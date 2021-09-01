Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 3
- Asher Roth — Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3 (RetroHash)
- Ashland Craft — Travelin’ Kind (Big Loud Records)
- Baby Queen — The Yearbook (Polydor)
- Bad Waitress — No Taste (Royal Mountain Records)
- Big Boi And Sleepy Brown — The Big Sleepover (HITCO)
- Brett Young — Weekends Look A Little Acoustic These Days (BMLG Records)
- Buck Gooter — Head In A Bird Cage (Ramp Local)
- Closet Disco Queen & The Flying Raclettes — Omelette du Fromage (Hummus Records)
- David Ferguson — Nashville No More (Fat Possum Records)
- Dead Romantic — Voices (Mercia Records)
- DJ Gutta Butta And Slimmy B — All Net EP (Empire)
- DJ Seinfeld — Mirrors (Ninja Tune)
- Drake — Certified Lover Boy (OVO Sound)
- F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm — 2×1=4 (LEITER)
- Gerry Rafferty — Rest In Blue (Rhino)
- Gerycz/Powers/Rolin — Lamplighter (American Dreams Recs)
- Ghost Hounds — A Little Calamity (Maple House Records)
- Hannah Holland — Tectonic (Red Yeti Records)
- The Hawkins — Aftermath EP (The Sign Records)
- Hot Mustard — Mother Sauce (Color Red)
- Imagine Dragons — Mercury — Act 1 (Interscope)
- Iron Maiden — Senjutsu (EMI)
- Jhay Cortez — Timelezz (Universal)
- Keaton Henson — Fragments EP (PIAS Recordings)
- Lady Blackbird — Black Acid Soul (BMG)
- L’Orange — The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better (Mello Music Group)
- Little Simz — Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert (Age 101)
- Liz Cooper — Hot Sass (Thirty Tigers)
- Lukasz Pawlik — Long-Distance Communication (Summit Records)
- Manic Street Preachers — The Ultra Vivid Lament (Columbia/Sony)
- Maria Domark — Flawless EP (P.O.F CORP)
- Megan And Shane — Daughter Of Country (self-released)
- Nala Sinerphro — Space 1.8 (Warp)
- New Found Glory — Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!! (Hopeless Records)
- Nico Hedley — Painterly (Whatever’s Clever)
- P.E. — The Reasons for My Love EP (Wharf Cat Records)
- Paige Beller — I’ll Be Better (SofaBurn Records)
- Pell — Floating While Dreaming II (PellYeah)
- Petey — Lean Into Life (Terrible Records)
- Pearl & The Oysters — Flowerland (Feeltrip Records)
- Renee Rosnes — Kinds Of Love (Smoke Sessions Records)
- Robert Jon & The Wreck — Shine A Light On Me Brother (Continental Europe)
- Solar Mantra — Away (Argonauta Records)
- Spirits Having Fun — Two (Ramp Local)
- Suuns — The Witness (Joyful Noise)
- Usain Bolt — Country Yutes (9.58 Records)
Friday, September 10
- AJ Davila — El Mar (Hotel Records)
- AJ Mitchell — Skyview (Epic)
- Al Ross & The Planets — Blue Crystal (MVD Entertainment)
- Amyl & The Sniffers — Comfort To Me (ATO Records)
- Andrew W.K. — God Is Partying (Napalm Records)
- Anette Olzon — Strong (Frontiers)
- Annie — Neon Nights EP (Paradise of Bachelors)
- AZ — Doe Or Die 2 (EMI)
- Backyard Tire Fire — Black Dirt Blue Sky EP (Royal Potato Family)
- Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart (Renew Records)
- Berry — Vault Of Light (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Central Heat Exchange — Central Heat Exchange (Citrus City Records)
- Chris Jagger — Mixing Up The Medicine (BMG)
- Chrome Waves — The Rain Will Cleanse (Transcending Records)
- Colleen Green — Cool (Hardly Art)
- Common — A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 (Loma Vista)
- Daniel Romano’s Outfit — Cobra Poems (You’ve Changed Records)
- Delta Sleep — Spring Island (Sofa Boy Records)
- Donny Osmond — Start Again (BMG)
- Dori Freeman — Ten Thousand Roses (Blue Hens Music)
- Elvis Costello — Spanish Model (UMe)
- Flossing — Queen Of The Mall EP (Brace Yourself Records)
- Foy Vance — Signs Of Life (Gingerbread Records)
- Genix — 199X (Anjunabeats)
- Gift Of Gab — Finding Inspiration Somehow (Nature Sounds)
- Hawthorne Heights — The Rain Just Follows Me (Pure Noise Records)
- Hayden Calnin — What It Means To Be Human (Nettwerk Records)
- Homeshake — Under The Weather (SHHOAMKEE)
- J Balvin — Jose (Universal Latin)
- James Blake — Friends That Break Your Heart (Republic Records)
- Jann — Other Side EP (DMK)
- Jazz Cartier — The Fleur Print (Petal Garden/PIVTL Projects)
- Jazzmeia Horn — Dear Love (Concord Jazz)
- Joshua Henry — Grow (BMG)
- Joshua Speers — Midnight Horses EP (Warner Records)
- Julia Bardo — Bauhaus, L’Appartamento (Wichita Recordings)
- Kacey Musgraves — Star-Crossed (Interscope Records)
- King Krule — You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down (XL Recordings)
- Laura Nyro — Go Find The Moon: The Audition Tape (Omnivore Recordings)
- Lazarus Kane — Psychobabble EP (So Young Records)
- Low — Hey What (Sub Pop Records)
- Machinedrum — Psyconia EP (Ninja Tune)
- Martin Sexton — 2020 Vision EP (Kitchen Table Records)
- Martina Topley-Bird — Forever I Wait (AWAL)
- Maston — Souvenir (Trouble in Mind)
- Matthew E. White — K Bay (Domino)
- Matthew Fowler — The Grief We Gave To Our Mother (Signature Sounds)
- Metallica — Black Album Remastered (Vertigo)
- Mister Strange — I EP (PNKSLM)
- Norman W. Long — Black Brown Gray Green (Hausu Mountain)
- Ohr — Walk In The Light (Headstate)
- 박혜진 Park Hye Jin — Before I Die (Ninja Tune)
- Pat Metheny — SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) (Modern Recordings)
- Perfect World — War Culture (Life and Death Brigade)
- Saint Etienne — I’ve Been Trying To Tell You (Heavenly Records)
- Sam Barron — A Prayer for A Field Mouse (Mother West)
- Samantha Fish — Faster (Twisted Ambition)
- Sister. — Something/Nothing EP (AWAL)
- Sleigh Bells — Texis (Mom + Pop)
- Slothrust — Parallel Timeline (Dangerbird)
- Slow Leaves — Holiday (The Mercey Brothers)
- Spencer. — Are U Down? (4AD)
- Tommy Genesis — Goldilocks (Downtown Records)
- The Vaccines — Back In Love City (AWAL)
- We Were Promised Jetpacks — Enjoy The View (Big Scary Monsters)
- Wild Pink — A Billion Little Lights: Live (Royal Mountain Records)
- Yebba — Dawn (RCA)
Friday, September 17
- 2Cellos — Dedicated (Sony Masterworks)
- Abe Rounds — The Confidence To Make Mistakes EP (Colorfield Records)
- Adia Victoria — A Southern Gothic (Canvasback Records)
- Adna — Black Water (Despotz)
- The Album Leaf — One Day XX (Eastern Glow Recordings)
- Alexa Rose — Headwaters (Big Legal Mess Records)
- Alexis Taylor — Silence (Piccadilly Records)
- Alicia Walter — I Am Alicia (Sooper Records)
- Andy Mineo — Never Land II (World 45)
- Bad Bad Hats — Walkman (Don Giovanni Records)
- Barney Bentall & Geoffrey Kelly — RanchWriters (True North Records)
- Bea Troxel — Gettin’ Where (Ruination Record Co)
- Billy Idol — The Roadside EP (Dark Horse Records)
- Blue Lick — Hold On, Hold Fast (Editions Mego)
- Blvck Hippie — If You Feel Alone At Parties (The Record Machine)
- Bogwife — A Passage Divine (Majestic Mountain Records)
- Boy Willows — Bangs EP (Nettwerk Records)
- Buffalo Daughter — We Are The Times (Music Mine)
- The Cocktail Slippers — Shout It Out Loud (Wicked Cool Records)
- Cold Beat — War Garden (Like LTD)
- Colin Linden — bLOW (Highway 20/Thirty Tigers)
- Concrete Castles — Wish I Missed You (Velocity Records)
- Cynthia Erivo — Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Decca)
- D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band — Let’s Rattle (MVD Audio)
- Dan Berkson — Dialogues (Freestyle Records)
- Daughtry — Dearly Beloved (Dogtree Records/Warner Music)
- Dead Sara — Ain’t It Tragic (Warner Records)
- Dehd — Flower Of Devotion Remixed (Fire Talk)
- The Delevantes — A Thousand Turns (Rounder Records)
- Don Broco — Amazing Things (SharpTone Records)
- Eric Krasno — Always (Mascot Label Group)
- The Felice Brothers — From Dreams To Dust (Yep Roc Records)
- Field Guides — Make Peace With That (Birthday Cake)
- Henrik Lindstrand — Reimagined (One Little Independent Records)
- Iron Lizards — Hungry for Action (The Sign Records)
- Jordan Rakei — What We Call Life (Ninja Tune)
- José González — Local Valley (City Slang)
- Lil Nas X — Montero (Columbia)
- Lindsey Buckingham — Lindsey Buckingham (Rhino)
- Lizzie Loveless — You Don’t Know (EggHunt Records)
- Low Hummer — Modern Tricks For Living (Dance To The Radio)
- Lydia Hol — Some Dreamers Of The Golden Dream (Amelia Recordings)
- Marcus Atom — Love vs. War (Fantasy Records)
- Melissa Etheridge — One Way Out (BMG)
- Mild High Club — Going Going Gone (Stones Throw Records)
- Mini Trees — Always In Motion (Run For Cover Records)
- Modern Woman — Dogs Fighting In My Dream EP (End Of The Road Records)
- Mono — Pilgrimage Of The Soul (Napalm Records)
- Nate Smith — Kinfolk 2: See The Birds (Edition Records)
- Nik Freitas — Searching For Device EP (Park the Van)
- Noah Kahan — I Was / I Am (Republic Records)
- Only The Strong — Fractured EP (Art & War Music Group)
- The Plot In You — Swan Song (Fearless Records)
- Porij — Baby Face EP (Oat Gang Records)
- RAY BLK — Access Denied (Island)
- Real Friends — Torn In Two EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Rod Gator — For Louisiana (Blue Élan Records)
- RP Boo — Established! (Planet Mu)
- Scotty McCreery — Same Truck (Triple Tigers)
- Sideline — Ups, Downs And Name Towns (Mountain Home)
- Sonny Vincent — Snake Pit Therapy (Svart)
- Sweet Nobody — We’re Trying Our Best (Daydream Records)
- Yvette — How The Garden Grows (Western Vinyl)
Friday, September 24
- 99 Neighbors — Wherever You’re Going I Hope It’s Great (Nice Work/Warner Records)
- Ada Lea — One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden (Saddle Creek)
- Amon Tobin — How Do You Live (Nomark)
- Angels & Airwaves — Lifeforms (Rise Records)
- Anna B Savage — These Dreams EP (City Slang)
- Anthony Hamilton — Love Is The New Black (My Music Box/BMG)
- Aunty Social — It Looks Friendly EP (Nettwerk)
- Balsam Range — Moxie And Mettle (Mountain Home)
- Ben Böhmer — Begin Again (Anjunabeats)
- Billy Strings — Renewal (Rounder Records)
- Boys Noize — +/- (Boysnoize Records)
- Bummer — Dead Horse (Thrill Jockey)
- Cold War Kids — New Age Norms 3 (CWKTWO/AWAL)
- The Connells — Steadman’s Wake (Black Park/Missing Piece Records)
- Crisix — The Pizza EP (Listenable Records)
- Des Rocs — A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place (300)
- Elke — No Pain For Us Here (Congrats Records)
- The Greeting Committee — Dandelion (Harvest Records)
- Hayden Pedigo — Letting Go (Mexican Summer)
- Houndmouth — Good For You (Dualtone)
- Hush Kids — Weatherman EP (Tone Tree Music)
- Japanese Breakfast — Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack) (Sony Music Masterworks)
- Jeromes Dream — Presents (Alone Records)
- Joanne Shaw Taylor — The Blues Album (KTBA Records)
- Joey DeFrancesco — More Music (Mack Avenue Records)
- Joey Purp — UpLate (self-released)
- Joyer — Perfect Gray (Julia’s War)
- Kari Faux — Lowkey Superstar Deluxe (Don Giovanni)
- Kondi Band — We Famous (Strut Records)
- Lathums — How Beautiful Life Can Be (Island Records)
- Little Hag — Leash (Bar/None)
- Luke Wild — Shoebox EP (Terrible Records)
- Mac McCaughan — The Sound Of Yourself (Merge)
- Macie Stewart — Mouth Full Of Glass (Orindal)
- Magic Roundabout — Up (Third Man Records)
- Mark Bishop — Some Distant Mountain (Sonlite)
- Mas Aya — Máscaras (Telephone Explosion Records)
- Maxshh — Bonus Flowers (Exploding in Sound)
- Nao — And Then Life Was Beautiful (Sony Music UK/RCA)
- Natalie Imbruglia — Firebird (BMG)
- Nate Mercereau — Sundays (How So Records)
- Nina Savary — Next Level Soap Opera (Tin Angel)
- Nox Holloway — If Only The World Didn’t Spin So Much EP (Sell The Heart Records)
- One Step Closer — This Place You Know (Run For Cover)
- The Ophelias — Crocus (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- POP. 1280 — Museum On The Horizon (Profound Lore)
- Public Service Broadcasting — Bright Magic (Play It Again Sam)
- Radiant Baby — Pantomime (Lisbon Lux)
- Ryan James Brewer — Tender (Amphion Records)
- The Screaming Wheels — Istramental (Rock Svirke Records)
- Shakka — Road Trip To Venus (Base ‘N Rebulz’)
- The Shivas — Feels So Good // Feels So Bad (Tender Loving Empire)
- Spencer Cullum — Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection (YK Records)
- Sufjan Stevens And Angelo De Augustine — A Beginner’s Mind (Asthmatic Kitty)
- Taylor McCall — Black Powder Soul (Black Powder Soul Records)
- Third Eye Blind — Our Bande Apart (Mega Collider Records)
- Tony Kamel — Back Down Home (The Next Waltz)
- The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show — Blindfold (Musical Bear Records)
- Various Artists — I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico (Verve Records)
- Wang Wen — 100,000 Whys (Pelagic Records)
- Wayne Snow — Figurine (Roche Musique)
- William Shatner — Bill (Let’s Get It! Records)
- Wrabel — These Words Are All For You (Big Gay/Nettwerk)
