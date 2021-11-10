Back in March, Cardi B achieved a huge milestone: She became the first-ever female rapper to have a solo song be certified Diamond, meaning it garnered over 10 million sales in the US. Now, a few months later, Cardi’s predecessor has followed her achievement. Nicki Minaj’s 2010 track “Super Bass” just hit 10 million sales, meaning she’s the second-ever female rapper to have a song be Diamond-certified.

“Super Bass” originally appeared on the deluxe version of Minaj’s debut album Pink Friday, nearly a decade ago. Now celebrating its new Diamond status, Minaj took to social media to share her gratitude. She posted a video of the official Diamond certification plaque, which is encrusted with shimmering rhinestones and features a photo of Minaj from the “Super Bass” single art. In the post’s caption, the rapper thanked her fans for a “decade of support” and even gave Taylor Swift a special shout-out. “Thank you for over a decade of support,” she wrote. “(special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic. This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.”

