Little Lights: Live (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Yebba — Dawn (RCA)

Friday, September 17

  • 2Cellos — Dedicated (Sony Masterworks)
  • Abe Rounds — The Confidence To Make Mistakes EP (Colorfield Records)
  • Adia Victoria — A Southern Gothic (Canvasback Records)
  • Adna — Black Water (Despotz)
  • The Album Leaf — One Day XX (Eastern Glow Recordings)
  • Alexa Rose — Headwaters (Big Legal Mess Records)
  • Alexis Taylor — Silence (Piccadilly Records)
  • Alicia Walter — I Am Alicia (Sooper Records)
  • Andy Mineo — Never Land II (World 45)
  • Bad Bad Hats — Walkman (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Barney Bentall & Geoffrey Kelly — RanchWriters (True North Records)
  • Bea Troxel — Gettin’ Where (Ruination Record Co)
  • Billy Idol — The Roadside EP (Dark Horse Records)
  • Blue Lick — Hold On, Hold Fast (Editions Mego)
  • Blvck Hippie — If You Feel Alone At Parties (The Record Machine)
  • Bogwife — A Passage Divine (Majestic Mountain Records)
  • Boy Willows — Bangs EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • Buffalo Daughter — We Are The Times (Music Mine)
  • The Cocktail Slippers — Shout It Out Loud (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Cold Beat — War Garden (Like LTD)
  • Colin Linden — bLOW (Highway 20/Thirty Tigers)
  • Concrete Castles — Wish I Missed You (Velocity Records)
  • Cynthia Erivo — Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Decca)
  • D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band — Let’s Rattle (MVD Audio)
  • Dan Berkson — Dialogues (Freestyle Records)
  • Daughtry — Dearly Beloved (Dogtree Records/Warner Music)
  • Dead Sara — Ain’t It Tragic (Warner Records)
  • Dehd — Flower Of Devotion Remixed (Fire Talk)
  • The Delevantes — A Thousand Turns (Rounder Records)
  • Don Broco — Amazing Things (SharpTone Records)
  • Eric Krasno — Always (Mascot Label Group)
  • The Felice Brothers — From Dreams To Dust (Yep Roc Records)
  • Field Guides — Make Peace With That (Birthday Cake)
  • Henrik Lindstrand — Reimagined (One Little Independent Records)
  • Iron Lizards — Hungry for Action (The Sign Records)
  • Jordan Rakei — What We Call Life (Ninja Tune)
  • José González — Local Valley (City Slang)
  • Lil Nas X — Montero (Columbia)
  • Lindsey Buckingham — Lindsey Buckingham (Rhino)
  • Lizzie Loveless — You Don’t Know (EggHunt Records)
  • Low Hummer — Modern Tricks For Living (Dance To The Radio)
  • Lydia Hol — Some Dreamers Of The Golden Dream (Amelia Recordings)
  • Marcus Atom — Love vs. War (Fantasy Records)
  • Melissa Etheridge — One Way Out (BMG)
  • Mild High Club — Going Going Gone (Stones Throw Records)
  • Mini Trees — Always In Motion (Run For Cover Records)
  • Modern Woman — Dogs Fighting In My Dream EP (End Of The Road Records)
  • Mono — Pilgrimage Of The Soul (Napalm Records)
  • Nate Smith — Kinfolk 2: See The Birds (Edition Records)
  • Nik Freitas — Searching For Device EP (Park the Van)
  • Noah Kahan — I Was / I Am (Republic Records)
  • Only The Strong — Fractured EP (Art & War Music Group)
  • The Plot In You — Swan Song (Fearless Records)
  • Porij — Baby Face EP (Oat Gang Records)
  • RAY BLK — Access Denied (Island)
  • Real Friends — Torn In Two EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Rod Gator — For Louisiana (Blue Élan Records)
  • RP Boo — Established! (Planet Mu)
  • Scotty McCreery — Same Truck (Triple Tigers)
  • Sideline — Ups, Downs And Name Towns (Mountain Home)
  • Sonny Vincent — Snake Pit Therapy (Svart)
  • Sweet Nobody — We’re Trying Our Best (Daydream Records)
  • Yvette — How The Garden Grows (Western Vinyl)

Friday, September 24

  • 99 Neighbors — Wherever You’re Going I Hope It’s Great (Nice Work/Warner Records)
  • Ada Lea — One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden (Saddle Creek)
  • Amon Tobin — How Do You Live (Nomark)
  • Angels & Airwaves — Lifeforms (Rise Records)
  • Anna B Savage — These Dreams EP (City Slang)
  • Anthony Hamilton — Love Is The New Black (My Music Box/BMG)
  • Aunty Social — It Looks Friendly EP (Nettwerk)
  • Balsam Range — Moxie And Mettle (Mountain Home)
  • Ben Böhmer — Begin Again (Anjunabeats)
  • Billy Strings — Renewal (Rounder Records)
  • Boys Noize — +/- (Boysnoize Records)
  • Bummer — Dead Horse (Thrill Jockey)
  • Cold War Kids — New Age Norms 3 (CWKTWO/AWAL)
  • The Connells — Steadman’s Wake (Black Park/Missing Piece Records)
  • Crisix — The Pizza EP (Listenable Records)
  • Des Rocs — A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place (300)
  • Elke — No Pain For Us Here (Congrats Records)
  • The Greeting Committee — Dandelion (Harvest Records)
  • Hayden Pedigo — Letting Go (Mexican Summer)
  • Houndmouth — Good For You (Dualtone)
  • Hush Kids — Weatherman EP (Tone Tree Music)
  • Japanese Breakfast — Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack) (Sony Music Masterworks)
  • Jeromes Dream — Presents (Alone Records)
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor — The Blues Album (KTBA Records)
  • Joey DeFrancesco — More Music (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Joey Purp — UpLate (self-released)
  • Joyer — Perfect Gray (Julia’s War)
  • Kari Faux — Lowkey Superstar Deluxe (Don Giovanni)
  • Kondi Band — We Famous (Strut Records)
  • Lathums — How Beautiful Life Can Be (Island Records)
  • Little Hag — Leash (Bar/None)
  • Luke Wild — Shoebox EP (Terrible Records)
  • Mac McCaughan — The Sound Of Yourself (Merge)
  • Macie Stewart — Mouth Full Of Glass (Orindal)
  • Magic Roundabout — Up (Third Man Records)
  • Mark Bishop — Some Distant Mountain (Sonlite)
  • Mas Aya — Máscaras (Telephone Explosion Records)
  • Maxshh — Bonus Flowers (Exploding in Sound)
  • Nao — And Then Life Was Beautiful (Sony Music UK/RCA)
  • Natalie Imbruglia — Firebird (BMG)
  • Nate Mercereau — Sundays (How So Records)
  • Nina Savary — Next Level Soap Opera (Tin Angel)
  • Nox Holloway — If Only The World Didn’t Spin So Much EP (Sell The Heart Records)
  • One Step Closer — This Place You Know (Run For Cover)
  • The Ophelias — Crocus (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • POP. 1280 — Museum On The Horizon (Profound Lore)
  • Public Service Broadcasting — Bright Magic (Play It Again Sam)
  • Radiant Baby — Pantomime (Lisbon Lux)
  • Ryan James Brewer — Tender (Amphion Records)
  • The Screaming Wheels — Istramental (Rock Svirke Records)
  • Shakka — Road Trip To Venus (Base ‘N Rebulz’)
  • The Shivas — Feels So Good // Feels So Bad (Tender Loving Empire)
  • Spencer Cullum — Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection (YK Records)
  • Sufjan Stevens And Angelo De Augustine — A Beginner’s Mind (Asthmatic Kitty)
  • Taylor McCall — Black Powder Soul (Black Powder Soul Records)
  • Third Eye Blind — Our Bande Apart (Mega Collider Records)
  • Tony Kamel — Back Down Home (The Next Waltz)
  • The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show — Blindfold (Musical Bear Records)
  • Various Artists — I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico (Verve Records)
  • Wang Wen — 100,000 Whys (Pelagic Records)
  • Wayne Snow — Figurine (Roche Musique)
  • William Shatner — Bill (Let’s Get It! Records)
  • Wrabel — These Words Are All For You (Big Gay/Nettwerk)

