DMX Has Been Given His Own Day By The New York State Senate

After holding a memorial for DMX on Saturday, featureingappearances from Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir, Swizz Beatz, and more, the late rapper’s family held a Homegoing Celebration for him on Sunday. Just like the previous service, Sunday’s in-person gathering was limited strictly to close friends and family, while DMX’s fans were able to watch it through a livestream on BET. But the latter at least had some good news.

According to Revolt, Erica Ford, the co-founder of Life Camp, an organization established to prevent gun violence, and Priscilla Echi, a Westchester community activist, revealed at the service that the New York State Senate had officially declared December 18th, DMX’s birthday, as Earl “DMX” Simmons Day. The resolution, which sought to mourn “the untimely death of DMX, legendary New York rap icon and talented actor,” was originally introduced on April 20 by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Jamaal T. Bailey.

“His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a resolution in his honor. He also has proclamations from Mayor Spano and Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard,” Echi revealed during Sunday’s service. “From the governor’s office, we have the flag that was flying the day that he died to be presented to his family,” she said. “We have a citation from the governor’s office for his oldest son and one for his father.”