Nicki Minaj has worked with so many artists over the years, but she may share the closest bond with two of them: Lil Wayne and Drake. The trio has been through a lot together, as Minaj and Drake both launched their careers and first found major commercial success while working with Wayne and his Young Money Entertainment label. The trio reunited recently on “Seeing Green,” a new song shared as part of a reissue of Minaj’s early-career mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. Now Minaj has shared a new behind-the-scenes video for the song, which doubles as a look back on her relationships with Wayne and Drake.

Aside from recent clips of Minaj showing off various looks, the video also features images and videos, both recent and from various other points in her career, of herself with Drake and/or Wayne. The video isn’t really much of a behind-the-scenes look at how “Seeing Green” was made, but it does serve as a touching display of how much Minaj values what she has been through with Wayne and Drake.

After the song was released, Minaj admitted that both Drake and Wayne bested her on the song, writing, “All I know is that they washed me on #SeeingGreen I’m a woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats [laughing emoji]. and it’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4. We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty. I washed them in my head on #Fractions.”

Check out the “Seeing Green” behind-the-scenes video above.