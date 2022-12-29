Nick Cannon joked that he was spending Christmas like Santa Claus and “traveling all night” to see his 11 children. But Alyssa Scott confirmed today, December 29, that she and Cannon welcomed another baby on December 14 — a girl named Halo Marie Cannon. Halo is Cannon’s 12th child overall and second with Scott. The two previously had Zen, who tragically passed away from brain cancer at five months old last December.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” Scott captioned her Instagram video. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

The video begins with a tribute to Zen and the quote, “Grief is the love inside you shedding its skin, becoming a new form of love.” There are shots of Scott’s “Zen” tattoo and her rubbing her baby bump before we’re taken inside the delivery room. There, Cannon is beaming as Halo made her way into the world — becoming the first one to hold her and exclaim in surprised excitement, “A girl!” Cannon then hands a screaming Halo to an emotional Scott.

On December 5, Cannon had posted a lengthy tribute to Zen around the first anniversary of his death.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken,” he wrote. “Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over.”

He continued, “A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth. One of my Spiritual Leaders recently told me that I am in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons of my life, but encouraged me to be steadfast and know that all of this will only make me stronger, and to not lean on my own understanding but to rely on the the peace that surpasses all. But let me tell you, it’s tough… I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now… Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally.”

Cannon was referring to his early December hospitalization due to pneumonia.

Scott confirmed her pregnancy in October, and Cannon was featured in intimate maternity photos in early November.

On November 11, Cannon welcomed Zeppelin Cannon, his 11th child, with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shared 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion.