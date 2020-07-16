Nick Cannon is at the center of controversy at the moment after making anti-Semitic comments on his Cannon’s Class podcast. Following the June 30 episode, Cannon was dropped this week by ViacomCBS, which owns MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, and TeenNick, all of whom Cannon has worked with over the years.

However, it appears his job as host of The Masked Singer is safe. Fox shared a statement about Cannon, saying they plan to “move forward” with him:

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

After sharing a lengthy statement about the situation on Tuesday, Cannon penned an apology to his “Jewish sisters and brothers” last night.