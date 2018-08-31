Justin Vernon & Aaron Dessner/Universal/Mom+Pop

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in August here.

It’s always fun to hear of an exciting new collaboration: If two people you like get together to make something, the result will probably be something you really enjoy, right? The most interesting collab of late (at least when it comes to indie music) is Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, who have joined forces as Big Red Machine for a new record. The result is an adventurous and soulful indie record that sounds like a natural Bon Iver progression.

In other news, Troye Sivan is making his case for being the next bona fide pop star on his latest record, Tash Sultana shows she’s one of the most diverse and fascinating talents to emerge in a long time, and indie mainstays Wild Nothing and Iron & Wine are back with more of what they do best.

Big Red Machine — Big Red Machine

Vernon and Dessner have formed a sort of indie rock supergroup with their Big Red Machine project, and now the first record from the collective is available. They previously shared four tracks from the album, all of which have an experimental air that still lives in the realm of Bon Iver-style indie.

Troye Sivan — Bloom

There’s no mistaking that Sivan is a young pop singer on a meteoric rise: Getting Ariana Grande on a single is huge (“Dance To This”). He’s more than capable of going about it on his own, though: “My My My!” is a sexy dance-ready single with the surging chorus and dance-ready energy that pop hits are made of (and we thought it was one of the best of 2018’s first half).

Eminem — Kamikaze

Eminem made a surprise return with Kamikaze, perhaps hoping to clear away some of the bad vibes left over from Revival. He spits his fiercest, most razor-sharp flows, but reserves his most devastating attacks for SoundCloud rappers and the journalists who curved his last project. Kamikaze will definitely please his hardcore fans but probably won’t do much to endear him to the next generation of listeners — and that’s seemingly just how he likes it.