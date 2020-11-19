Almost exactly a decade ago, Nicki Minaj launched her career with Pink Friday. Her debut album dropped on November 22, 2010, and it was a great look for the then-up-and-coming star: It topped the charts, spawned the hugely successful single “Super Bass,” and featured collaborations with Drake, Eminem, and Kanye West. Pink Friday is a work worth celebrating, and that’s just what Minaj is planning on doing soon.

Last night, she took to Twitter to tease some sort of “virtual celebration” for the album, writing, “Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration.” Some fans apparently couldn’t contain their excitement and started the party early, as Minaj added a few hours later, “Ummm barbz why yall starting the celebration already? It starts tmrw night. I’m not even dressed yet. Go to bed”

Minaj has yet to offer any info beyond that, so it’s not clear if she has some sort of virtual livestream event planned or if she just wanted to see her followers don pink wigs and do their own thing. Whatever ends up happening, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Lil Nas X join in on the fun, especially since he just dressed up as Minaj for Halloween.