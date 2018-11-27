All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw a new EP from Oneohtrix Point Never, new songs from Perfume Genius and Grandaddy, and a punk cover of Phoebe Bridgers that manages to take her music to exciting new places. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Oneohtrix Point Never — Love In The Time Of Lexapro

Daniel Lopatin seems to never stop working, so it shouldn’t be surprising that his excellent Age Of from earlier this year is already seeing a follow-up with this EP. Featured are a pair of unreleased tracks that have been live staples, as well as a collaboration with (Sandy) Alex G and a rework from Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Perfume Genius — “Not For Me”

Perfume Genius and W Records have been unveiling their partnership over the past couple weeks, first with a rework of his song “Alan,” and now with a new version of a Bobby Darin track. The song benefits Immigration Equality with the artist noting the importance of “doing important work providing free legal services for LGBTQ and HIV-positive individuals that are seeking asylum in the US.” It’s an ominous and foreboding number, hammering home the idea of feeling disenfranchised: “All of your church bells are ringing, but not for me.”