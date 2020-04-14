Getty Image
New Jersey Natives SZA, Bruce Springsteen, And Halsey Will Lead A Benefit Livestream For The State

Many parts of the country have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes New Jersey: The CDC notes the state has over 64,000 reported cases of COVID-19, meaning only neighboring New York has more cases than New Jersey. In an effort to help the state through this difficult time, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was recently formed, and they are gearing up to host a benefit livestream: “Jersey 4 Jersey” is set to go down on April 22 at 7 p.m. EST, and it has a big lineup featuring artists and celebrities who hail from New Jersey.

The event will be led by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, Halsey, Charlie Puth, and Tony Bennett, as well as non-musical talent including Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, and Saquon Barkley.

Springsteen guested on Good Morning America today and shared the news, saying, “New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times. That’s why I’m pleased to announce that on April 22nd, I hope you’ll join me, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler, and many more for this special event. […] This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the Garden State, and I hope you’ll join us. Thanks.”

The show will be broadcast simultaneously on the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, as well as on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio. Additionally, also airing the show will be a bunch of local TV stations — WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV — and radio stations — WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3.

